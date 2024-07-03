Define HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER
Defined in File network_context.hpp
-
HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name)
Forward the arguments to the super class.
This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the network context class.
Use this macro if the class is derived from
holoscan::NetworkContextor the base class is derived from
holoscan::NetworkContext.
- Parameters
class_name – The name of the class.
super_class_name – The name of the super class.
