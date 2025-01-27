Function holoscan::viz::GetSurfaceFormats

Get the supported surface formats.

viz::Init() has to be called before since the surface formats depend on the window.

If surface_formats is nullptr, then the number of surface formats supported for the current window is returned in surface_format_count . Otherwise, surface_format_count must point to a variable set by the application to the number of elements in the surface_formats array, and on return the variable is overwritten with the number of values actually written to surface_formats . If the value of surface_format_count is less than the number of surface formats supported, at most surface_format_count values will be written,