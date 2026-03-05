Apache Iceberg Support#

GPU acceleration for reading Apache Iceberg tables is enabled by default. You can disable this feature by setting the spark.rapids.sql.format.iceberg.read.enabled configuration to false .

Reads of Apache Iceberg metadata, that is: the history , snapshots , and other metadata tables associated with a table, won’t be GPU-accelerated. The CPU will continue to process these metadata-level queries.

The RAPIDS Accelerator supports the following content file types:

Reader Split Size#

The maximum number of bytes to pack into a single partition when reading files on Spark is normally controlled by the config spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes . But on Iceberg that doesn’t apply. Iceberg has its own configs to control the split size. There are multiple ways to configure the reader split size:

Using reader options:

Refer to the read options in the Iceberg Runtime Configuration documentation for details.

spark . read . option ( "split-size" , "24217728" ). table ( "someTable" )

Using table properties:

You can also set the split size through table properties: