Program Listing for File io_context.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_CONTEXT_HPP
#include <any>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include <common/type_name.hpp>
#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./domain/tensor_map.hpp"
#include "./errors.hpp"
#include "./expected.hpp"
#include "./gxf/entity.hpp"
#include "./message.hpp"
#include "./operator.hpp"
#include "./type_traits.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
static inline std::string get_well_formed_name(
const char* name, const std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& io_list) {
std::string well_formed_name;
if (name == nullptr || name[0] == '\0') {
if (io_list.size() == 1) {
well_formed_name = io_list.begin()->first;
} else {
well_formed_name = "";
}
} else {
well_formed_name = name;
}
return well_formed_name;
}
class InputContext {
public:
InputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op,
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs)
: execution_context_(execution_context), op_(op), inputs_(inputs) {}
InputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op)
: execution_context_(execution_context), op_(op), inputs_(op->spec()->inputs()) {}
ExecutionContext* execution_context() const { return execution_context_; }
Operator* op() const { return op_; }
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs() const { return inputs_; }
bool empty(const char* name = nullptr) {
// First see if the name could be found in the inputs
auto& inputs = op_->spec()->inputs();
auto it = inputs.find(std::string(name));
if (it != inputs.end()) { return empty_impl(name); }
// Then see if it is in the parameters
auto& params = op_->spec()->params();
auto it2 = params.find(std::string(name));
if (it2 != params.end()) {
auto& param_wrapper = it2->second;
auto& arg_type = param_wrapper.arg_type();
if ((arg_type.element_type() != ArgElementType::kIOSpec) ||
(arg_type.container_type() != ArgContainerType::kVector)) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Input parameter with name '{}' is not of type 'std::vector<IOSpec*>'",
name);
return true;
}
std::any& any_param = param_wrapper.value();
// Note that the type of any_param is Parameter<typeT>*, not Parameter<typeT>.
auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>>*>(any_param);
int num_inputs = param.get().size();
for (int i = 0; i < num_inputs; ++i) {
// if any of them is not empty return false
if (!empty_impl(fmt::format("{}:{}", name, i).c_str())) { return false; }
}
return true; // all of them are empty, so return true.
}
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Input port '{}' not found", name);
return true;
}
template <typename DataT>
holoscan::expected<DataT, holoscan::RuntimeError> receive(const char* name = nullptr) {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT>) {
// It could either be a parameter which is trying to receive from a vector
// or a vector of values from the inputs
// First check, if it is trying to receive from a parameter
auto& params = op_->spec()->params();
auto it = params.find(std::string(name));
if (it == params.end()) {
// the name is not a parameter, so it must be an input
auto& inputs = op_->spec()->inputs();
if (inputs.find(std::string(name)) == inputs.end()) {
auto error_message =
fmt::format("Unable to find input parameter or input port with name '{}'", name);
// Keep the debugging info on for development purposes
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message);
return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
holoscan::RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode::kReceiveError, error_message.c_str()));
}
auto value = receive_impl(name);
if (value.type() == typeid(nullptr_t)) {
auto error_message =
fmt::format("No data is received from the input port with name '{}'", name);
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message);
return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
holoscan::RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode::kReceiveError, error_message.c_str()));
}
try {
DataT result = std::any_cast<DataT>(value);
return result;
} catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
auto error_message = fmt::format(
"Unable to cast input (DataT of type std::vector) with input name '{}' ({}).",
name,
e.what());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message);
return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
holoscan::RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode::kReceiveError, error_message.c_str()));
}
}
auto& param_wrapper = it->second;
auto& arg_type = param_wrapper.arg_type();
if ((arg_type.element_type() != ArgElementType::kIOSpec) ||
(arg_type.container_type() != ArgContainerType::kVector)) {
auto error_message = fmt::format(
"Input parameter with name '{}' is not of type 'std::vector<IOSpec*>'", name);
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(error_message);
return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
holoscan::RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode::kReceiveError, error_message.c_str()));
}
std::any& any_param = param_wrapper.value();
// Note that the type of any_param is Parameter<typeT>*, not Parameter<typeT>.
auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>>*>(any_param);
std::vector<typename DataT::value_type> input_vector;
int num_inputs = param.get().size();
input_vector.reserve(num_inputs);
for (int index = 0; index < num_inputs; ++index) {
// Check if the input name points to the parameter name of the operator,
// and the parameter type is 'std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>'.
// In other words, find if there is a receiver with a specific label
// ('<parameter name>:<index>'. e.g, 'receivers:0') to return an object with
// 'std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataT_ElementT>' type.
auto value = receive_impl(fmt::format("{}:{}", name, index).c_str(), true);
try {
// If the received data is nullptr, any_cast will try to cast to appropriate pointer
// type. Otherwise it will register an error.
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename DataT::value_type, std::any>) {
input_vector.push_back(std::move(value));
} else {
auto casted_value = std::move(std::any_cast<typename DataT::value_type>(value));
input_vector.push_back(std::move(casted_value));
}
} catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
auto error_message =
fmt::format("Unable to cast input (DataT::value_type) with name '{}:{}' ({}).",
name,
index,
e.what());
try {
// An empty holoscan::gxf::Entity will be added to the vector.
typename DataT::value_type placeholder;
input_vector.push_back(std::move(placeholder));
error_message =
fmt::format("{}\tA placeholder value is added to the vector for input '{}:{}'.",
error_message,
name,
index);
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(error_message);
} catch (std::exception& e) {
error_message = fmt::format(
"{}\tUnable to add a placeholder value to the vector for input '{}:{}' :{}. "
"Skipping adding a value to the vector.",
error_message,
name,
index,
e.what());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(error_message);
continue;
}
}
}
return std::any_cast<DataT>(input_vector);
} else {
// If it is not a vector then try to get the input directly and convert for respective data
// type for an input
auto value = receive_impl(name);
// If the received data is nullptr, then check whether nullptr or empty holoscan::gxf::Entity
// can be sent
if (value.type() == typeid(nullptr_t)) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("nullptr is received from the input port with name '{}'", name);
// If it is a shared pointer, or raw pointer then return nullptr because it might be a valid
// nullptr
if constexpr (holoscan::is_shared_ptr_v<DataT>) {
return nullptr;
} else if constexpr (std::is_pointer_v<DataT>) {
return nullptr;
}
// If it's holoscan::gxf::Entity then return an error message
if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>) {
auto error_message = fmt::format(
"Null received in place of nvidia::gxf::Entity or derived type for input {}", name);
return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
holoscan::RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode::kReceiveError, error_message.c_str()));
} else if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, holoscan::TensorMap>) {
auto error_message = fmt::format(
"Null received in place of holoscan::TensorMap or derived type for input {}", name);
return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
holoscan::RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode::kReceiveError, error_message.c_str()));
}
}
try {
// Check if the types of value and DataT are the same or not
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<DataT, std::any>) { return value; }
DataT return_value = std::any_cast<DataT>(value);
return return_value;
} catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
// If it is of the type of holoscan::gxf::Entity then show a specific error message
if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>) {
auto error_message = fmt::format(
"Unable to cast the received data to the specified type (holoscan::gxf::"
"Entity) for input {}: {}",
name,
e.what());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message);
return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
holoscan::RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode::kReceiveError, error_message.c_str()));
} else if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, holoscan::TensorMap>) {
TensorMap tensor_map;
try {
auto gxf_entity = std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(value);
auto components_expected = gxf_entity.findAll();
auto components = components_expected.value();
for (size_t i = 0; i < components.size(); i++) {
const auto component = components[i];
const auto component_name = component->name();
if (std::string(component_name).compare("message_label") == 0) {
// Skip checking for Tensor as it's message label for DFFT
continue;
}
if (std::string(component_name).compare("cuda_stream_id_") == 0) {
// Skip checking for Tensor as it's a stream ID from CudaStreamHandler
continue;
}
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> holoscan_tensor =
gxf_entity.get<holoscan::Tensor>(component_name);
if (holoscan_tensor) { tensor_map.insert({component_name, holoscan_tensor}); }
}
} catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
auto error_message = fmt::format(
"Unable to cast the received data to the specified type (holoscan::TensorMap) for "
"input {}: {}",
name,
e.what());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message);
return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
holoscan::RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode::kReceiveError, error_message.c_str()));
}
return tensor_map;
}
auto error_message = fmt::format(
"Unable to cast the received data to the specified type ({}) for input {} of type {}: "
"{}",
nvidia::TypenameAsString<DataT>(),
name,
value.type().name(),
e.what());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message);
return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(
holoscan::RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode::kReceiveError, error_message.c_str()));
}
}
}
protected:
virtual bool empty_impl(const char* name = nullptr) {
(void)name;
return true;
}
virtual std::any receive_impl(const char* name = nullptr, bool no_error_message = false) {
(void)name;
(void)no_error_message;
return nullptr;
}
ExecutionContext* execution_context_ =
nullptr;
Operator* op_ = nullptr;
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs_;
};
class OutputContext {
public:
OutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op)
: execution_context_(execution_context), op_(op), outputs_(op->spec()->outputs()) {}
OutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op,
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs)
: execution_context_(execution_context), op_(op), outputs_(outputs) {}
ExecutionContext* execution_context() const { return execution_context_; }
Operator* op() const { return op_; }
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs() const { return outputs_; }
enum class OutputType {
kSharedPointer,
kGXFEntity,
kAny,
};
template <typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<
DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity, std::any>>>
void emit(std::shared_ptr<DataT>& data, const char* name = nullptr) {
emit_impl(data, name);
}
template <typename DataT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>>>
void emit(DataT& data, const char* name = nullptr) {
// if it is the same as nvidia::gxf::Entity then just pass it to emit_impl
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>) {
emit_impl(data, name, OutputType::kGXFEntity);
} else {
// Convert it to nvidia::gxf::Entity and then pass it to emit_impl
// Otherwise, we will lose the type information and cannot cast appropriately in emit_impl
emit_impl(nvidia::gxf::Entity(data), name, OutputType::kGXFEntity);
}
}
template <typename DataT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>>>
void emit(DataT data, const char* name = nullptr) {
emit_impl(data, name, OutputType::kAny);
}
void emit(holoscan::TensorMap& data, const char* name = nullptr) {
auto out_message = holoscan::gxf::Entity::New(execution_context_);
for (auto& [key, tensor] : data) { out_message.add(tensor, key.c_str()); }
emit(out_message, name);
}
protected:
virtual void emit_impl(std::any data, const char* name = nullptr,
OutputType out_type = OutputType::kSharedPointer) {
(void)data;
(void)name;
(void)out_type;
}
ExecutionContext* execution_context_ =
nullptr;
Operator* op_ = nullptr;
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_CONTEXT_HPP */