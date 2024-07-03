Program Listing for File service_impl.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef CORE_SERVICES_APP_WORKER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP #define CORE_SERVICES_APP_WORKER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP #include <grpcpp/grpcpp.h> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <vector> #include "../generated/app_worker.grpc.pb.h" namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations class AppWorker; namespace service { class AppWorkerServiceImpl final : public AppWorkerService::Service { public: explicit AppWorkerServiceImpl(holoscan::AppWorker* app_worker); grpc::Status GetAvailablePorts(grpc::ServerContext* context, const holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest* request, holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse* response) override; grpc::Status GetFragmentInfo(grpc::ServerContext* context, const holoscan::service::FragmentInfoRequest* request, holoscan::service::FragmentInfoResponse* response) override; grpc::Status ExecuteFragments(grpc::ServerContext* context, const holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest* request, holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse* response) override; grpc::Status TerminateWorker(grpc::ServerContext* context, const holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest* request, holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse* response) override; private: holoscan::AppWorker* app_worker_ = nullptr; }; } // namespace service } // namespace holoscan #endif/* CORE_SERVICES_APP_WORKER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP */