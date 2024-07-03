Program Listing for File parameter.hpp
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_PARAMETER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_PARAMETER_HPP
// Include fmt library for specialized formatting
#include <fmt/format.h>
#include <fmt/ranges.h> // allows fmt to format std::array, std::vector, etc.
#include <any>
#include <functional>
#include <iostream>
#include <optional>
#include <string>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <utility>
#include "./type_traits.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
enum class ParameterFlag {
kNone = 0,
kOptional = 1,
kDynamic = 2,
};
template <typename ValueT>
class MetaParameter {
public:
MetaParameter() = default;
explicit MetaParameter(const ValueT& value) : value_(value) {}
explicit MetaParameter(ValueT&& value) : value_(std::move(value)) {}
MetaParameter(const ValueT& value, const char* key, const char* headline, const char* description,
ParameterFlag flag)
: key_(key), headline_(headline), description_(description), flag_(flag), value_(value) {}
MetaParameter& operator=(const ValueT& value) {
value_ = value;
return *this;
}
MetaParameter&& operator=(ValueT&& value) {
value_ = std::move(value);
return std::move(*this);
}
const std::string& key() const { return key_; }
const std::string& headline() const { return headline_; }
const std::string& description() const { return description_; }
const ParameterFlag& flag() const { return flag_; }
bool has_value() const { return value_.has_value(); }
ValueT& get() {
if (value_.has_value()) {
return value_.value();
} else {
throw std::runtime_error(fmt::format("MetaParameter: value for '{}' is not set", key_));
}
}
std::optional<ValueT>& try_get() { return value_; }
template <typename PointerT = ValueT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_shared_ptr_v<PointerT> ||
std::is_pointer_v<PointerT>>>
holoscan::remove_pointer_t<PointerT>* operator->() {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_shared_ptr_v<PointerT>) {
return get().get();
} else {
return get();
}
}
template <typename PointerT = ValueT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_shared_ptr_v<PointerT> ||
std::is_pointer_v<PointerT>>>
holoscan::remove_pointer_t<PointerT> operator*() {
return *get();
}
void set_default_value() {
if (!value_.has_value()) { value_ = default_value_; }
}
ValueT& default_value() {
if (default_value_.has_value()) {
return default_value_.value();
} else {
throw std::runtime_error(
fmt::format("MetaParameter: default value for '{}' is not set", key_));
}
}
bool has_default_value() const { return default_value_.has_value(); }
operator ValueT&() { return get(); }
private:
friend class ComponentSpec;
friend class OperatorSpec;
std::string key_;
std::string headline_;
std::string description_;
ParameterFlag flag_ = ParameterFlag::kNone;
std::optional<ValueT> value_;
std::optional<ValueT> default_value_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
// ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// holoscan::Parameter<T> format support for fmt::format
//
// After defining the holoscan::Parameter<T> class, we need to specialize the fmt::formatter
// struct for the holoscan::Parameter<T> type to use it with fmt::format. Here, we specialize the
// fmt::formatter struct for the holoscan::Parameter<T> type before including the
// holoscan/logger/logger.hpp file.
// ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
namespace fmt {
template <typename typeT>
struct formatter<holoscan::Parameter<typeT>> : formatter<typeT> {
template <typename FormatContext>
auto format(const holoscan::Parameter<typeT>& v, FormatContext& ctx) const {
return formatter<typeT>::format(const_cast<holoscan::Parameter<typeT>&>(v).get(), ctx);
}
};
} // namespace fmt
// Include the logger.hpp after the fmt::formatter specialization
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"
// ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Define ParameterWrapper class
#include "./arg.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class ParameterWrapper {
public:
ParameterWrapper() = default;
template <typename typeT>
explicit ParameterWrapper(Parameter<typeT>& param)
: type_(&typeid(typeT)),
arg_type_(ArgType::create<typeT>()),
value_(¶m),
storage_ptr_(static_cast<void*>(¶m)) {}
ParameterWrapper(std::any value, const std::type_info* type, const ArgType& arg_type,
void* storage_ptr = nullptr)
: type_(type), arg_type_(arg_type), value_(std::move(value)), storage_ptr_(storage_ptr) {}
const std::type_info& type() const {
if (type_) { return *type_; }
return typeid(void);
}
const ArgType& arg_type() const { return arg_type_; }
std::any& value() { return value_; }
void* storage_ptr() const { return storage_ptr_; }
private:
const std::type_info* type_ = nullptr;
ArgType arg_type_;
std::any value_;
void* storage_ptr_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_PARAMETER_HPP */