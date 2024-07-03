Program Listing for File extension_manager.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>
#include <set>
#include <string>
#include "holoscan/core/common.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class ExtensionManager {
public:
explicit ExtensionManager(void* context) : context_(context) {}
virtual ~ExtensionManager() = default;
virtual void refresh() {}
virtual bool load_extension(const std::string& file_name, bool no_error_message = false,
const std::string& search_path_envs = "HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH") {
(void)file_name;
(void)no_error_message;
(void)search_path_envs;
return false;
}
virtual bool load_extensions_from_yaml(const YAML::Node& node, bool no_error_message = false,
const std::string& search_path_envs = "HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH",
const std::string& key = "extensions") {
(void)node;
(void)no_error_message;
(void)search_path_envs;
(void)key;
return false;
}
protected:
void* context_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP */