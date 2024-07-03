Program Listing for File gxf_component.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_HPP
#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <gxf/app/graph_entity.hpp>
#include "../parameter.hpp"
#include "./gxf_utils.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
class GXFComponent {
public:
GXFComponent() = default;
virtual ~GXFComponent() = default;
virtual const char* gxf_typename() const { return "nvidia::gxf::Component"; }
void gxf_context(gxf_context_t gxf_context) { gxf_context_ = gxf_context; }
gxf_context_t gxf_context() const { return gxf_context_; }
void gxf_eid(gxf_uid_t gxf_eid) { gxf_eid_ = gxf_eid; }
gxf_uid_t gxf_eid() const { return gxf_eid_; }
void gxf_tid(gxf_tid_t gxf_tid) { gxf_tid_ = gxf_tid; }
gxf_tid_t gxf_tid() const { return gxf_tid_; }
void gxf_cid(gxf_uid_t gxf_cid) { gxf_cid_ = gxf_cid; }
gxf_uid_t gxf_cid() const { return gxf_cid_; }
std::string& gxf_cname() { return gxf_cname_; }
void gxf_cname(const std::string& name) { gxf_cname_ = name; }
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> gxf_graph_entity() { return gxf_graph_entity_; }
void gxf_graph_entity(std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity) {
gxf_graph_entity_ = graph_entity;
}
void* gxf_cptr() { return gxf_cptr_; }
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Component> gxf_component() { return gxf_component_; }
void gxf_initialize();
void set_gxf_parameter(const std::string& component_name, const std::string& key,
ParameterWrapper& param_wrap);
void reset_gxf_graph_entity() { gxf_graph_entity_.reset(); }
protected:
gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr;
gxf_uid_t gxf_eid_ = 0;
gxf_tid_t gxf_tid_ = {};
gxf_uid_t gxf_cid_ = 0;
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> gxf_graph_entity_;
std::string gxf_cname_;
// TODO: remove gxf_cptr_ and use the Component Handle everywhere instead?
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Component> gxf_component_;
void* gxf_cptr_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_HPP */