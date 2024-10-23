Output Details#

Option: –generate-dot

Generated DOT graphs for app app-20210507103057-0000 to /path/. in 17 second ( s )

A dot file will be generated for each query in the application. Once the DOT file is generated, you can install graphviz to convert the DOT file as a graph in PDF/SVG formats using below command:

PDF dot -Tpdf ./app-20210507103057-0000-query-0/0.dot > app-20210507103057-0000.pdf SVG dot -Tsvg ./app-20210507103057-0000-query-0/0.dot > app-20210507103057-0000.svg

The PDF/SVG file has the SQL plan graph with metrics. The SVG file will act a little more like the Spark UI and include extra information for nodes when hovering over it with a mouse.