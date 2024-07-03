Enum ArgElementType

Enum class for the element type of an argument.

Values:

enumerator kCustom Custom type.

enumerator kBoolean Boolean type (bool)

enumerator kInt8 8-bit integer type (int8_t)

enumerator kUnsigned8 8-bit unsigned integer type (uint8_t)

enumerator kInt16 16-bit integer type (int16_t)

enumerator kUnsigned16 Unsigned 16-bit integer (uint16_t)

enumerator kInt32 32-bit integer type (int32_t)

enumerator kUnsigned32 Unsigned 32-bit integer (uint32_t)

enumerator kInt64 64-bit integer type (int64_t)

enumerator kUnsigned64 Unsigned 64-bit integer (uint64_t)

enumerator kFloat32 32-bit floating point type (float)

enumerator kFloat64 64-bit floating point type (double)

enumerator kComplex64 64-bit complex floating point type (complex<float>)

enumerator kComplex128 128-bit complex floating point type (complex<double>)

enumerator kString String type (std::string)

enumerator kHandle Handle type (std::any)

enumerator kYAMLNode YAML node type (YAML::Node)

enumerator kIOSpec I/O spec type (holoscan::IOSpec*)

enumerator kCondition Condition type (std::shared_ptr<Condition>)