Spark Workload Qualification#

The RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark runs as many operations as possible on the GPU. If there are operators that don’t yet run on GPU, they will seamlessly fallback to the CPU. There may be some performance overhead because of host memory to GPU memory transfer. When converting an existing Spark workload from CPU to GPU, it’s recommended to do an analysis to understand if there are any features (functions, expressions, data types, data formats) that don’t yet run on the GPU. Understanding this will help prioritize workloads that are best suited to the GPU.

Significant performance benefits can be gained even if all operations aren’t yet fully supported by the GPU. It all depends on how critical the portion that’s executing on the CPU is to the overall performance of the query.

This article describes the tools we provide and how to do gap analysis and workload qualification.

Qualification and Profiling tool# Requirements# Spark event logs from Spark 2.x or 3.x

Spark 3.0.1+ jars

rapids-4-spark-tools jar How to use# If you have Spark event logs from prior runs of the applications on Spark 2.x or 3.x, you can use the Qualification tool and Profiling tool to analyze them. The Qualification tool outputs the score, rank and some of the potentially not-supported features for each Spark application. For example, the CSV output can print Unsupported Read File Formats and Types , Unsupported Write Data Format and Potential Problems which are the indication of some not-supported features. Its output can help you focus on the Spark applications which are best suited for the GPU. The profiling tool outputs SQL plan metrics and also prints out actual query plans to provide more insights. In the following example the profiling tool output for a specific Spark application shows that it has a query with a large (processing millions of rows) HashAggregate and SortMergeJoin . Those are indicators for a good candidate application for the RAPIDS Accelerator. 1 +--------+-----+------+----------------------------------------------------+-------------+------------------------------------+-------------+----------+ 2 | appIndex | sqlID | nodeID | nodeName | accumulatorId | name | max_value | metricType | 3 +--------+-----+------+----------------------------------------------------+-------------+------------------------------------+-------------+----------+ 4 | 1 | 88 | 8 | SortMergeJoin | 11111 | number of output rows | 500000000 | sum | 5 | 1 | 88 | 9 | HashAggregate | 22222 | number of output rows | 600000000 | sum | Since the two tools are only analyzing Spark event logs they don’t have the detail that can be captured from a running Spark job. However, it’s very convenient because you can run the tools on existing logs and don’t need a GPU cluster to run the tools.

Get the Explain Output# This allows running queries on the CPU and the RAPIDS Accelerator will evaluate the queries as if it was going to run on the GPU and tell you what would and wouldn’t have been run on the GPU. There are two ways to run this, one is running with the RAPIDS Accelerator set to explain only mode and the other is to modify your existing Spark application code to call a function directly. Please note that if using adaptive execution in Spark the explain output may not be perfect as the plan could have changed along the way in a way that we wouldn’t see by looking at just the CPU plan. The same applies if you are using an older version of Spark. Spark planning may be slightly different when you go up to a newer version of Spark. One example where we’ve seen Spark 2.4.X plan differently is in the use of the EqualNullSafe expression. We’ve seen Spark 2.4.X use EqualNullSafe but in Spark 3.X it used other expressions to do the same thing. In this case, it shows up as GPU doesn’t support EqualNullSafe in the Spark 2.X explain output but when you go to Spark 3.X those parts would run on the GPU because it’s using different operators. This is something to keep in mind when doing the analysis. Using the Configuration Flag for Explain Only Mode# Starting with version 22.02, the RAPIDS Accelerator can be run in explain only mode. This mode allows you to run on a CPU cluster and can help us understand the potential GPU plan and if there are any unsupported features. Basically it will log the output which is the same as the driver logs with spark.rapids.sql.explain=all . Requirements# A Spark 3.x CPU cluster

The rapids-4-spark jar Usage# In spark-shell , add the rapids-4-spark jar into –jars option or put it in the Spark classpath and enable the configs spark.rapids.sql.mode=explainOnly and spark.plugins=com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin . For example: spark-shell --jars /PathTo/rapids-4-spark_<version>.jar --conf spark.rapids.sql.mode = explainOnly --conf spark.plugins = com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin Enable optional RAPIDS Accelerator related parameters based on your setup. Enabling optional parameters may allow more operations to run on the GPU but understand the meaning and risk of above parameters before enabling it.Refer to the configuration documentation for details of RAPIDS Accelerator parameters. For example, if your jobs Scala UDFs, you can set the following parameters: spark . conf . set ( "spark.rapids.sql.udfCompiler.enabled" , true ) Run your query and check the driver logs for the explain output. Below are sample driver log messages starting with ! which indicate the unsupported features in this version: ! < RowDataSourceScanExec > can 't run on GPU because GPU doesn 't currently support the operator class org . apache . spark . sql . execution . RowDataSourceScanExec This log can show you which operators (on what data type) can not run on GPU and the reason. If it shows a specific RAPIDS Accelerator parameter which can be turned on to enable that feature, you should first understand the risk and applicability of that parameter based on configs doc and then enable that parameter and try the tool again. Since its output is directly based on specific version of rapids-4-spark jar, the gap analysis is pretty accurate. How to use the Function Call# A function named explainPotentialGpuPlan is available which can help us understand the potential GPU plan and if there are any unsupported features on a CPU cluster. Basically it can return output which is the same as the driver logs with spark.rapids.sql.explain=all . Requirements with Spark 3.X# A Spark 3.X CPU cluster

The rapids-4-spark jar

Ability to modify the existing Spark application code

RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark version 21.12 or newer Function Documentation# explainPotentialGpuPlan ( df : DataFrame , explain : String = "ALL" ) Looks at the CPU plan associated with the dataframe and outputs information about which parts of the query the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark could place on the GPU. This only applies to the initial plan, so if running with adaptive query execution enable, it won’t be able to show any changes in the plan due to that. This is very similar output you would get by running the query with the RAPIDS Accelerator enabled and with the config spark.rapids.sql.enabled enabled. Requires the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark jar be included in the classpath but the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark should be disabled. Calling from Scala: val output = com . nvidia . spark . rapids . ExplainPlan . explainPotentialGpuPlan ( df ) Calling from PySpark: output = sc . _jvm . com . nvidia . spark . rapids . ExplainPlan . explainPotentialGpuPlan ( df . _jdf , "ALL" ) Parameters: df - The Spark DataFrame to get the query plan from explain - If ALL returns all the explain data, otherwise just returns what doesn’t work on the GPU. Default is ALL. Returns: String containing the explain output. Throws: java.lang.IllegalArgumentException - if an argument is invalid or it’s unable to determine the Spark version java.lang.IllegalStateException - if the plugin gets into an invalid state while trying to process the plan or there is an unexpected exception. Usage# In spark-shell , add the necessary jar into –jars option or put it in the Spark classpath. For example, on Spark 3.X: spark-shell --jars /PathTo/rapids-4-spark_<version>.jar Test if the class can be successfully loaded or not. import com . nvidia . spark . rapids . ExplainPlan . explainPotentialGpuPlan Enable optional RAPIDS Accelerator related parameters based on your setup. Enabling optional parameters may allow more operations to run on the GPU but understand the meaning and risk of above parameters before enabling it.Refer to the configuration documentation for details of RAPIDS Accelerator parameters. For example, if your jobs have Scala UDFs, you can set the following parameters: spark . conf . set ( "spark.rapids.sql.udfCompiler.enabled" , true ) Run the function explainPotentialGpuPlan on the query DataFrame. For example: 1 val jdbcDF = spark . read . format ( "jdbc" ). 2 option ( "driver" , "com.mysql.jdbc.Driver" ). 3 option ( "url" , "jdbc:mysql://localhost:3306/hive?useSSL=false" ). 4 option ( "dbtable" , "TBLS" ). option ( "user" , "xxx" ). 5 option ( "password" , "xxx" ). 6 load () 7 jdbcDF . createOrReplaceTempView ( "t" ) 8 val mydf = spark . sql ( "select count(distinct TBL_ID) from t" ) 9 10 val output = com . nvidia . spark . rapids . ExplainPlan . explainPotentialGpuPlan ( mydf ) 11 println ( output ) Below are sample driver log messages starting with ! that indicate the unsupported features in this version: ! < RowDataSourceScanExec > can 't run on GPU because GPU doesn 't currently support the operator class org . apache . spark . sql . execution . RowDataSourceScanExec The output will show you which operators (on what data type) can not run on GPU and the reason. If it shows a specific RAPIDS Accelerator parameter which can be turned on to enable that feature, you should first understand the risk and applicability of that parameter based on configs doc and then enable that parameter and try the tool again. Since its output is directly based on specific version of rapids-4-spark jar, the gap analysis is pretty accurate.