Function holoscan::viz::GetPresentModes

Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::GetPresentModes(uint32_t *present_mode_count, PresentMode *present_modes)

Get the supported present modes.

viz::Init() has to be called before since the present modes depend on the window.

If present_modes is nullptr, then the number of present modes supported for the current window is returned in present_mode_count. Otherwise, present_mode_count must point to a variable set by the application to the number of elements in the present_modes array, and on return the variable is overwritten with the number of values actually written to present_modes. If the value of present_mode_count is less than the number of presentation modes supported, at most present_mode_count values will be written,

Parameters

  • present_mode_count – number of presentation modes available or queried

  • present_modes – either nullptr or a pointer to an array of PresentMode values

