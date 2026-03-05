On-prem Cluster or Local Mode#

Spark Deployment Methods# The way you decide to deploy Spark affects the steps you must take to install and setup Spark and the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark. The primary methods to deploy Spark are: Local mode - this is for dev/testing only, not for production

Standalone Mode

On a YARN cluster

On a Kubernetes cluster

Apache Spark Setup for GPU# Each GPU node where you are running Spark needs to have the following installed. If you are running with Docker on Kubernetes then skip these as you will do this as part of the docker build. Install Java 8 Ubuntu: sudo apt install openjdk-8-jdk-headless While JDK11 is supported by Spark, RAPIDS Accelerator is built and tested with JDK8, so JDK8 is recommended.

Install the GPU driver and CUDA toolkit (optional) Download and install GPU drivers. A reboot will be required after installation. The CUDA toolkit isn’t required for the RAPIDS Accelerator, but it can assist with debugging nvidia-driver issues.

1 wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2004/x86_64/cuda-ubuntu2004.pin 2 sudo mv cuda-ubuntu2004.pin /etc/apt/preferences.d/cuda-repository-pin-600 3 wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2004/x86_64/cuda-keyring_1.0-1_all.deb 4 sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.0-1_all.deb 5 sudo add-apt-repository "deb https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2004/x86_64/ /" 6 sudo apt-get update 7 sudo apt-get -y install cuda You can check if the GPU driver and CUDA toolkit is installed successfully by running the nvidia-smi command. Below are sections on installing Spark and the RAPIDS Accelerator on a single node. You may want to read the deployment method sections before doing any installations.

Install Spark# To install Apache Spark follow the official instructions. Supported versions of Spark are listed on the download page. Only Scala version 2.12 is currently supported by the accelerator.

Download the RAPIDS Accelerator jar# The accelerator jar is available in the download section. Download the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark plugin jar. Each jar is for a specific version of CUDA and won’t run on other versions. The jars use a classifier to keep them separate. CUDA 11.x => classifier cuda11 For example, here is a sample version of the jar with CUDA 11.x support: rapids-4-spark_2.12-26.02.0-cuda11.jar For simplicity export the location to this jar. This example assumes the sample jar above has been placed in the /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin directory: 1 export SPARK_RAPIDS_DIR = /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin 2 export SPARK_RAPIDS_PLUGIN_JAR = ${ SPARK_RAPIDS_DIR } /rapids-4-spark_2.12-26.02.0-cuda11.jar

Install the GPU Discovery Script# If you are using Apache Spark’s GPU scheduling feature be sure to follow what your cluster administrator recommends. Often this will involve downloading a GPU discovery script and this example will assume as such. Download the getGpusResource.sh script and install it on all the nodes. Put it into a local folder. You may put it in the same directory as the plugin jar ( /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin in the example).

Local Mode# This is for testing/dev setup only. It isn’t to be used in production. In this mode Spark runs everything in a single process on a single node. Install Spark

Install the RAPIDS Accelerator_jar

Launch your Spark shell session. Default configs usually work fine in local mode. The required changes are setting the config spark.plugins to com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin and including the jar as a dependency. All of the other config settings and command line parameters are to try and better configure spark for GPU execution. 1 $SPARK_HOME /bin/spark-shell \ 2 --master local \ 3 --num-executors 1 \ 4 --conf spark.executor.cores = 1 \ 5 --conf spark.rapids.sql.concurrentGpuTasks = 1 \ 6 --driver-memory 10g \ 7 --conf spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size = 2G \ 8 --conf spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes = 512m \ 9 --conf spark.plugins = com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin \ 10 --jars ${ SPARK_RAPIDS_PLUGIN_JAR } You can run one of the examples below such as the Example Join Operation

Spark Standalone Cluster# For reference, the Spark documentation is here. Spark Standalone mode requires starting the Spark master and worker(s). You can run it on a single machine or multiple machines for distributed setup. The first step is to Install Spark, the RAPIDS Accelerator for Spark jar, and the GPU discovery script on all the nodes you want to use. Refer to the note at the end of this section if using Spark 3.2.1 or above. After that choose one of the nodes to be your master node and start the master. The master process does not need a GPU to function properly. On the master node: Make sure SPARK_HOME is exported

run $SPARK_HOME/sbin/start-master.sh This script will print a message saying starting Master and have a path to a log file. Examine the log file to make sure there are no errors starting the Spark Master process.

export MASTER_HOST= [the hostname of the master]

Go to the Spark Master UI to verify it has started. The UI should be accessible at http://${MASTER_HOST}:8080

Find the Spark URL for the Spark Master. This can be found in the Spark Master logs or from the Spark Master UI. It will likely be: spark://${MASTER_HOST}:7077 . You will need this URL for starting the workers and submitting applications. Now for each worker node: Setup worker configs on each node cp $SPARK_HOME/conf/spark-env.sh.template $SPARK_HOME/conf/spark-env.sh Edit $SPARK_HOME/conf/spark-env.sh and add any worker options. The example below sets the number of GPUs per worker to 4 and points to the discovery script. Change this for your setup. SPARK_WORKER_OPTS="-Dspark.worker.resource.gpu.amount=4 -Dspark.worker.resource.gpu.discoveryScript=/opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/getGpusResources.sh"

Start the worker(s) For multiple workers: You can add each hostname to the file $SPARK_HOME/conf/workers and use the scripts provided by Spark to start all of them. This requires password-less ssh to be setup. If you don’t have a password-less setup, you can set the environment variable SPARK_SSH_FOREGROUND and serially provide a password for each worker. Run $SPARK_HOME/sbin/start-workers.sh

For a single worker: $SPARK_HOME/sbin/start-worker.sh spark://${MASTER_HOST}:7077

Now you can go to the master UI at http://${MASTER_HOST}:8080 and verify all the workers have started. Submitting a Spark application to a standalone mode cluster requires a few configs to be set. These configs can be placed in the Spark default confs if you want all jobs to use the GPU. The plugin requires its jar to be in the executor classpath. GPU scheduling also requires the Spark job to ask for GPUs. The plugin can’t utilize more than one GPU per executor. In this case we’re asking for 1 GPU per executor (the plugin can’t utilize more than one), and 4 CPU tasks per executor (but only one task will be on the GPU at a time). This allows for overlapping I/O and computation. 1 $SPARK_HOME /bin/spark-shell \ 2 --master spark:// ${ MASTER_HOST } :7077 \ 3 --conf spark.executor.extraClassPath = ${ SPARK_RAPIDS_PLUGIN_JAR } \ 4 --conf spark.driver.extraClassPath = ${ SPARK_RAPIDS_PLUGIN_JAR } \ 5 --conf spark.rapids.sql.concurrentGpuTasks = 1 \ 6 --driver-memory 2G \ 7 --conf spark.executor.memory = 4G \ 8 --conf spark.executor.cores = 4 \ 9 --conf spark.task.cpus = 1 \ 10 --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.amount = 1 \ 11 --conf spark.task.resource.gpu.amount = 0 .25 \ 12 --conf spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size = 2G \ 13 --conf spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes = 512m \ 14 --conf spark.plugins = com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin Please note that the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark plugin jar doesn’t need to be installed on all the nodes and the configs spark.executor.extraClassPath and spark.driver.extraClassPath can be replaced in the above command with --jars ${SPARK_RAPIDS_PLUGIN_JAR} . This will automatically distribute the jar to the nodes for you.

Configuration and Tuning# Most of what you need you can get from tuning guide. The following configs will help you to get started but must be configured based on your cluster and application. If you are using the KryoSerializer with Spark, for example, --conf spark.serializer=org.apache.spark.serializer.KryoSerializer , you will have to register the GpuKryoRegistrator class, for example, --conf spark.kryo.registrator=com.nvidia.spark.rapids.GpuKryoRegistrator . Configure the amount of executor memory like you would for a normal Spark application. If most of the job will run on the GPU then often you can run with less executor heap memory than would be needed for the corresponding Spark job on the CPU. In case of a “com.esotericsoftware.kryo.KryoException: Buffer overflow” error it’s advisable to increase the spark.kryoserializer.buffer.max setting to a value higher than the default. Example Command Running on YARN# 1 $SPARK_HOME /bin/spark-shell --master yarn \ 2 --num-executors 1 \ 3 --conf spark.plugins = com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin \ 4 --conf spark.executor.cores = 6 \ 5 --conf spark.rapids.sql.concurrentGpuTasks = 2 \ 6 --executor-memory 20g \ 7 --conf spark.executor.memoryOverhead = 10g \ 8 --conf spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size = 8G \ 9 --conf spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes = 512m \ 10 --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.discoveryScript = ./getGpusResources.sh \ 11 --conf spark.task.resource.gpu.amount = 0 .166 \ 12 --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.amount = 1 \ 13 --files $SPARK_RAPIDS_DIR /getGpusResources.sh 14 --jars ${ SPARK_RAPIDS_PLUGIN_JAR }

Example Join Operation# Once you have started your Spark shell you can run the following commands to do a basic join and look at the UI to see that it runs on the GPU. 1 val df = sc.makeRDD ( 1 to 10000000 , 6 ) .toDF 2 val df2 = sc.makeRDD ( 1 to 10000000 , 6 ) .toDF 3 df.select ( $"value" as "a" ) .join ( df2.select ( $"value" as "b" ) , $"a" === $"b" ) .count Go to the Spark UI and click on the application you ran and on the “SQL” tab. If you click the operation “count at …”, you should see the graph of Spark Execs and some of those should have the label Gpu. For instance, in the screenshot below you will see GpuRowToColumn , GpuProject , and GpuColumnarExchange . Those correspond to operations that run on the GPU.

Enabling RAPIDS Shuffle Manager# The RAPIDS Shuffle Manager is an implementation of the ShuffleManager interface in Apache Spark that allows custom mechanisms to exchange shuffle data, enabling Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) and peer-to-peer communication between GPUs (NVLink/PCIe), by leveraging Unified Communication X (UCX). You can find out how to enable the accelerated shuffle in the RAPIDS Shuffle Manager documentation.

Advanced Configuration# Refer to the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark Configuration Guide for details on all of the configuration settings specific to the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark.

Monitoring# Since the plugin runs without any API changes, the easiest way to see what’s running on the GPU is to look at the “SQL” tab in the Spark web UI. The SQL tab only shows up after you have actually executed a query. Go to the SQL tab in the UI, click on the query you are interested in and it shows a DAG picture with details. You can also scroll down and twisty the “Details” section to see the text representation. If you want to look at the Spark plan via the code you can use the explain() function call. For example: if query is the resulting DataFrame from the query then query.explain() will print the physical plan from Spark. From the query’s physical plan you can see what nodes were replaced with GPU calls. The following is an example of a physical plan with operators running on the GPU: 1 == Physical Plan == 2 GpuColumnarToRow false 3 +- GpuProject [ cast ( c_customer_sk #0 as string) AS c_customer_sk#40] 4 +- GpuFileGpuScan parquet [ c_customer_sk #0] Batched: true, DataFilters: [], Format: Parquet, Location: InMemoryFileIndex[file:/tmp/customer], PartitionFilters: [], PushedFilters: [], ReadSchema: struct<c_customer_sk:int>

Debugging# For now, the best way to debug is how you would normally do it on Spark. Look at the UI and log files to see what failed. If you got a segmentation fault from the GPU find the hs_err_pid.log file. To make sure your hs_err_pid.log file goes into the YARN application log dir you can add in the config: --conf spark.executor.extraJavaOptions="-XX:ErrorFile=<LOG_DIR>/hs_err_pid_%p.log" If you want to see why an operation didn’t run on the GPU you can turn on the configuration: --conf spark.rapids.sql.explain=NOT_ON_GPU . A log message will then be emitted to the driver log as to why a Spark operation isn’t able to run on the GPU.