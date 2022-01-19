DOCA Documentation v1.2.1
File Scan

NVIDIA DOCA File Scan Reference Application Guide

This document provides a file scan implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

1. Introduction

BlueField DPU supports high-speed hardware RegEx acceleration using the RegEx engine. This allows accelerating different security and networking applications which require RegEx processing.

The file scan application uses the hardware RegEx engine to scan a file and returns whether there is a match or not. This application can be a base for many security verifications for sensitive data and personal information. File scan logic includes:

  • Compiling RegEx rules using Regex compiler
  • Loading a compiled set of RegEx rules to the BlueField RegEx engine
  • Sending file to the RegEx for scanning
  • HW scanning file and returning a list of matches (e.g., matching rule, offset, length)

2. System Design

File scan utilizes the RegEx engine which is HW accelerator on the BlueField.

system-design-diagram.png

3. Application Architecture

The file scan application runs on top of DPDK RegEx API to configure, send, and receive scans to and from the BlueField RegEx engine.

app-arch.png

  1. RegEx rules file is compiled into a rof2.binary file by the user.
  2. The RegEx binary rules file is loaded into the RegEx engine.
  3. The file to scan is sent to the RegEx triggering the engine to start matching
    Note:

    The current file scan version supports files up to 16KB in size.

  4. The results are sent back to the application.
    Note:

    It is the application's responsibility to check for finished jobs. In this example, you Busy-Wait until the RegEx finishes scanning.

  5. The matches are printed on the screen.

4. Configuration Flow

  1. Parse application argument.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    arg_parser_init();
    1. Initialize Arg Parser resources.
    2. Register DOCA general flags.
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      register_file_scan_params();
    3. Register file scan application flags.
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      arg_parser_start();
    4. Parsing DPDK flags and calling rte_eal_init() function.
    5. Parsing APP flags.
  2. Initialize file scan resources.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    file_scan_init();
    1. Allocate buffer for the rules and data file.
  3. Configure RegEx device.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    configure_regexdev();
    1. Configure RegEx engine with the predefined rules file.
    2. Configure RegEx queues.
  4. Allocate mbuf pool.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    allocate_mbuf_pool();
    1. Allocate mbuf memory pool to hold the file buffer.
  5. Load the file into the mbuf pool before enqueuing RegEx scan task.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    allocate_file_to_mempool();
  6. Enqueue RegEx scan task.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    regex_enqueue_task();
    1. Send the file to the RegEx for scanning.
  7. Dequeue RegEx scan task.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    rte_regexdev_dequeue_task();
    1. Busy-Wait until the file has been scanned.
  8. Report results.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    report_results();
    1. Print the scan results to the standard output.
  9. Destroy the file scan app.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    file_scan_destroy();
    1. Free allocated buffers.
    2. Free memory pool.

5. Running Application on BlueField

  1. Refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for details on how to install BlueField related software.
  2. The application binary is located under /opt/mellanox/doca/examples/file_scan/bin/doca_file_scan.
  3. To rebuild the application:
    1. Run:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      cd /opt/mellanox/doca/examples/file_scan/src 
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

      doca_file_scan is created under /tmp/build.

    2. The build process depends on the PKG_CONFIG_PATH environment variable to locate the DPDK libraries. If the variable has been accidently corrupted, and the build fails, run the following:
      • For Ubuntu:
        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=$PKG_CONFIG_PATH:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/pkgconfig
      • For CentOS:
        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=$PKG_CONFIG_PATH:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib64/pkgconfig
  4. In order to run the application, the RegEx compiled rule files must be supplied to the app. These files usually end with *.rof2.binary. To compile the example rules file, run:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/examples/file_scan/bin/
rxpc -f regex_rules.txt -p 0.01 -o /tmp/regex_rules
    The results of the rxpc are written to /tmp/ directory, each file with the prefix regex_rules.
    Note:

    For more information, refer to NVIDIA RXP Compiler.


  5. Pre-run setup.
    1. The file scan example is based on DPDK libraries. Therefore, the user is required to provide DPDK flags, and allocate huge pages. Run:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      echo 2048 > /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages
    2. Make sure the regex engine is active:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      systemctl status mlx-regex
      If the status is inactive (Active: failed), run:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      systemctl start mlx-regex

  6. To run the application:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Usage: doca_file_scan [DPDK Flags] -- [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] 

DOCA Flags: 
  -h, --help               Print a help synopsis 
  -l, --log-level          Set the log level for the app <CRITICAL=0, DEBUG=4> 

Program Flags: 
  -r, --rules <path>       Path to precompiled rules file (rof2.binary) 
  -d, --data <path>        Path to data file
    Note:

    The RegEx accelerator explicitly requires to be initialized on p0.

    For example, assuming PCIe address of the DPU is 03:00:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/examples/file_scan/bin/ 
./doca_file_scan -a 03:00.0,class=regex -- --rules /tmp/regex_rules.rof2.binary -–data data_to_scan.txt

    Using a JSON file:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_file_scan --json [json_file]

    For example:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/examples/file_scan/bin/doca_file_scan --json /root/file_scan_params.json

    For additional information on available flags for DPDK, use -h before the -- separator:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/examples/file_scan/bin/doca_file_scan -h

    For additional information on the app, use -h after the -- separator:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/examples/file_scan/bin/doca_file_scan -- -h

    The file scan app prints the results to the standard output.

6. Arg Parser DOCA Flags

For more information, refer to NVIDIA DOCA Arg Parser User Guide.

Flag Type Short Flag Long Flag/JSON Key Description JSON Content
DPDK Flags a devices Add a PCIe device into the list of devices to probe.
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"devices": 
[
  {"device": "regex",
    "id": "03: 00.0"}
]
General Flags l log-level Sets the log level for the application:
  • CRITICAL=0
  • ERROR=1
  • WARNING=2
  • INFO=3
  • DEBUG=4
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"log-level": 4
h help Print a help synopsis N/A
Program Flags r rules Path to precompiled rules file (rof2.binary)
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"rules": "/tmp/regex_rules.rof2.binary"
d data Path to data file
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"data": "/tmp/data_to_scan.txt"

7. Running Application on Host

Host execution examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/examples/file_scan/bin/ 
./doca_file_scan -a 21:00.0,class=regex -- --rules /tmp/regex_rules.rof2.binary --data data_to_scan.txt


Refer to section "Running DOCA Application on Host" in NVIDIA DOCA Virtual Functions User Guide.

8. References

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/examples/file_scan/src/file_scan.c
  • /opt/mellanox/doca/examples/file_scan/src/regex_rules.txt
  • /opt/mellanox/doca/examples/file_scan/src/data_to_scan.txt

