NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0  Class BlockMemoryPool

Class BlockMemoryPool

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class BlockMemoryPool : public holoscan::Allocator

Block memory pool allocator.

This is a memory pool which provides a user-specified number of equally sized blocks of memory.

==Parameters==

  • block_size (uint64_t): The size of the individual memory blocks in the pool (in bytes).

  • num_blocks (uint64_t): The number of memory blocks available in the pool.

  • storage_type (int32_t, optional): The memory type allocated by the pool (0=Host, 1=Device, 2=System, 3=CUDA Managed) will use (Default: 0). Here “host” and “system” are both CPU memory, but “host” refers to pinned host memory (allocated via cudaMallocHost) while “system” is memory allocated by standard C++ new. CUDA Managed memory is allocated via CUDA’s managed memory APIs and can be used from both host and device.

  • dev_id (int32_t, optional): The CUDA device id specifying which device the memory pool will use (Default: 0).

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit BlockMemoryPool(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
BlockMemoryPool() = default
inline BlockMemoryPool(int32_t storage_type, uint64_t block_size, uint64_t num_blocks, int32_t dev_id = 0)
BlockMemoryPool(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType storage_type() const
uint64_t num_blocks() const
nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool *get() const
Previous Class AsynchronousCondition
Next Class BooleanCondition
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 4, 2025.
content here