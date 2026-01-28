Several NVIDIA-specific and third-party industry tools can help validate your proof of concept (POC) and optimize user density and performance. The tools covered in this section include:

GPU Profiler

nvidia-smi

esxtop

Aria Operations

These tools enable you to analyze the utilization of all physical and virtual resources, optimizing the configuration to meet user performance requirements and achieve the best scale. They are particularly useful during your POC to ensure your test environment accurately represents a live production environment. Continuously using these tools is essential to maintain system health, stability, and scalability, as deployment needs will likely evolve over time.