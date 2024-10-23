CLI Samples#

This section shows samples of Profiling CLI cmd assuming the following inputs:

CLUTER_NAME : The GPU cluster name on CSP (dataproc, Databricks, or EMR)

PROP_FILE : Path to a GPU cluster property file. The path can be a local filesystem, HDFS, S3, ABFS, or GCS. The file can be formatted according to gcloud specs ( DATAPROC_PROP ), EMR ( EMR_PROP )

EVENTLOG : Path to Spark event logs without the scheme part. The scheme can be a local filesystem, HDFS, S3, ABFS, or GCS.

The following table shows samples of CLI cmds along with the expected functionalities and the platform based on what the analysis performed.