Delta Lake Support#

Data Queries#

Delta Lake scans of the underlying Parquet files are presented in the query as normal Parquet reads, so the Parquet reads will be accelerated in the same way raw Parquet file reads are accelerated.

Starting with version 25.10, reading from Delta Lake tables with liquid clustering is supported. And the RAPIDS Accelerator provides limited read support for Delta Lake tables with deletion vectors enabled. To use this feature, you must set the following configuration:

spark.databricks.delta.deletionVectors.useMetadataRowIndex = false

Without this configuration, reads against tables with deletion vectors will fallback to the CPU.