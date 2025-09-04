The new Data Exporter C++ API ( DataExporter and CsvDataExporter ) is now available. This API can be used to export output from Holoscan applications to comma separated value (CSV) files for Holoscan Federated Analytics applications. DataExporter is a base class to support exporting Holoscan application output in different formats. CsvDataExporter is a class derived from DataExporter to support exporting Holoscan application output to CSV files.

The data root directory can be specified using the environment variable HOLOSCAN_ANALYTICS_DATA_DIRECTORY . If not specified, it defaults to the current directory. The data file name can be specified using the environment variable HOLOSCAN_ANALYTICS_DATA_FILE_NAME . If not specified, it defaults to the name data.csv . All the generated data will be stored inside a directory with the same name as the application name that is passed to the DataExporter constructor. On each run, a new directory inside the <root_dir>\<app_dir>\ will be created and a new data file will be created inside it. Each new data directory will be named with the current timestamp. This timestamp convention prevents a given run of the application from overwriting any data stored previously by an earlier run of that same application.