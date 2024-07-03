Program Listing for File operator_spec.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_SPEC_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_SPEC_HPP #include <iostream> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <typeinfo> #include <unordered_map> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "./common.hpp" #include "./component_spec.hpp" #include "./io_spec.hpp" namespace holoscan { class OperatorSpec : public ComponentSpec { public: explicit OperatorSpec(Fragment* fragment = nullptr) : ComponentSpec(fragment) {} std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs() { return inputs_; } template <typename DataT> IOSpec& input() { return input<DataT>("__iospec_input"); } template <typename DataT> IOSpec& input(std::string name) { auto spec = std::make_shared<IOSpec>(this, name, IOSpec::IOType::kInput, &typeid(DataT)); auto [iter, is_exist] = inputs_.insert_or_assign(name, std::move(spec)); if (!is_exist) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Input port '{}' already exists", name); } return *(iter->second.get()); } std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs() { return outputs_; } template <typename DataT> IOSpec& output() { return output<DataT>("__iospec_output"); } template <typename DataT> IOSpec& output(std::string name) { auto spec = std::make_shared<IOSpec>(this, name, IOSpec::IOType::kOutput, &typeid(DataT)); auto [iter, is_exist] = outputs_.insert_or_assign(name, std::move(spec)); if (!is_exist) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Output port '{}' already exists", name); } return *(iter->second.get()); } using ComponentSpec::param; void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline, const char* description, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone) { parameter.key_ = key; parameter.headline_ = headline; parameter.description_ = description; parameter.flag_ = flag; auto [_, is_exist] = params_.try_emplace(key, parameter); if (!is_exist) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Parameter '{}' already exists", key); } } void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline, const char* description, std::initializer_list<void*> init_list) { (void)init_list; parameter.key_ = key; parameter.headline_ = headline; parameter.description_ = description; // Set default value to nullptr parameter.default_value_ = static_cast<holoscan::IOSpec*>(nullptr); auto [_, is_exist] = params_.try_emplace(key, parameter); if (!is_exist) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Parameter '{}' already exists", key); } } void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline, const char* description, holoscan::IOSpec* default_value, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone) { parameter.default_value_ = default_value; param(parameter, key, headline, description, flag); } void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline, const char* description, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone) { parameter.key_ = key; parameter.headline_ = headline; parameter.description_ = description; parameter.flag_ = flag; auto [_, is_exist] = params_.try_emplace(key, parameter); if (!is_exist) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Parameter '{}' already exists", key); } } void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline, const char* description, std::initializer_list<holoscan::IOSpec*> init_list) { parameter.key_ = key; parameter.headline_ = headline; parameter.description_ = description; parameter.default_value_ = init_list; // create a vector from initializer list auto [_, is_exist] = params_.try_emplace(key, parameter); if (!is_exist) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Parameter '{}' already exists", key); } } void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline, const char* description, std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> default_value, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone) { parameter.default_value_ = default_value; param(parameter, key, headline, description, flag); } YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override; protected: std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> inputs_; std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> outputs_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_SPEC_HPP */