holoscan.graphs

add_node (self, node) Add the node to the graph.

get_next_nodes (self, node) Get the nodes immediately downstream of a given node.

get_nodes (self) Get all nodes.

get_port_connectivity_maps (self) Get port connectivity maps for the graph.

get_port_map (self, node_u, node_v) Get a port mapping dictionary between two nodes in the graph.

get_previous_nodes (self, node) Get the nodes immediately upstream of a given node.

get_root_nodes (self) Get all root nodes.

is_leaf (self, node) Check if the node is a leaf node.

is_root (self, node) Check if the node is a root node.

port_map_description (self) Get a YAML-formatted description of the port connectivity maps.