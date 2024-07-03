Program Listing for File transform.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef MODULES_HOLOINFER_PROCESS_TRANSFORM_HPP #define MODULES_HOLOINFER_PROCESS_TRANSFORM_HPP #include <iostream> #include <map> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> #include <holoinfer_buffer.hpp> namespace holoscan { namespace inference { class TransformBase { public: virtual ~TransformBase() = default; virtual InferStatus execute(const std::map<std::string, void*>& indata, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& indim, DataMap& processed_data, DimType& processed_dims) { return InferStatus(); } virtual InferStatus initialize(const std::vector<std::string>& input_tensors) { return InferStatus(); } }; } // namespace inference } // namespace holoscan #endif/* MODULES_HOLOINFER_PROCESS_TRANSFORM_HPP */