Class CudaStreamHandler

Class Documentation

class CudaStreamHandler

This class handles usage of CUDA streams for operators.

When using CUDA operations the default stream ‘0’ synchronizes with all other streams in the same context, see https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-runtime-api/stream-sync-behavior.html#stream-sync-behavior. This can reduce performance. The CudaStreamHandler class manages streams across operators and makes sure that CUDA operations are properly chained.

Usage:

Public Functions

inline ~CudaStreamHandler()

Destroy the CudaStreamHandler object.

inline gxf::Expected<void> registerInterface(gxf::Registrar *registrar, bool required = false)

Register the parameters used by this class.

Parameters

  • registrar

  • required – if set then it’s required that the CUDA stream pool is specified

Returns

gxf::Expected<void>

inline gxf_result_t fromMessage(gxf_context_t context, const nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> &message)

Get the CUDA stream for the operation from the incoming message

Parameters

  • context

  • message
Returns

gxf_result_t

inline gxf_result_t fromMessages(gxf_context_t context, const std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Entity> &messages)

Get the CUDA stream for the operation from the incoming messages

Parameters

  • context

  • messages
Returns

gxf_result_t

inline gxf_result_t toMessage(nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity> &message)

Add the used CUDA stream to the outgoing message.

Parameters

message
Returns

gxf_result_t

inline gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream> getStreamHandle()

Get the CUDA stream handle which should be used for CUDA commands

Returns

gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStream>

inline cudaStream_t getCudaStream()

Get the CUDA stream which should be used for CUDA commands.

If no message stream is set and no stream can be allocated, return the default stream.

Returns

cudaStream_t

