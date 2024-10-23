Spark3 GPU Configuration Guide on Yarn 3.2.1#
Following files recommended to be configured to enable GPU scheduling on Yarn 3.2.1 and later.
GPU resource discovery script -
/usr/lib/spark/scripts/gpu/getGpusResources.sh:
1mkdir -p /usr/lib/spark/scripts/gpu/
2cd /usr/lib/spark/scripts/gpu/
3wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/apache/spark/master/examples/src/main/scripts/getGpusResources.sh
4chmod a+rwx -R /usr/lib/spark/scripts/gpu/
Spark config -
/etc/spark/conf/spark-default.conf:
1spark.rapids.sql.concurrentGpuTasks=2
2spark.executor.resource.gpu.amount=1
3spark.executor.cores=8
4spark.task.cpus=1
5spark.task.resource.gpu.amount=0.125
6spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size=2G
7spark.executor.memoryOverhead=2G
8spark.plugins=com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin
9spark.executor.extraJavaOptions='-Dai.rapids.cudf.prefer-pinned=true'
10spark.executor.resource.gpu.discoveryScript=/usr/lib/spark/scripts/gpu/getGpusResources.sh # this match the location of discovery script
11spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes=512m
Yarn Scheduler config -
/etc/hadoop/conf/capacity-scheduler.xml:
1<configuration>
2 <property>
3 <name>yarn.scheduler.capacity.resource-calculator</name>
4 <value>org.apache.hadoop.yarn.util.resource.DominantResourceCalculator</value>
5 </property>
6</configuration>
Yarn config -
/etc/hadoop/conf/yarn-site.xml:
1<configuration>
2 <property>
3 <name>yarn.nodemanager.resource-plugins</name>
4 <value>yarn.io/gpu</value>
5 </property>
6 <property>
7 <name>yarn.resource-types</name>
8 <value>yarn.io/gpu</value>
9 </property>
10 <property>
11 <name>yarn.nodemanager.resource-plugins.gpu.allowed-gpu-devices</name>
12 <value>auto</value>
13 </property>
14 <property>
15 <name>yarn.nodemanager.resource-plugins.gpu.path-to-discovery-executables</name>
16 <value>/usr/bin</value>
17 </property>
18 <property>
19 <name>yarn.nodemanager.linux-container-executor.cgroups.mount</name>
20 <value>true</value>
21 </property>
22 <property>
23 <name>yarn.nodemanager.linux-container-executor.cgroups.mount-path</name>
24 <value>/sys/fs/cgroup</value>
25 </property>
26 <property>
27 <name>yarn.nodemanager.linux-container-executor.cgroups.hierarchy</name>
28 <value>yarn</value>
29 </property>
30 <property>
31 <name>yarn.nodemanager.container-executor.class</name>
32 <value>org.apache.hadoop.yarn.server.nodemanager.LinuxContainerExecutor</value>
33 </property>
34 <property>
35 <name>yarn.nodemanager.linux-container-executor.group</name>
36 <value>yarn</value>
37 </property>
38</configuration>
/etc/hadoop/conf/container-executor.cfg - user yarn as service account:
1yarn.nodemanager.linux-container-executor.group=yarn
2
3#--Original container-exectuor.cfg Content--
4
5[gpu]
6module.enabled=true
7[cgroups]
8root=/sys/fs/cgroup
9yarn-hierarchy=yarn
Need to share node manager local dir to all user, run below in bash:
1chmod a+rwx -R /sys/fs/cgroup/cpu,cpuacct
2chmod a+rwx -R /sys/fs/cgroup/devices
3local_dirs=$(bdconfig get_property_value \
4 --configuration_file /etc/hadoop/conf/yarn-site.xml \
5 --name yarn.nodemanager.local-dirs 2>/dev/null)
6mod_local_dirs=${local_dirs//\,/ }
7chmod a+rwx -R ${mod_local_dirs}
In the end, restart node manager and resource manager service:
On all workers:
sudo systemctl restart hadoop-yarn-nodemanager.service
On all masters:
sudo systemctl restart hadoop-yarn-resourcemanager.service
Note
If cgroup is mounted on tmpfs and a node is rebooted, the cgroup directory permission gets reverted. Check the cgroup documentation for your platform for more details.
Below is one example of how this can be handled:
Update the cgroup permissions:
1chmod a+rwx -R /sys/fs/cgroup/cpu,cpuacct
2chmod a+rwx -R /sys/fs/cgroup/devices
Or the operation can be added in the systemd scripts:
Create mountCgroup scripts:
1sudo bash -c "cat >/etc/systemd/system/mountCgroup.service" <<EOF
2[Unit]
3Description=startup
4[Service]
5ExecStart=/etc/mountCgroup.sh
6Type=oneshot
7[Install]
8WantedBy=multi-user.target
9EOF
10
11sudo bash -c "cat >/etc/mountCgroup.sh" <<EOF
12#!/bin/sh
13chmod a+rwx -R /sys/fs/cgroup/cpu,cpuacct
14chmod a+rwx -R /sys/fs/cgroup/devices
15EOF
16
17sudo chmod 644 /etc/systemd/system/mountCgroup.service
18sudo chmod 655 /etc/mountCgroup.sh
Then start the mountCgroup service:
1systemctl enable mountCgroup.service
2systemctl start mountCgroup.service