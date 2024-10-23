This guide will run through how to set up the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark in a Kubernetes cluster. At the end of this guide, the reader will be able to run a sample Apache Spark application that runs on NVIDIA GPUs in a Kubernetes cluster.

This is a quick start guide that uses default settings that may be different from your cluster.

Kubernetes requires a Docker image to run Spark. Generally, everything needed is in the Docker image - Spark, the RAPIDS Accelerator for Spark jars, and the discovery script. Refer to this Dockerfile.cuda example.

You can find other supported base CUDA images for from CUDA dockerhub. Its source Dockerfile is inside GitLab repository that can be used to build the docker images from OS base image from scratch.

Prerequisites# Kubernetes cluster is up and running with NVIDIA GPU support

Docker is installed on a client machine

A Docker repository that’s accessible by the Kubernetes cluster These instructions don’t cover how to setup a Kubernetes cluster. Please refer to Install Kubernetes on how to install a Kubernetes cluster with NVIDIA GPU support.

Docker Image Preparation# On a client machine that has access to the Kubernetes cluster: Download Apache Spark. Supported versions of Spark are listed on the RAPIDS Accelerator download page. Only Scala version 2.12 is currently supported by the accelerator. You can download these into a local directory and untar the Spark .tar.gz as a directory named spark . Download the RAPIDS Accelerator for Spark jars and the GPU discovery script. Put rapids-4-spark_<version>.jar and getGpusResources.sh in the same directory as spark . Note If here you decide to put above jar in the spark/jars directory which will be copied into /opt/spark/jars directory in Docker image, then in the future you need to specify spark.driver.extraClassPath or spark.executor.extraClassPath using cluster mode. This example just shows you a way to put customized jars or third-party jars. Download the sample Dockerfile.cuda in the same directory as spark . The sample Dockerfile.cuda will copy the spark directory’s several sub-directories into /opt/spark/ along with the RAPIDS Accelerator jars and getGpusResources.sh into /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin inside the Docker image. You can modify the Dockerfile to copy your application into the Docker image, that is, test.py . Examine the Dockerfile.cuda file to ensure the file names are correct and modify if needed. Currently the directory in the local machine should look as below: 1 $ ls 2 Dockerfile.cuda getGpusResources.sh rapids-4-spark_<version>.jar spark Build the Docker image with a proper repository name and tag and push it to the repository 1 export IMAGE_NAME = xxx/yyy:tag 2 docker build . -f Dockerfile.cuda -t $IMAGE_NAME 3 docker push $IMAGE_NAME

Running Spark Applications in the Kubernetes Cluster# Submitting a Simple Test Job# This simple job will test if the RAPIDS Accelerator can be found. ClassNotFoundException is a common error if the Spark driver can not find the RAPIDS Accelerator jar, resulting in an exception like this: Exception in thread "main" java . lang . ClassNotFoundException : com . nvidia . spark . SQLPlugin Here is an example job: 1 export SPARK_HOME = ~/spark 2 export IMAGE_NAME = xxx/yyy:tag 3 export K8SMASTER = k8s://https://<k8s-apiserver-host>:<k8s-apiserver-port> 4 export SPARK_NAMESPACE = default 5 export SPARK_DRIVER_NAME = exampledriver 6 7 $SPARK_HOME /bin/spark-submit \ 8 --master $K8SMASTER \ 9 --deploy-mode cluster \ 10 --name examplejob \ 11 --class org.apache.spark.examples.SparkPi \ 12 --conf spark.executor.instances = 1 \ 13 --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.amount = 1 \ 14 --conf spark.executor.memory = 4G \ 15 --conf spark.executor.cores = 1 \ 16 --conf spark.task.cpus = 1 \ 17 --conf spark.task.resource.gpu.amount = 1 \ 18 --conf spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size = 2G \ 19 --conf spark.executor.memoryOverhead = 3G \ 20 --conf spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes = 512m \ 21 --conf spark.sql.shuffle.partitions = 10 \ 22 --conf spark.plugins = com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin \ 23 --conf spark.kubernetes.namespace = $SPARK_NAMESPACE \ 24 --conf spark.kubernetes.driver.pod.name = $SPARK_DRIVER_NAME \ 25 --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.discoveryScript = /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/getGpusResources.sh \ 26 --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.vendor = nvidia.com \ 27 --conf spark.kubernetes.container.image = $IMAGE_NAME \ 28 --conf spark.executor.extraClassPath = /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/rapids-4-spark_<version>.jar \ 29 --conf spark.driver.extraClassPath = /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/rapids-4-spark_<version>.jar \ 30 --driver-memory 2G \ 31 local:///opt/spark/examples/jars/spark-examples_2.12-3.0.2.jar Note local:// means the jar file location is inside the Docker image. Since this is cluster mode, the Spark driver is running inside a pod in Kubernetes. The driver and executor pods can be seen when the job is running: 1 $ kubectl get pods 2 NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE 3 spark-pi-d11075782f399fd7-exec-1 1 /1 Running 0 9s 4 exampledriver 1 /1 Running 0 15s To view the Spark driver log, use below command: kubectl logs $SPARK_DRIVER_NAME To view the Spark driver UI when the job is running first expose the driver UI port: kubectl port-forward $SPARK_DRIVER_NAME 4040 :4040 Then open a web browser to the Spark driver UI page on the exposed port: http://localhost:4040 To kill the Spark job: $SPARK_HOME /bin/spark-submit --kill spark: $SPARK_DRIVER_NAME To delete the driver POD: kubectl delete pod $SPARK_DRIVER_NAME Running an Interactive Spark Shell# If you need an interactive Spark shell with executor pods running inside the Kubernetes cluster: 1 $SPARK_HOME /bin/spark-shell \ 2 --master $K8SMASTER \ 3 --name mysparkshell \ 4 --deploy-mode client \ 5 --conf spark.executor.instances = 1 \ 6 --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.amount = 1 \ 7 --conf spark.executor.memory = 4G \ 8 --conf spark.executor.cores = 1 \ 9 --conf spark.task.cpus = 1 \ 10 --conf spark.task.resource.gpu.amount = 1 \ 11 --conf spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size = 2G \ 12 --conf spark.executor.memoryOverhead = 3G \ 13 --conf spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes = 512m \ 14 --conf spark.sql.shuffle.partitions = 10 \ 15 --conf spark.plugins = com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin \ 16 --conf spark.kubernetes.namespace = $SPARK_NAMESPACE \ 17 --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.discoveryScript = /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/getGpusResources.sh \ 18 --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.vendor = nvidia.com \ 19 --conf spark.kubernetes.container.image = $IMAGE_NAME \ 20 --conf spark.executor.extraClassPath = /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/rapids-4-spark_<version>.jar \ 21 --driver-class-path = ./rapids-4-spark_<version>.jar \ 22 --driver-memory 2G Only the client deploy mode should be used. If you specify the cluster deploy mode, you would see the following error: 1 Cluster deploy mode isn't applicable to Spark shells. Also notice that --conf spark.driver.extraClassPath was removed but --driver-class-path was added. This is because now the driver is running on the client machine, so the jar paths should be local filesystem paths. When running the shell you can see only the executor pods are running inside Kubernetes: 1 $ kubectl get pods 2 NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE 3 mysparkshell-bfe52e782f44841c-exec-1 1 /1 Running 0 11s The following Scala code can be run in the Spark shell to test if the RAPIDS Accelerator is enabled. 1 val df = spark.sparkContext.parallelize ( Seq ( 1 )) .toDF () 2 df.createOrReplaceTempView ( "df" ) 3 spark.sql ( "SELECT value FROM df WHERE value <>1" ) .show 4 spark.sql ( "SELECT value FROM df WHERE value <>1" ) .explain 5 :quit The expected explain plan should contain the GPU related operators: 1 scala > spark . sql ( "SELECT value FROM df WHERE value <>1" ) . explain 2 == Physical Plan == 3 GpuColumnarToRow false 4 +- GpuFilter NOT ( value #2 = 1) 5 +- GpuRowToColumnar TargetSize ( 2147483647 ) 6 +- * ( 1 ) SerializeFromObject [ input [ 0 , int , false ] AS value #2] 7 +- Scan [ obj #1] Running PySpark in Client Mode# Of course, you can COPY the Python code in the Docker image when building it and submit it using the cluster deploy mode as shown in in the previous example pi job. However if you don’t want to re-build the Docker image each time and just want to submit the Python code from the client machine, you can use the client deploy mode. 1 $SPARK_HOME /bin/spark-submit \ 2 --master $K8SMASTER \ 3 --deploy-mode client \ 4 --name mypythonjob \ 5 --conf spark.executor.instances = 1 \ 6 --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.amount = 1 \ 7 --conf spark.executor.memory = 4G \ 8 --conf spark.executor.cores = 1 \ 9 --conf spark.task.cpus = 1 \ 10 --conf spark.task.resource.gpu.amount = 1 \ 11 --conf spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size = 2G \ 12 --conf spark.executor.memoryOverhead = 3G \ 13 --conf spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes = 512m \ 14 --conf spark.sql.shuffle.partitions = 10 \ 15 --conf spark.plugins = com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin \ 16 --conf spark.kubernetes.namespace = $SPARK_NAMESPACE \ 17 --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.discoveryScript = /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/getGpusResources.sh \ 18 --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.vendor = nvidia.com \ 19 --conf spark.kubernetes.container.image = $IMAGE_NAME \ 20 --conf spark.executor.extraClassPath = /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/rapids-4-spark_<version>.jar \ 21 --driver-memory 2G \ 22 --driver-class-path = ./rapids-4-spark_<version>.jar \ 23 test.py A sample test.py is as below: 1 from pyspark.sql import SQLContext 2 from pyspark import SparkConf 3 from pyspark import SparkContext 4 conf = SparkConf () 5 sc = SparkContext.getOrCreate () 6 sqlContext = SQLContext ( sc ) 7 df = sqlContext.createDataFrame ([ 1 ,2,3 ] , "int" ) .toDF ( "value" ) 8 df.createOrReplaceTempView ( "df" ) 9 sqlContext.sql ( "SELECT * FROM df WHERE value<>1" ) .explain () 10 sqlContext.sql ( "SELECT * FROM df WHERE value<>1" ) .show () 11 sc.stop ()