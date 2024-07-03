NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.1.0
Program Listing for File network_utils.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NETWORK_UTILS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NETWORK_UTILS_HPP

#include <cstdint>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

namespace holoscan {

std::vector<int> get_unused_network_ports(uint32_t num_ports = 1, uint32_t min_port = 10000,
                                          uint32_t max_port = 32767,
                                          const std::vector<int>& used_ports = {},
                                          const std::vector<int>& prefer_ports = {});

std::vector<int> get_preferred_network_ports(const char* env_var_name);

std::string get_associated_local_ip(const std::string& remote_ip);

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NETWORK_UTILS_HPP */

