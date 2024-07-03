NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.1.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.1.0  Typedef holoscan::inference::byte

Typedef holoscan::inference::byte

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::inference::byte = unsigned char
Previous Typedef holoscan::FragmentPortMap
Next Typedef holoscan::inference::DataMap
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 3, 2024
content here