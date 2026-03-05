RAPIDS Shuffle Manager#
The RAPIDS Shuffle Manager is an implementation of the ShuffleManager interface in Apache Spark that allows custom mechanisms to exchange shuffle data. We currently expose two modes of operation: Multi Threaded and UCX.
In Spark, shuffle managers are configured via the spark.shuffle.manager configuration variable.
Example Configuration#
To configure the RAPIDS Shuffle Manager for Spark version
3.5.1, use the following:
--conf spark.shuffle.manager=com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark351.RapidsShuffleManager
Supported Spark Versions#
The following table shows the appropriate configuration to use for each Spark version supported in our plugin:
|
Spark Shim
|
spark.shuffle.manager value
|
3.2.0
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark320.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.2.1
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark321.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.2.2
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark322.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.2.3
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark323.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.2.4
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark324.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.3.0
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark330.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.3.1
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark331.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.3.2
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark332.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.3.3
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark333.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.3.4
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark334.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.4.0
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark340.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.4.1
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark341.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.4.2
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark342.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.4.3
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark343.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.4.4
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark344.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.5.0
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark350.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.5.1
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark351.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.5.2
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark352.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.5.3
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark353.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.5.4
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark354.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.5.5
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark355.RapidsShuffleManager
|
4.0.0
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark400.RapidsShuffleManager
|
Databricks 11.3
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark330db.RapidsShuffleManager
|
Databricks 12.2
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark332db.RapidsShuffleManager
|
Databricks 13.3
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark341db.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.2.1 CDH
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark321cdh.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.3.0 CDH
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark330cdh.RapidsShuffleManager
|
3.3.2 CDH
|
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark332cdh.RapidsShuffleManager
Multi-Threaded Mode#
Multi-threaded mode (default) is similar to the built-in Spark shuffle, but it attempts to use more CPU threads for compute-intensive tasks, such as compression and decompression.
The multi-threaded shuffle writer targets the “BypassMergeSortShuffle” shuffle algorithm in
Spark, which is the default when
spark.sql.shuffle.partitions is less than a threshold defined
by the configuration variable
spark.shuffle.sort.bypassMergeThreshold. The default value of this threshold is 200. The “BypassMergeSortShuffle” algorithm’s host memory requirement increases rapidly as the number of partitions increases, limiting the number of partitions with which the algorithm can be used.
The shuffle reader is a single implementation irrespective of the number of partitions. To turn off multi-threaded reader entirely, set
spark.rapids.shuffle.multiThreaded.reader.threads to zero.
Minimum configuration:
1--conf spark.shuffle.manager=com.nvidia.spark.rapids.[shim package].RapidsShuffleManager \
2--conf spark.driver.extraClassPath=${SPARK_RAPIDS_PLUGIN_JAR} \
3--conf spark.executor.extraClassPath=${SPARK_RAPIDS_PLUGIN_JAR}
By default, a thread pool of 20 threads is used for shuffle writes and reads. This configuration can be independently changed for writers and readers using:
spark.rapids.shuffle.multiThreaded.[writer|reader].threads. An appropriate value for these pools is the number of cores in the system divided by the number of executors per machine.
On the reader side, when blocks are received from the network, they’re queued onto these threads for decompression and decode. The amount of bytes we allow in flight per Spark task is controlled by:
spark.rapids.shuffle.multiThreaded.maxBytesInFlight, and it’s set to 128MB-per-task as a default. This memory comes from the Netty off-heap pool, and this is sized at startup automatically by Netty, but this limit can be controlled by setting
-Dio.netty.maxDirectMemory=[amount in Bytes] under
spark.executor.extraJavaOptions.
UCX Mode#
UCX mode (
spark.rapids.shuffle.mode=UCX) has two components: a spillable cache, and a transport that can utilize Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) and high-bandwidth transfers within a node that has multiple GPUs. This is possible because this mode utilizes Unified Communication X (UCX) as its transport.
Spillable cache: This store keeps GPU data close by where it was produced in device memory, but can spill in the following cases:
GPU out of memory: If an allocation in the GPU failed to acquire memory, spill will get triggered moving GPU buffers to host to allow for the original allocation to succeed.
Host spill store filled: If the host memory store has reached a maximum threshold (
spark.rapids.memory.host.spillStorageSize), host buffers will be spilled to disk until the host spill store shrinks back below said configurable threshold.
Tasks local to the producing executor will short-circuit read from the cache.
-
Transport: Handles block transfers between executors using various means like NVLink, PCIe, Infiniband (IB), RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) or TCP, and as configured in UCX, in these scenarios:
GPU-to-GPU: Shuffle blocks that were able to fit in GPU memory.
Host-to-GPU and Disk-to-GPU: Shuffle blocks that spilled to host (or disk) but will be manifested in the GPU in the downstream Spark task.
-
The RAPIDS Shuffle Manager uses the
spark.shuffle.manager plugin interface in Spark and it relies on fast connections between executors, where shuffle data is kept in a cache backed by GPU, host, or disk. As such, it doesn’t implement functionality to interact with the External Shuffle Service (ESS). To enable the RAPIDS Shuffle Manager, users need to disable ESS using
spark.shuffle.service.enabled=false. Spark’s Dynamic Allocation feature requires ESS to be configured, and must also be disabled with
spark.dynamicAllocation.enabled=false.
Building for ARM#
To build for ARM, users must specify both the “arm” maven profile, and a recent UCX version where the jucx jar contains the ARM shared libraries. UCX support for ARM will included in the upcoming 1.18.0 release. To access this functionality early, use -Parm64 and -Ducx.version=[latest ucx]-aarch64, for example -Ducx.version=1.18.0-rc4-aarch64. Use the latest jucx version from https://central.sonatype.com/artifact/org.openucx/jucx/, and note that you will have to instal the corresponding UCX package for your distribution from openucx/ucx.
System Setup#
To enable the RAPIDS Shuffle Manager, UCX user-space libraries and its dependencies must be installed on the host and inside Docker containers (if not baremetal). A host has additional requirements, like the MLNX_OFED driver and
nv_peer_mem kernel module.
The minimum UCX requirement for the RAPIDS Shuffle Manager is UCX 1.18.0.
Baremetal#
If you have Mellanox hardware, ensure you have the MLNX_OFED driver, and the nv_peer_mem kernel module installed. UCX packages are compatible with MLNX_OFED 5.0+. Install the latest driver available.
With
nv_peer_mem(GPUDirectRDMA), IB/RoCE-based transfers can perform zero-copy transfers directly from GPU memory. GPUDirectRDMA is known to show performance and bugs in machines that don’t connect their GPUs and NICs to PCIe switches (that is, directly to the root-complex).
Other considerations:
Refer to Mellanox documentation on how to configure RoCE networks (lossless/lossy, QoS, and more)
We recommend that the
--without-ucxoption is passed when installing MLNX_OFED (
mlnxofedinstall). This is because the UCX included in MLNX_OFED doesn’t have CUDA support, and is likely older than what’s available in the UCX repo (refer to Step 2 below).
If you encounter issues or poor performance, GPUDirectRDMA can be controlled via the UCX environment variable
UCX_IB_GPU_DIRECT_RDMA=no, but file a GitHub issue so we can investigate further.
-
Fetch and install the UCX package for your OS from: UCX 1.18.0.
RDMA packages have extra requirements that should be satisfied by MLNX_OFED.
Rocky UCX RPM#
The UCX packages for Rocky are divided into different RPMs.
For example, UCX 1.18.0 available at openucx/ucx contains:
1ucx-devel-1.18.0-1.el8.x86_64.rpm
2ucx-debuginfo-1.18.0-1.el8.x86_64.rpm
3ucx-1.18.0-1.el8.x86_64.rpm
4ucx-cuda-1.18.0-1.el8.x86_64.rpm
5ucx-rdmacm-1.18.0-1.el8.x86_64.rpm
6ucx-cma-1.18.0-1.el8.x86_64.rpm
7ucx-ib-1.18.0-1.el8.x86_64.rpm
For a setup without RoCE or Infiniband networking, the only packages required are:
1ucx-1.18.0-1.el8.x86_64.rpm
2ucx-cuda-1.18.0-1.el8.x86_64.rpm
If accelerated networking is available, the package list is:
1ucx-1.18.0-1.el8.x86_64.rpm
2ucx-cuda-1.18.0-1.el8.x86_64.rpm
3ucx-rdmacm-1.18.0-1.el8.x86_64.rpm
4ucx-ib-1.18.0-1.el8.x86_64.rpm
Note
The Rocky RPM requires CUDA installed via RPMs to satisfy its dependencies. The CUDA runtime can be downloaded from https://developer.nvidia.com/cuda-downloads
The Archive of Previous CUDA releases link to download prior versions of the runtime.
For example, to download the CUDA RPM for Rocky 8 running on x86:
Linux >
x86_64 >
Rocky >
8 >
rpm (local) or
rpm (network).
Docker Containers#
Running with UCX in containers imposes certain requirements. In a multi-GPU system, all GPUs that want to take advantage of PCIe peer-to-peer or NVLink need to be visible within the container. For example, if two containers are trying to communicate and each have an isolated GPU, the link between these GPUs won’t be optimal, forcing UCX to stage buffers to the host or use TCP. Additionally, if you want to use RoCE/Infiniband, the
/dev/infiniband device should be exposed in the container. Also, to avoid potential
failed: Cannot allocate memory, consider raising the
memlock ulimit in the container via
--ulimit memlock=[maximum]. Setting
--ulimit memlock=-1 disables the limit.
If UCX will be used to communicate between containers, the IPC (
--ipc) and PID namespaces (
--pid) should also be shared.
As of the writing of this document we’ve successfully tested
--privileged containers, which essentially turns off all isolation. We are also assuming
--network=host is specified, allowing the container to share the host’s network. We will revise this document to include any new configurations as we’re able to test different scenarios.
Note
A system administrator should have performed Step 1 in Baremetal in the host system if you have RDMA capable hardware.
The following are examples of Docker containers with UCX 1.18.0 and CUDA 11.8 support.
|
OS Type
|
RDMA
|
Dockerfile
|
Ubuntu
|
Yes
|
Ubuntu
|
No
|
Rocky
|
Yes
|
Rocky
|
No
Validating UCX Environment#
After installing UCX you can utilize
ucx_info and
ucx_perftest to validate the installation.
In this section, we’re using a Docker container built using the sample Docker file above.
Start the Docker container with
--privilegedmode, which makes Mellanox devices available for our test (this is only required if you are using RDMA),
pid=hostand
ipc=hostare requirements for container communication within the same machine:
1nvidia-docker run \ 2--privileged \ 3--pid=host \ 4--ipc=host \ 5--network=host \ 6-it \ 7ucx_container:latest \
If you are testing between different machines, run the above command in each node.
Test to check whether UCX can link against CUDA:
1root@test-machine:/# ucx_info -d|grep cuda 2# Memory domain: cuda_cpy 3# Component: cuda_cpy 4# Transport: cuda_copy 5# Device: cuda 6# Memory domain: cuda_ipc 7# Component: cuda_ipc 8# Transport: cuda_ipc 9# Device: cuda
Mellanox device seen by UCX, and what transports are enabled (that is,
rc)
1root@test-machine:/# ucx_info -d|grep mlx5_3:1 -B1 2# Transport: rc_verbs 3# Device: mlx5_3:1 4-- 5# Transport: rc_mlx5 6# Device: mlx5_3:1 7-- 8# Transport: dc_mlx5 9# Device: mlx5_3:1 10-- 11# Transport: ud_verbs 12# Device: mlx5_3:1 13-- 14# Transport: ud_mlx5 15# Device: mlx5_3:1
You should be able to execute
ucx_perftest, and get a good idea that things are working as you expect.
Example 1: GPU <-> GPU in the same host. Without NVLink you should expect PCIe speeds. In this case this is PCIe3, and somewhere along the lines of ~10GB/sec is expected. It should also match the performance seen in
p2pBandwidthLatencyTest, which is included with the CUDA toolkit.
On server container:
root@test-server:/# CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=0 ucx_perftest -t tag_bw -s 10000000 -n 1000 -m cuda
On client container:
1root@test-client:/# CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=1 ucx_perftest -t tag_bw -s 10000000 -n 1000 -m cuda localhost 2+--------------+--------------+-----------------------------+---------------------+-----------------------+ 3| | | overhead (usec) | bandwidth (MB/s) | message rate (msg/s) | 4+--------------+--------------+---------+---------+---------+----------+----------+-----------+-----------+ 5| Stage | # iterations | typical | average | overall | average | overall | average | overall | 6+--------------+--------------+---------+---------+---------+----------+----------+-----------+-----------+ 7Final: 1000 0.000 986.122 986.122 9670.96 9670.96 1014 1014
Example 2: GPU <-> GPU across the network, using GPUDirectRDMA. You will notice that in this example we picked GPU 3. In our test machine, GPU 3 is closest (same root complex) to the NIC we’re using for RoCE, and yields better performance than GPU 0, for example, which is sitting on a different socket.
On server container:
root@test-server: CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=3 ucx_perftest -t tag_bw -s 10000000 -n 1000 -m cuda
On client container:
1root@test-client:/# CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=3 ucx_perftest -t tag_bw -s 10000000 -n 1000 -m cuda test-server 2+--------------+--------------+-----------------------------+---------------------+-----------------------+ 3| | | overhead (usec) | bandwidth (MB/s) | message rate (msg/s) | 4+--------------+--------------+---------+---------+---------+----------+----------+-----------+-----------+ 5| Stage | # iterations | typical | average | overall | average | overall | average | overall | 6+--------------+--------------+---------+---------+---------+----------+----------+-----------+-----------+ 7[thread 0] 498 0.000 2016.444 2016.444 4729.49 4729.49 496 496 8[thread 0] 978 0.000 2088.412 2051.766 4566.50 4648.07 479 487 9Final: 1000 0.000 3739.639 2088.899 2550.18 4565.44 267 479
Example 3: GPU <-> GPU across the network, without GPUDirectRDMA. You will notice that the bandwidth achieved is higher than with GPUDirectRDMA on. This is expected, and a known issue in machines where GPUs and NICs are connected directly to the root complex.
On server container:
root@test-server:/# UCX_IB_GPU_DIRECT_RDMA=no CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=3 ucx_perftest -t tag_bw -s 10000000 -n 1000 -m cuda
On client container:
1root@test-client:/# UCX_IB_GPU_DIRECT_RDMA=no CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=3 ucx_perftest -t tag_bw -s 10000000 -n 1000 -m cuda test-server 2+--------------+--------------+-----------------------------+---------------------+-----------------------+ 3| | | overhead (usec) | bandwidth (MB/s) | message rate (msg/s) | 4+--------------+--------------+---------+---------+---------+----------+----------+-----------+-----------+ 5| Stage | # iterations | typical | average | overall | average | overall | average | overall | 6+--------------+--------------+---------+---------+---------+----------+----------+-----------+-----------+ 7[thread 0] 670 0.000 1497.859 1497.859 6366.91 6366.91 668 668 8Final: 1000 0.000 1718.843 1570.784 5548.35 6071.33 582 637
-
Spark App Configuration#
Choose the version of the shuffle manager that matches your Spark version. Refer to the table at the top of this document for
spark.shuffle.managervalues.
Settings for UCX 1.18.0+:
Minimum configuration:
1... 2--conf spark.shuffle.manager=com.nvidia.spark.rapids.[shim package].RapidsShuffleManager \ 3--conf spark.rapids.shuffle.mode=UCX \ 4--conf spark.shuffle.service.enabled=false \ 5--conf spark.dynamicAllocation.enabled=false \ 6--conf spark.executor.extraClassPath=${SPARK_RAPIDS_PLUGIN_JAR} \ 7--conf spark.executorEnv.UCX_ERROR_SIGNALS= \ 8--conf spark.executorEnv.UCX_MEMTYPE_CACHE=n
Recommended configuration:
1--conf spark.shuffle.manager=com.nvidia.spark.rapids.[shim package].RapidsShuffleManager \ 2--conf spark.rapids.shuffle.mode=UCX \ 3--conf spark.shuffle.service.enabled=false \ 4--conf spark.dynamicAllocation.enabled=false \ 5--conf spark.executor.extraClassPath=${SPARK_RAPIDS_PLUGIN_JAR} \ 6--conf spark.executorEnv.UCX_ERROR_SIGNALS= \ 7--conf spark.executorEnv.UCX_MEMTYPE_CACHE=n \ 8--conf spark.executorEnv.UCX_IB_RX_QUEUE_LEN=1024 \ 9--conf spark.executorEnv.UCX_TLS=cuda_copy,cuda_ipc,rc,tcp \ 10--conf spark.executorEnv.UCX_RNDV_SCHEME=put_zcopy \ 11--conf spark.executorEnv.UCX_MAX_RNDV_RAILS=1
Please replace
[shim package] with the appropriate value. For example, the full class name for Apache Spark 3.3.1 is:
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark331.RapidsShuffleManager.
Please note
LD_LIBRARY_PATH should optionally be set if the UCX library is installed in a non-standard location.
With the RAPIDS Shuffle Manager configured, the setting
spark.rapids.shuffle.enabled (default on) can be used to enable or disable the usage of RAPIDS Shuffle Manager during your application.
Databricks#
Please make sure you follow the Getting Started guide for Databricks. The following are extra steps required to enable UCX.
Create and enable an additional “init script” that installs UCX:
1#!/bin/bash 2sudo apt install -y wget libnuma1 && 3wget https://github.com/openucx/ucx/releases/download/v1.18.0/ucx-1.18.0-ubuntu20.04-mofed5-cuda11-x86_64.tar.bz2 && 4tar -xvf ucx-1.18.0-ubuntu20.04-mofed5-cuda11-x86_64.tar.bz2 && 5sudo dpkg -i ucx-1.18.0.deb ucx-cuda-1.18.0.deb && 6rm ucx-1.18.0-ubuntu20.04-mofed5-cuda11-x86_64.tar.bz2 ucx-*.deb
Save the script in Databricks workspace and add it to the “Init Scripts” list:
Add the UCX minimum configuration for your Cluster.
Databricks 10.4:
1spark.shuffle.manager com.nvidia.spark.rapids.spark321db.RapidsShuffleManager
2spark.rapids.shuffle.mode UCX
3spark.shuffle.service.enabled false
4spark.executorEnv.UCX_MEMTYPE_CACHE n
5spark.executorEnv.UCX_ERROR_SIGNALS ""
Example of configuration panel with the new settings:
Please note that at this time, we have tested with Autoscaling off. It isn’t clear how an autoscaled cluster will behave with the RAPIDS Shuffle Manager.
UCX Environment Variables#
UCX_TLS:
cuda_copy, and
cuda_ipc: enables handling of CUDA memory in UCX, both for copy-based transport and peer-to-peer communication between GPUs (NVLink/PCIe).
rc: enables Infiniband and RoCE based transport in UCX.
tcp: allows for TCP communication in cases where UCX deems necessary.
-
UCX_ERROR_SIGNALS=: Disables UCX signal catching, as it can cause issues with the JVM.
UCX_MAX_RNDV_RAILS=1: Set this to
1to disable multi-rail transfers in UCX, where UCX splits data to utilize various channels (for example, two NICs). A value greater than
1can cause a performance drop for high-bandwidth transports between GPUs.
UCX_MEMTYPE_CACHE=n: Disables a cache in UCX that can cause UCX to fail when running with CUDA buffers.
UCX_RNDV_SCHEME=put_zcopy: By default,
UCX_RNDV_SCHEME=autowill pick different schemes for the RNDV protocol (
get_zcopyor
put_zcopy) depending on message size, and on other parameters given the hardware, transports, and settings. We have found that
UCX_RNDV_SCHEME=put_zcopyis more reliable than automatic detection, or get_zcopy in our testing, especially in UCX 1.9.0. The main difference between get and put is the direction of transfer. A send operation under
get_zcopywill really be
RDMA READfrom the receiver, whereas the same send will be
RDMA_WRITEfrom the sender if
put_zcopyis utilized.
UCX_IB_RX_QUEUE_LEN=1024: Length of receive queue for the Infiniband/RoCE transports. The length change is recommended as it has shown better performance when there is memory pressure and message sizes are relatively large (> few hundred Bytes)
Fine Tuning#
Here are some settings that could be utilized to fine tune the RAPIDS Shuffle Manager.
Bounce Buffers#
The following configs control the number of bounce buffers, and the size. For device buffers, two pools are created (for sending and receiving). Take this into account when sizing your pools.
The GPU buffers should be smaller than the PCI BAR Size for your GPU. Verify the defaults work in your case.
spark.rapids.shuffle.ucx.bounceBuffers.device.count
spark.rapids.shuffle.ucx.bounceBuffers.host.count
spark.rapids.shuffle.ucx.bounceBuffers.size
Spillable Store#
This setting controls the amount of host memory (RAM) that can be utilized to spill GPU blocks when the GPU is out of memory, before going to disk. Verify the defaults.
spark.rapids.memory.host.spillStorageSize
Shuffle Garbage Collection#
Shuffle buffers cached in the spillable store, whether they’re in the GPU, host, or disk, won’t be removed even after all actions for your query complete. This is a design decision in Spark, where shuffle temporary stores are cleaned when there is a garbage collection on the driver, and the references to the RDDs supporting your query aren’t reachable.
One of the issues with this is with large JVM footprints in the driver. The driver may not run a GC at all between different parts of your application, causing output for shuffle to accumulate (output that won’t be reused), and eventually causing OOM or even filled disk. This is true for Spark even without the RAPIDS Shuffle Manager, but in our case it’s likely GPU memory that’s being occupied, and performance degrades given the churn due to spill to host memory or disk. As of this stage, there isn’t a good solution for this, other than to trigger a GC cycle on the driver.
Spark has a configuration
spark.cleaner.periodicGC.interval (defaults to 30 minutes), that can be used to periodically cause garbage collection. If you are experiencing OOM situations, or performance degradation with several Spark actions, consider tuning this setting in your jobs.
Known Issues#
UCX configures TCP keep-alive for TCP transports. We have seen issues with keep-alive in multi-NIC environments after long periods of inactivity (when the inactivity is greater than the system’s
tcp_keepalive_time). If you see errors such as:
ERROR UCX: UcpListener detected an error for executorId 2: UCXError(-25,Connection reset by remote peer)
Consider turning off keep-alive for UCX using:
spark.executorEnv.UCX_TCP_KEEPINTVL=inf.
Note
This would only mitigate the issue but not resolve it.