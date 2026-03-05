Set the number of workers equal to the number of GPUs you want to use.

For AWS, use nodes with one GPU each, such as p3.2xlarge or g4dn.xlarge .

Select the driver type. Generally you may set this to the same value as the worker.

Click the Edit button, then navigate down to the Advanced Options section. Select the Init Scripts tab in the advanced options section and paste the workspace path into the initialization script: /Users/user@domain/init.sh , then click Add.

Select the Spark tab and paste the following configuration options into the Spark Config section. Change the configuration values based on the workers you choose. Refer to the documentation for Apache Spark configuration and RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark descriptions for descriptions of the configuration settings.

The spark.task.resource.gpu.amount configuration defaults to 1 in Databricks. That means that only one task can run on an executor with one GPU. This is limiting, especially for reads and writes from Parquet. Set the value 1/cores, where cores is the number of cores per executor. This will allow multiple tasks to run in parallel as they do on the CPU side. You may also use a value smaller than 1/cores if you wish.

1 spark.plugins com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin 2 spark.task.resource.gpu.amount 0 .1 3 spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size 2G 4 spark.rapids.sql.concurrentGpuTasks 2

If you are running Pandas UDFs with GPU support from the plugin, you need at least three additional options:

The option spark.python.daemon.module specifies the Python daemon module that Databricks is to use. On Databricks the Python runtime requires different parameters than the one for Spark, so you must create a dedicated Python daemon module rapids.daemon_databricks and specify it here.

Set the option spark.rapids.sql.python.gpu.enabled to true to enable GPU support for Python.

Add the path of the plugin JAR (supposing it’s placed under /databricks/jars/ ) to the spark.executorEnv.PYTHONPATH option. For more details, see GPU Scheduling For Pandas UDF.

1 spark.rapids.sql.python.gpu.enabled true 2 spark.python.daemon.module rapids.daemon_databricks 3 spark.executorEnv.PYTHONPATH /databricks/jars/rapids-4-spark_2.12-26.02.0.jar:/databricks/spark/python