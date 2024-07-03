Topics
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.1.0
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.1.0
Variable holoscan::dimension_of_v
Variable holoscan::dimension_of_v
Defined in
File type_traits.hpp
Variable Documentation
template
<
typename
T
>
constexpr
int32_t
holoscan
::
dimension_of_v
=
type_info
<
T
>
::
dimension
