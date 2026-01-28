NVIDIA Virtual PC (vPC): Sizing and GPU Selection Guide for Virtualized Workloads
Framebuffer Utilization

Information regarding the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition and 3GB vGPU profile will be updated soon.

Table 12 vPC A10-1B Profile - 1GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge A10 1920x1080 (HD) 1 84.33% (863 MB) 68.24% (698 MB) 53% (542 MB)
Knowledge A10 1920x1080 (HD) 2 94% (962 MB) 83.46% (854 MB) 77% (788 MB)
Table 13 vPC A10-1B Profile - 1GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge A10 2560x1440 (QHD) 2 72% (1475 MB) 61.64% (1262 MB) 48% (983 MB)
Knowledge A10 2560x1440 (QHD) 3 84% (1720 MB) 75.91% (1555 MB) 62% (1270 MB)
Knowledge A10 4096x2160 (4K) 1 85% (1740 MB) 63.46% (1299 MB) 39% (798 MB)
Knowledge A10 5120x2880 (5K) 1 91.67% (1877 MB) 68.95% (1412 MB) 41% (839 MB)
Table 14 vPC A16-1B Profile - 1GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge A16 1920x1080 (HD) 1 80% (819 MB) 62.5% (640 MB) 45% (461 MB)
Knowledge A16 1920x1080 (HD) 2 91% (932 MB) 78.15% (800 MB) 63% (645 MB)
Table 15 vPC A16-2B Profile - 2GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge A16 1920x1080 (HD) 2 57% (1167 MB) 46.98% (962 MB) 38% (778 MB)
Knowledge A16 2560x1440 (QHD) 2 67% (1372 MB) 55.42% (1135 MB) 43% (881 MB)
Knowledge A16 2560x1440 (QHD) 3 79% (1618 MB) 67.71% (1387 MB) 57% (1167 MB)
Knowledge A16 4096x2160 (4K) 1 81% (1659 MB) 64.99% (1331 MB) 39% (799 MB)
Knowledge A16 4096x2160 (4K) 2 93% (1905 MB) 81.62% (1672 MB) 60% (1229 MB)
Knowledge A16 5120x2880 (5K) 1 90% (1843 MB) 71.71% (1469 MB) 37% (758 MB)
Table 16 vPC A40-1B Profile - 1GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge A40 1920x1080 (HD) 1 80.33% (822 MB) 63.66% (651 MB) 50% (512 MB)
Knowledge A40 1920x1080 (HD) 2 94% (962 MB) 80.19% (821 MB) 74% (757 MB)
Table 17 vPC A40-2B Profile - 2GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge A40 1920x1080 (HD) 2 72% (1475 MB) 61.01% (1249 MB) 49% (1003 MB)
Knowledge A40 2560x1440 (QHD) 2 74.67% (1529 MB) 64.83% (1328 MB) 52.33% (1072 MB)
Knowledge A40 2560x1440 (QHD) 3 88.33% (1802 MB) 80.03% (1639 MB) 68% (1392.64 MB)
Knowledge A40 4096x2160 (4K) 1 86.67% (1775 MB) 65.54% (1342 MB) 43% (880 MB)
Knowledge A40 4096x2160 (4K) 2 95% (1946 MB) 85.66% (1761 MB) 71% (1454 MB)
Knowledge A40 5120x2880 (5K) 1 92.33% (1890 MB) 71.14% (1456 MB) 45% (921 MB)
Table 18 vPC L4-1B Profile - 1GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge L4 1920x1080 (HD) 1 99% (1014 MB) 87.15% (892 MB) 66% (676 MB)
Knowledge L4 1920x1080 (HD) 2 99% (1014 MB) 91.19% (934 MB) 74% (758 MB)
Results generated by L4 and L40/S were based on the utilization of the Windows 11 Operating System.

Table 19 vPC L4-2B Profile - 2GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge L4 2560x1440 (QHD) 2 97% (1987 MB) 81.12% (1661 MB) 65% (1331 MB)
Knowledge L4 2560x1440 (QHD) 4 97% (1987 MB) 91.64% (1877 MB) 80% (1638 MB)
Knowledge L4 4096x2160 (4K) 1 96% (1966 MB) 80.07% (1640 MB) 56% (1147 MB)
Knowledge L4 4096x2160 (4K) 2 97% (1987 MB) 90.09% (1845 MB) 76% (1556 MB)
Results generated by L4 and L40/S were based on the utilization of the Windows 11 Operating System.

Table 20 vPC L40-1B Profile - 1GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge L40/L40S 1920x1080 (HD) 1 97% (993 MB) 86.02% (881 MB) 60% (614 MB)
Knowledge L40/L40S 1920x1080 (HD) 2 98% (1004 MB) 89% (911 MB) 67% (686 MB)
Results generated by L4 and L40/S were based on the utilization of the Windows 11 Operating System.

Table 21 vPC L40-2B Profile - 2GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge L40/L40S 2560x1440 (QHD) 2 97% (1987 MB) 90.04% (1844 MB) 71% (1454 MB)
Knowledge L40/L40S 2560x1440 (QHD) 4 98% (2007 MB) 93.65% (1918 MB) 86% (1761 MB)
Knowledge L40/L40S 4096x2160 (4K) 1 96% (1966 MB) 85.54% (1752 MB) 64% (1311 MB)
Knowledge L40/L40S 3840x2160 (4K) 2 97% (1987 MB) 90.86% (1861 MB) 76% (1556 MB)
Results generated by L4 and L40/S were based on the utilization of the Windows 11 Operating System.

Table 22 vPC RTX6000p-1B Profile - 1GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge RTX6000p 1920x1080 (HD) 1 89.33% (915 MB) 71.2% (729 MB) 56.39% (577 MB)
Knowledge RTX6000p 1920x1080 (HD) 2 95.67% (980 MB) 85.87% (879 MB) 75% (768 MB)
Table 23 vPC RTX6000p-2B Profile - 2GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge RTX6000p 2560x1440 (QHD) 2 73.33% (1,501 MB) 61.87% (1,267 MB) 51% (1,044 MB)
Knowledge RTX6000p 2560x1440 (QHD) 3 85.67% (1,755 MB) 75.2% (1,540 MB) 64% (1,311 MB)
Knowledge RTX6000p 4096x2160 (4K) 1 85% (1,741 MB) 67.55% (1,383 MB) 45% (922 MB)
Knowledge RTX6000p 4096x2160 (4K) 2 95.33% (1,952 MB) 81.08% (1,661 MB) 66% (1,352 MB)
Knowledge RTX6000p 5120x2880 (5K) 1 92.33% (1,891 MB) 72.93% (1,494 MB) 48% (983 MB)
Table 24 vPC RTX8000p-1B Profile - 1GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge RTX8000p 1920x1080 (HD) 1 89.33% (915 MB) 71.74% (735 MB) 59% (604 MB)
Knowledge RTX8000p 1920x1080 (HD) 2 98%(1,004 MB) 86.8% (889 MB) 81.24% (832 MB)
Table 25 vPC RTX8000p-2B Profile - 2GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge RTX8000p 2560x1440 (QHD) 2 73.67% (1,509 MB) 62.23% (1,274 MB) 50% (1024 MB)
Knowledge RTX8000p 2560x1440 (QHD) 3 77.67% (1,591 MB) 63.56% (1,302 MB) 50.03% (1025 MB)
Knowledge RTX8000p 4096x2160 (4K) 1 89.67% (1,837 MB) 67.54% (1,383 MB) 45.77% (937 MB)
Knowledge RTX8000p 4096x2160 (4K) 2 95.67% (1,959 MB) 81.7% (1,673 MB) 66% (1352 MB)
Knowledge RTX8000p 5120x2880 (5K) 1 92.67% (1,898 MB) 71.96% (1,474 MB) 47% (962 MB)
Table 26 vPC T4-1B Profile - 1GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge T4 1920x1080 (HD) 1 74% (758 MB) 61.37% (628 MB) 47% (481 MB)
Knowledge T4 1920x1080 (HD) 2 90% (922 MB) 76.07% (779 MB) 65% (666 MB)
Table 27 vPC T4-2B Profile - 2GB of Frame Buffer

Workload

GPU

Resolution

Monitors

Peak FB Usage

Average FB Usage

Idle FB Usage

Knowledge T4 2560x1440 (QHD) 2 68% (1,393 MB) 53.93% (1,104 MB) 42% (860 MB)
Knowledge T4 2560x1440 (QHD) 3 88% (1,802 MB) 77.33% (1,583 MB) 53% (1,085 MB)
Knowledge T4 4096x2160 (4K) 1 82.33% (1,686 MB) 59.96% (1,228 MB) 37% (756 MB)
Knowledge T4 4096x2160 (4K) 2 95% (1,946 MB) 77.08% (1,579 MB) 58% (1,188 MB)
Knowledge T4 5120x2880 (5K) 1 96% (1,966 MB) 71.52% (1,465 MB) 39% (799 MB)
