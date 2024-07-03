Program Listing for File operator_wrapper.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.1.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_OPERATOR_WRAPPER_HPP
#define GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_OPERATOR_WRAPPER_HPP

#include <list>
#include <memory>

#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp"
#include "operator_wrapper_fragment.hpp"

#include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/parameter_parser_std.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class OperatorWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::Codelet {
 public:
  OperatorWrapper();
  virtual ~OperatorWrapper() = default;

  virtual const char* holoscan_typename() const = 0;

  gxf_result_t initialize() override;
  gxf_result_t deinitialize() override;

  gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) override;

  gxf_result_t start() override;
  gxf_result_t tick() override;
  gxf_result_t stop() override;

  struct GXFParameter {
    nvidia::gxf::Parameter<YAML::Node> param;
    holoscan::ArgType arg_type;
    holoscan::Parameter<void*>* param_ptr;
  };

 protected:
  std::shared_ptr<Operator> op_;
  OperatorWrapperFragment fragment_;
  std::list<GXFParameter> parameters_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_OPERATOR_WRAPPER_HPP */

