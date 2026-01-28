Framebuffer Utilization
Information regarding the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition and 3GB vGPU profile will be updated soon.
Workload
GPU
Resolution
Monitors
Peak FB Usage
Average FB Usage
Idle FB Usage
|Knowledge
|A10
|1920x1080 (HD)
|1
|84.33% (863 MB)
|68.24% (698 MB)
|53% (542 MB)
|Knowledge
|A10
|1920x1080 (HD)
|2
|94% (962 MB)
|83.46% (854 MB)
|77% (788 MB)
|Knowledge
|A10
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|2
|72% (1475 MB)
|61.64% (1262 MB)
|48% (983 MB)
|Knowledge
|A10
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|3
|84% (1720 MB)
|75.91% (1555 MB)
|62% (1270 MB)
|Knowledge
|A10
|4096x2160 (4K)
|1
|85% (1740 MB)
|63.46% (1299 MB)
|39% (798 MB)
|Knowledge
|A10
|5120x2880 (5K)
|1
|91.67% (1877 MB)
|68.95% (1412 MB)
|41% (839 MB)
|Knowledge
|A16
|1920x1080 (HD)
|1
|80% (819 MB)
|62.5% (640 MB)
|45% (461 MB)
|Knowledge
|A16
|1920x1080 (HD)
|2
|91% (932 MB)
|78.15% (800 MB)
|63% (645 MB)
|Knowledge
|A16
|1920x1080 (HD)
|2
|57% (1167 MB)
|46.98% (962 MB)
|38% (778 MB)
|Knowledge
|A16
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|2
|67% (1372 MB)
|55.42% (1135 MB)
|43% (881 MB)
|Knowledge
|A16
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|3
|79% (1618 MB)
|67.71% (1387 MB)
|57% (1167 MB)
|Knowledge
|A16
|4096x2160 (4K)
|1
|81% (1659 MB)
|64.99% (1331 MB)
|39% (799 MB)
|Knowledge
|A16
|4096x2160 (4K)
|2
|93% (1905 MB)
|81.62% (1672 MB)
|60% (1229 MB)
|Knowledge
|A16
|5120x2880 (5K)
|1
|90% (1843 MB)
|71.71% (1469 MB)
|37% (758 MB)
|Knowledge
|A40
|1920x1080 (HD)
|1
|80.33% (822 MB)
|63.66% (651 MB)
|50% (512 MB)
|Knowledge
|A40
|1920x1080 (HD)
|2
|94% (962 MB)
|80.19% (821 MB)
|74% (757 MB)
|Knowledge
|A40
|1920x1080 (HD)
|2
|72% (1475 MB)
|61.01% (1249 MB)
|49% (1003 MB)
|Knowledge
|A40
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|2
|74.67% (1529 MB)
|64.83% (1328 MB)
|52.33% (1072 MB)
|Knowledge
|A40
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|3
|88.33% (1802 MB)
|80.03% (1639 MB)
|68% (1392.64 MB)
|Knowledge
|A40
|4096x2160 (4K)
|1
|86.67% (1775 MB)
|65.54% (1342 MB)
|43% (880 MB)
|Knowledge
|A40
|4096x2160 (4K)
|2
|95% (1946 MB)
|85.66% (1761 MB)
|71% (1454 MB)
|Knowledge
|A40
|5120x2880 (5K)
|1
|92.33% (1890 MB)
|71.14% (1456 MB)
|45% (921 MB)
|Knowledge
|L4
|1920x1080 (HD)
|1
|99% (1014 MB)
|87.15% (892 MB)
|66% (676 MB)
|Knowledge
|L4
|1920x1080 (HD)
|2
|99% (1014 MB)
|91.19% (934 MB)
|74% (758 MB)
Results generated by L4 and L40/S were based on the utilization of the Windows 11 Operating System.
|Knowledge
|L4
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|2
|97% (1987 MB)
|81.12% (1661 MB)
|65% (1331 MB)
|Knowledge
|L4
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|4
|97% (1987 MB)
|91.64% (1877 MB)
|80% (1638 MB)
|Knowledge
|L4
|4096x2160 (4K)
|1
|96% (1966 MB)
|80.07% (1640 MB)
|56% (1147 MB)
|Knowledge
|L4
|4096x2160 (4K)
|2
|97% (1987 MB)
|90.09% (1845 MB)
|76% (1556 MB)
Results generated by L4 and L40/S were based on the utilization of the Windows 11 Operating System.
|Knowledge
|L40/L40S
|1920x1080 (HD)
|1
|97% (993 MB)
|86.02% (881 MB)
|60% (614 MB)
|Knowledge
|L40/L40S
|1920x1080 (HD)
|2
|98% (1004 MB)
|89% (911 MB)
|67% (686 MB)
Results generated by L4 and L40/S were based on the utilization of the Windows 11 Operating System.
|Knowledge
|L40/L40S
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|2
|97% (1987 MB)
|90.04% (1844 MB)
|71% (1454 MB)
|Knowledge
|L40/L40S
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|4
|98% (2007 MB)
|93.65% (1918 MB)
|86% (1761 MB)
|Knowledge
|L40/L40S
|4096x2160 (4K)
|1
|96% (1966 MB)
|85.54% (1752 MB)
|64% (1311 MB)
|Knowledge
|L40/L40S
|3840x2160 (4K)
|2
|97% (1987 MB)
|90.86% (1861 MB)
|76% (1556 MB)
Results generated by L4 and L40/S were based on the utilization of the Windows 11 Operating System.
|Knowledge
|RTX6000p
|1920x1080 (HD)
|1
|89.33% (915 MB)
|71.2% (729 MB)
|56.39% (577 MB)
|Knowledge
|RTX6000p
|1920x1080 (HD)
|2
|95.67% (980 MB)
|85.87% (879 MB)
|75% (768 MB)
|Knowledge
|RTX6000p
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|2
|73.33% (1,501 MB)
|61.87% (1,267 MB)
|51% (1,044 MB)
|Knowledge
|RTX6000p
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|3
|85.67% (1,755 MB)
|75.2% (1,540 MB)
|64% (1,311 MB)
|Knowledge
|RTX6000p
|4096x2160 (4K)
|1
|85% (1,741 MB)
|67.55% (1,383 MB)
|45% (922 MB)
|Knowledge
|RTX6000p
|4096x2160 (4K)
|2
|95.33% (1,952 MB)
|81.08% (1,661 MB)
|66% (1,352 MB)
|Knowledge
|RTX6000p
|5120x2880 (5K)
|1
|92.33% (1,891 MB)
|72.93% (1,494 MB)
|48% (983 MB)
|Knowledge
|RTX8000p
|1920x1080 (HD)
|1
|89.33% (915 MB)
|71.74% (735 MB)
|59% (604 MB)
|Knowledge
|RTX8000p
|1920x1080 (HD)
|2
|98%(1,004 MB)
|86.8% (889 MB)
|81.24% (832 MB)
|Knowledge
|RTX8000p
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|2
|73.67% (1,509 MB)
|62.23% (1,274 MB)
|50% (1024 MB)
|Knowledge
|RTX8000p
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|3
|77.67% (1,591 MB)
|63.56% (1,302 MB)
|50.03% (1025 MB)
|Knowledge
|RTX8000p
|4096x2160 (4K)
|1
|89.67% (1,837 MB)
|67.54% (1,383 MB)
|45.77% (937 MB)
|Knowledge
|RTX8000p
|4096x2160 (4K)
|2
|95.67% (1,959 MB)
|81.7% (1,673 MB)
|66% (1352 MB)
|Knowledge
|RTX8000p
|5120x2880 (5K)
|1
|92.67% (1,898 MB)
|71.96% (1,474 MB)
|47% (962 MB)
|Knowledge
|T4
|1920x1080 (HD)
|1
|74% (758 MB)
|61.37% (628 MB)
|47% (481 MB)
|Knowledge
|T4
|1920x1080 (HD)
|2
|90% (922 MB)
|76.07% (779 MB)
|65% (666 MB)
|Knowledge
|T4
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|2
|68% (1,393 MB)
|53.93% (1,104 MB)
|42% (860 MB)
|Knowledge
|T4
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|3
|88% (1,802 MB)
|77.33% (1,583 MB)
|53% (1,085 MB)
|Knowledge
|T4
|4096x2160 (4K)
|1
|82.33% (1,686 MB)
|59.96% (1,228 MB)
|37% (756 MB)
|Knowledge
|T4
|4096x2160 (4K)
|2
|95% (1,946 MB)
|77.08% (1,579 MB)
|58% (1,188 MB)
|Knowledge
|T4
|5120x2880 (5K)
|1
|96% (1,966 MB)
|71.52% (1,465 MB)
|39% (799 MB)