AWS EMR#

This is a getting started guide for the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark on AWS EMR. At the end of this guide, the user will be able to run a sample Apache Spark application on NVIDIA GPUs on AWS EMR.

Different versions of EMR ship with different versions of Spark, RAPIDS Accelerator, cuDF and xgboost4j-spark:

EMR Spark RAPIDS Accelerator jar xgboost4j-spark jar 7.12 3.5.6 rapids-4-spark_2.12-25.08.1.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 7.11 3.5.6 rapids-4-spark_2.12-25.06.1.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 7.10 3.5.5 rapids-4-spark_2.12-25.04.1.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 7.9 3.5.5 rapids-4-spark_2.12-25.02.1.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 7.8 3.5.4 rapids-4-spark_2.12-24.12.0.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 7.7 3.5.2 rapids-4-spark_2.12-24.10.1.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 7.6 3.5.3 rapids-4-spark_2.12-24.10.1.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 7.5 3.5.2 rapids-4-spark_2.12-24.08.1.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 7.4 3.5.2 rapids-4-spark_2.12-24.08.1.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 7.3 3.5.1 rapids-4-spark_2.12-24.06.0.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 7.2 3.5.1 rapids-4-spark_2.12-24.02.0.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 7.1 3.5.0 rapids-4-spark_2.12-23.10.0.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 7.0 3.5.0 rapids-4-spark_2.12-23.10.0.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 6.15 3.4.1 rapids-4-spark_2.12-23.08.1.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 6.14 3.4.1 rapids-4-spark_2.12-23.06.0.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 6.13 3.4.1 rapids-4-spark_2.12-23.06.0.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 6.12 3.4.0 rapids-4-spark_2.12-23.06.0.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 6.12 3.3.2 rapids-4-spark_2.12-23.02.0.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar 6.10 3.3.1 rapids-4-spark_2.12-22.12.0.jar xgboost4j-spark_3.0-1.4.2-0.3.0.jar

For more details about each EMR release, refer to the EMR release notes.

For more information on AWS EMR, refer to the AWS documentation.

Qualify CPU Workloads for GPU Acceleration# The qualification tool is launched to analyze CPU applications that have already run. The tool will output the applications recommended for acceleration along with estimated speed-up and cost saving metrics. Additionally, it will provide information on how to launch a GPU-accelerated cluster to take advantage of the speed-up and cost savings. Usage: spark_rapids_user_tools emr qualification --eventlogs <s3-log-path> --cpu_cluster <cluster-name> Help (to see all options available): spark_rapids_user_tools emr qualification --help Example output: 1 +----+------------+--------------------------------+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+---------------+-----------------+ 2 | | App Name | App ID | Recommendation | Estimated GPU | Estimated GPU | App | Estimated GPU | 3 | | | | | Speedup | Duration ( s ) | Duration ( s ) | Savings ( % ) | 4 | ----+------------+--------------------------------+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+---------------+----------------- | 5 | 0 | query24 | application_1664888311321_0011 | Strongly Recommended | 3 .49 | 257 .18 | 897 .68 | 59 .70 | 6 | 1 | query78 | application_1664888311321_0009 | Strongly Recommended | 3 .35 | 113 .89 | 382 .35 | 58 .10 | 7 | 2 | query23 | application_1664888311321_0010 | Strongly Recommended | 3 .08 | 325 .77 | 1004 .28 | 54 .37 | 8 | 3 | query64 | application_1664888311321_0008 | Strongly Recommended | 2 .91 | 150 .81 | 440 .30 | 51 .82 | 9 | 4 | query50 | application_1664888311321_0003 | Recommended | 2 .47 | 101 .54 | 250 .95 | 43 .08 | 10 | 5 | query16 | application_1664888311321_0005 | Recommended | 2 .36 | 106 .33 | 251 .95 | 40 .63 | 11 | 6 | query38 | application_1664888311321_0004 | Recommended | 2 .29 | 67 .37 | 154 .33 | 38 .59 | 12 | 7 | query87 | application_1664888311321_0006 | Recommended | 2 .25 | 75 .67 | 170 .69 | 37 .64 | 13 | 8 | query51 | application_1664888311321_0002 | Recommended | 1 .53 | 53 .94 | 82 .63 | 8 .18 | 14 +----+------------+--------------------------------+----------------------+-----------------+-----------------+---------------+-----------------+ 15 16 Instance types conversions: 17 ----------- -- ------------ 18 m5d.8xlarge to g4dn.8xlarge 19 ----------- -- ------------ 20 To support acceleration with T4 GPUs, switch the worker node instance types