This article explains the most common best practices using the RAPIDS Accelerator, especially for performance tuning and troubleshooting.

Workload Qualification#

By following Workload Qualification guide, you can identify the best candidate Spark applications for the RAPIDS Accelerator and also the feature gaps.

Based on Qualification tool’s output, you can start with the top N recommended CPU Spark jobs, especially if those jobs are computation heavy jobs (large joins, hash aggregates, windowing, sorting).