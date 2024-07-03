Enum ArgElementType
Defined in File arg.hpp
-
enum class holoscan::ArgElementType
Enum class for the element type of an argument.
Values:
- enumerator kCustom
Custom type.
- enumerator kBoolean
Boolean type (bool)
- enumerator kInt8
8-bit integer type (int8_t)
- enumerator kUnsigned8
8-bit unsigned integer type (uint8_t)
- enumerator kInt16
16-bit integer type (int16_t)
- enumerator kUnsigned16
Unsigned 16-bit integer (uint16_t)
- enumerator kInt32
32-bit integer type (int32_t)
- enumerator kUnsigned32
Unsigned 32-bit integer (uint32_t)
- enumerator kInt64
64-bit integer type (int64_t)
- enumerator kUnsigned64
Unsigned 64-bit integer (uint64_t)
- enumerator kFloat32
32-bit floating point type (float)
- enumerator kFloat64
64-bit floating point type (double)
- enumerator kComplex64
64-bit complex floating point type (complex<float>)
- enumerator kComplex128
128-bit complex floating point type (complex<double>)
- enumerator kString
String type (std::string)
- enumerator kHandle
Handle type (std::any)
- enumerator kYAMLNode
YAML node type (YAML::Node)
- enumerator kIOSpec
I/O spec type (holoscan::IOSpec*)
- enumerator kCondition
Condition type (std::shared_ptr<Condition>)
- enumerator kResource
Resource type (std::shared_ptr<Resource>)
