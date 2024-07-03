NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.1.0
Enum ArgElementType

Enum Documentation

enum class holoscan::ArgElementType

Enum class for the element type of an argument.

Values:

enumerator kCustom

Custom type.

enumerator kBoolean

Boolean type (bool)

enumerator kInt8

8-bit integer type (int8_t)

enumerator kUnsigned8

8-bit unsigned integer type (uint8_t)

enumerator kInt16

16-bit integer type (int16_t)

enumerator kUnsigned16

Unsigned 16-bit integer (uint16_t)

enumerator kInt32

32-bit integer type (int32_t)

enumerator kUnsigned32

Unsigned 32-bit integer (uint32_t)

enumerator kInt64

64-bit integer type (int64_t)

enumerator kUnsigned64

Unsigned 64-bit integer (uint64_t)

enumerator kFloat32

32-bit floating point type (float)

enumerator kFloat64

64-bit floating point type (double)

enumerator kComplex64

64-bit complex floating point type (complex<float>)

enumerator kComplex128

128-bit complex floating point type (complex<double>)

enumerator kString

String type (std::string)

enumerator kHandle

Handle type (std::any)

enumerator kYAMLNode

YAML node type (YAML::Node)

enumerator kIOSpec

I/O spec type (holoscan::IOSpec*)

enumerator kCondition

Condition type (std::shared_ptr<Condition>)

enumerator kResource

Resource type (std::shared_ptr<Resource>)

