Program Listing for File cli_parser.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/cli_parser.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_PARSER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_PARSER_HPP
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "CLI/App.hpp"
#include "cli_options.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class CLIParser {
public:
CLIParser() = default;
void initialize(std::string app_description = "", std::string app_version = "0.0.0");
std::vector<std::string>& parse(std::vector<std::string>& argv);
bool has_error() const;
CLIOptions& options();
protected:
CLI::App app_;
bool is_initialized_ = false;
bool has_error_ = false;
CLIOptions options_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_PARSER_HPP */