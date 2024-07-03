Program Listing for File app_driver.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_DRIVER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_DRIVER_HPP
#include <future>
#include <memory>
#include <queue>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility> // for std::pair
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/common.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/application.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/fragment_scheduler.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/graphs/flow_graph.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations
struct AppWorkerTerminationStatus;
enum class AppWorkerTerminationCode;
struct ConnectionItem {
ConnectionItem(std::string name, IOSpec::IOType io_type, IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type,
ArgList args)
: name(std::move(name)),
io_type(io_type),
connector_type(connector_type),
args(std::move(args)) {}
std::string name;
IOSpec::IOType io_type;
IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type;
ArgList args;
};
class AppDriver {
public:
explicit AppDriver(Application* app);
virtual ~AppDriver();
static bool get_bool_env_var(const char* name, bool default_value = false);
static int64_t get_int_env_var(const char* name, int64_t default_value = 0);
static uint64_t parse_memory_size(const std::string& size_str);
static void set_ucx_to_exclude_cuda_ipc();
static void exclude_cuda_ipc_transport_on_igpu();
enum class AppStatus {
kNotInitialized,
kNotStarted,
kRunning,
kFinished,
kError,
};
enum class DriverMessageCode {
kCheckFragmentSchedule,
kWorkerExecutionFinished,
kTerminateServer,
};
struct DriverMessage {
DriverMessageCode code;
std::any data;
};
void run();
std::future<void> run_async();
CLIOptions* options();
AppStatus status();
FragmentScheduler* fragment_scheduler();
MultipleFragmentsPortMap* all_fragment_port_map();
void submit_message(DriverMessage&& message);
void process_message_queue();
private:
friend class service::AppDriverServer;
bool need_to_update_port_names(std::shared_ptr<holoscan::FragmentEdgeDataElementType>& port_map);
bool update_port_names(std::string src_frag_name, std::string target_frag_name,
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::FragmentEdgeDataElementType>& port_map);
bool collect_connections(holoscan::FragmentGraph& fragment_graph);
void correct_connection_map();
void connect_fragments(holoscan::FragmentGraph& fragment_graph,
std::vector<holoscan::FragmentNodeType>& target_fragments);
bool check_configuration();
void collect_resource_requirements(const Config& app_config,
holoscan::FragmentGraph& fragment_graph);
SystemResourceRequirement parse_resource_requirement(const YAML::Node& node);
SystemResourceRequirement parse_resource_requirement(
const std::string& fragment_name, const YAML::Node& node,
const SystemResourceRequirement& base_requirement);
SystemResourceRequirement parse_resource_requirement(
const std::string& fragment_name, const SystemResourceRequirement& base_requirement);
void check_fragment_schedule(const std::string& worker_address = "");
void check_worker_execution(const AppWorkerTerminationStatus& termination_status);
void terminate_all_workers(AppWorkerTerminationCode error_code);
void launch_app_driver();
void launch_app_worker();
std::future<void> launch_fragments_async(std::vector<FragmentNodeType>& target_fragments);
Application* app_ = nullptr;
CLIOptions* options_ = nullptr;
bool need_health_check_ = false;
bool need_driver_ = false;
bool need_worker_ = false;
bool is_local_ = false;
AppStatus app_status_ = AppStatus::kNotInitialized;
std::unordered_map<std::shared_ptr<Fragment>, std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ConnectionItem>>>
connection_map_;
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::vector<std::pair<int32_t, uint32_t>>> receiver_port_map_;
std::unordered_map<int32_t, std::string> index_to_ip_map_;
std::unordered_map<int32_t, uint32_t> index_to_port_map_;
std::unique_ptr<service::AppDriverServer> driver_server_;
std::unique_ptr<FragmentScheduler> fragment_scheduler_;
std::mutex message_mutex_;
std::queue<DriverMessage> message_queue_;
std::unique_ptr<MultipleFragmentsPortMap> all_fragment_port_map_ =
std::make_unique<MultipleFragmentsPortMap>();
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_DRIVER_HPP */