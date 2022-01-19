2. Modules

DOCA HW offload flow library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

Add one new entry to a control pipe.

Parameters pipe_queue Queue identifier. priority Priority value. pipe Pointer to pipe. match Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information. match_mask Pointer to match mask information. fwd Pointer to fwd actions. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set. Description Refer to doca_flow_pipe_add_entry.

Create control pipe.

Parameters port Port struct. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns pipe handler or NULL on failure. Description Control pipe is a special type of pipe that can have dynamic matches and forward with priority. Number of entries is limited (<64).

Create one new pipe.

Parameters cfg Pipe configuration. fwd Fwd configuration for the pipe. fwd_miss Fwd_miss configuration for the pipe. NULL for no fwd_miss. When creating a pipe if there is a miss and fwd_miss configured, packet steering should jump to it. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns Pipe handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set. Description Create new pipeline to match and offload specific packets, the pipe configuration includes the following components: match: Match one packet by inner or outer fields. match_mask: The mask for the matched items. actions: Includes the modify specific packets fields, Encap and Decap actions. monitor: Includes Count, Age, and Meter actions. fwd: The destination of the matched action, include RSS, Hairpin, Port, and Drop actions. This API will create the pipe, but would not start the HW offload.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy ( void )

Destroy the doca flow.

Description Release all the resources used by doca flow. Must be invoked at the end of the application, before it exits.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, doca_flow_pipe* pipe )

Destroy one pipe.

Parameters port_id Port id of the port. pipe Pointer to pipe. Description Destroy the pipe, and the pipe entries that match this pipe.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_port ( uint16_t port_id )

Destroy a doca port.

Parameters port_id Port id of the port. Description Destroy the doca port, free all resources of the port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_dump_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, FILE* f )

Dump pipe of one port.

Parameters port_id Port id of the port. f The output file of the pipe information. Description Dump all pipes and all entries information belong to this port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_flush_pipe ( uint16_t port_id )

Flush pipes of one port.

Parameters port_id Port id of the port. Description Destroy all pipes and all pipe entries belonging to the port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_handle_aging ( uint16_t queue, uint64_t quota, doca_flow_aged_query* entries, int len )

Handle aging of flows in queue.

Parameters queue Queue identifier. quota Max time quota in micro seconds for this function to handle aging. entries User input entries array for the aged flows. len User input length of entries array. Returns > 0 the number of aged flows filled in entries array. 0 no aged entries in current call. -1 full cycle done. Description Go over all flows and release aged flows from being tracked. The entries array will be filled with aged flows. Since the number of flows can be very large, it can take a significant amount of time to go over all flows so this function is limited by time quota, which means it might return without handling all flows which requires the user to call it again. Once a full cycle is done this function will return -1.



Initialize the doca flow.

Parameters cfg Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns 0 on success, a negative errno value otherwise and error is set. Description This is the global initialization function for doca flow. It initializes all resources used by doca flow. Must be invoked first before any other function in this API. this is a one time call, used for doca flow initialization and global configurations.



Add one new entry to a pipe.

Parameters pipe_queue Queue identifier. pipe Pointer to pipe. match Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information. actions Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information. monitor Pointer to monitor actions. fwd Pointer to fwd actions. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set. Description When a packet matches a single pipe, will start HW offload. The pipe only defines which fields to match. When offloading, we need detailed information from packets, or we need to set some specific actions that the pipe did not define. The parameters include: match: The packet detail fields according to the pipe definition. actions: The real actions according to the pipe definition. monitor: Defines the monitor actions if the pipe did not define it. fwd: Define the forward action if the pipe did not define it. This API will do the actual HW offload, with the information from the fields of the input packets.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )

Free one pipe entry.

Parameters pipe_queue Queue identifier. entry The pipe entry to be removed. Returns 0 on success, negative on failure. Description This API will free the pipe entry and cancel HW offload. The Application receives the entry pointer upon creation and if can call this function when there is no more need for this offload. For example, if the entry aged, use this API to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_flow_port_priv_data ( doca_flow_port* port )

Get pointer of user private data.

Parameters port Port struct. Returns Private data head pointer. Description User can manage specific data structure in port structure. The size of the data structure is given on port configuration. See doca_flow_cfg for more details.

Start a doca port.

Parameters cfg Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns Port handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set. Description Start a port with the given configuration. Will create one port in the doca flow layer, allocate all resources used by this port, and create the default offload flows including jump and default RSS for traffic.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_stop ( doca_flow_port* port )

Stop a doca port.

Parameters port Port struct. Returns 0 on success, negative on failure. Description Stop the port, disable the traffic.