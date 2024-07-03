Program Listing for File cuda_stream_handler.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_STREAM_HANDLER_HPP #define INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_STREAM_HANDLER_HPP #include <memory> #include <vector> #include "../core/operator_spec.hpp" #include "../core/parameter.hpp" #include "../core/resources/gxf/cuda_stream_pool.hpp" #include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream.hpp" // keep the following two gxf/cuda imports in the header for backwards compatibility with 1.0 #include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_id.hpp" #include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_pool.hpp" namespace holoscan { class CudaStreamHandler { public: ~CudaStreamHandler(); void define_params(OperatorSpec& spec, bool required = false); void defineParams(OperatorSpec& spec, bool required = false); gxf_result_t from_message(gxf_context_t context, const nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity>& message); gxf_result_t fromMessage(gxf_context_t context, const nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity>& message); gxf_result_t from_messages(gxf_context_t context, const std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Entity>& messages); gxf_result_t fromMessages(gxf_context_t context, const std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Entity>& messages); gxf_result_t to_message(nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity>& message); gxf_result_t toMessage(nvidia::gxf::Expected<nvidia::gxf::Entity>& message); nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::CudaStream> get_stream_handle(gxf_context_t context); nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::CudaStream> getStreamHandle(gxf_context_t context); cudaStream_t get_cuda_stream(gxf_context_t context); cudaStream_t getCudaStream(gxf_context_t context); private: gxf_result_t allocate_internal_stream(gxf_context_t context); bool cuda_stream_pool_required_ = false; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_; bool default_stream_warning_ = false; std::vector<cudaEvent_t> cuda_events_; nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::CudaStream> message_cuda_stream_handle_; nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::CudaStream> cuda_stream_handle_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_STREAM_HANDLER_HPP */