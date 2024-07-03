Function holoscan::inference::processor_validity_check
Defined in File holoinfer_utils.hpp
InferStatus holoscan::inference::processor_validity_check(const MultiMappings &processed_map, const std::vector<std::string> &in_tensor_names, const std::vector<std::string> &out_tensor_names)
Checks for correctness of processing parameters from configuration.
- Parameters
processed_map – Map with input tensor name as key, mapped to vector of output tensor names
in_tensor_names – Input tensor names
out_tensor_names – Output tensor names
