Program Listing for File gxf_io_context.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include "../io_context.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
nvidia::gxf::Receiver* get_gxf_receiver(const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>& input_spec);
class GXFInputContext : public InputContext {
public:
GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op);
GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op,
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs);
gxf_context_t gxf_context() const;
protected:
bool empty_impl(const char* name = nullptr) override;
std::any receive_impl(const char* name = nullptr, bool no_error_message = false) override;
};
class GXFOutputContext : public OutputContext {
public:
GXFOutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op);
GXFOutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op,
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs);
gxf_context_t gxf_context() const;
protected:
void emit_impl(std::any data, const char* name = nullptr,
OutputType out_type = OutputType::kSharedPointer) override;
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP */