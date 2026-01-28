Selecting the Right NVIDIA GPU Virtualization Software

NVIDIA vGPU software enables multiple virtual machines (VMs) to share a single physical GPU. This improves overall GPU utilization, but the way resources are shared depends on the underlying virtualization technology: either time-sliced vGPU or MIG-backed vGPU.

With time-sliced vGPU, multiple VMs share GPU access over time. NVIDIA vGPU software uses the best effort scheduler by default, which aims to balance performance across vGPUs.

To accommodate a variety of Quality of Service (QoS) levels for sharing a GPU, NVIDIA vGPU software provides multiple GPU scheduling options. For more information about these GPU scheduling options, refer to vGPU Schedulers.

With MIG (Multi-Instance GPU), a single physical GPU is partitioned at the hardware level into multiple fully isolated GPU instances. This provides guaranteed performance isolation between VMs.

Unlike time-sliced vGPU, MIG does not rely on time-sharing. Instead, each MIG-backed vGPU is assigned a dedicated slice of GPU resources with its own Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs) and memory subsystem. For example: