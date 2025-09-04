NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
This module provides a Python API for the core C++ API classes.

The Application class is the primary class that should be derived from to create a custom application.

holoscan.core.Application([argv]) Application class.
holoscan.core.Arg Class representing a typed argument.
holoscan.core.ArgContainerType Enum class for an Arg's container type.
holoscan.core.ArgElementType Enum class for an Arg's element type.
holoscan.core.ArgList Class representing a list of arguments.
holoscan.core.ArgType Class containing argument type info.
holoscan.core.AsyncDataLoggerResource Base asynchronous data logger resource class.
holoscan.core.AsyncQueuePolicy Policy for handling queue overflow
holoscan.core.CLIOptions

Attributes

holoscan.core.Component Base component class.
holoscan.core.ComponentSpec alias of holoscan.core._core.PyComponentSpec
holoscan.core.Condition(fragment, *args, ...) Class representing a condition.
holoscan.core.ConditionType Enum class for Condition types.
holoscan.core.Config Configuration class.
holoscan.core.DataFlowMetric Enum class for DataFlowMetric type.
holoscan.core.DataFlowTracker Data Flow Tracker class.
holoscan.core.DataLogger Base class for data loggers.
holoscan.core.DataLoggerResource Base data logger resource class.
holoscan.core.DefaultFragmentService([resource]) Base class for fragment services in Python.
holoscan.core.DLDevice DLDevice class.
holoscan.core.DLDeviceType Members:
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext Execution context class.
holoscan.core.Executor Executor class.
holoscan.core.Fragment([app, name]) Fragment class.
holoscan.core.FlowInfo Information about a flow connection between operators.
holoscan.core.Fragment([app, name]) Fragment class.
holoscan.core.Graph alias of holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorGraph
holoscan.core.FragmentService Base interface for services that enable sharing of resources and functionality between operators.
holoscan.core.InputContext Input context class.
holoscan.core.IOSpec I/O specification class.
holoscan.core.Message Class representing a message.
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary Class representing a holoscan metadata dictionary.
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy Enum to define the policy for handling behavior of MetadataDictionary::set when a key already exists.
holoscan.core.MultiMessageConditionInfo Information associated with a multi-message condition.
holoscan.core.NetworkContext Class representing a network context.
holoscan.core.Operator(fragment, *args, **kwargs) Operator class.
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec alias of holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec
holoscan.core.OperatorStatus Operator status values
holoscan.core.OutputContext Output context class.
holoscan.core.ParameterFlag Enum class for parameter flags.
holoscan.core.arg_to_py_object(arg) Utility that converts an Arg to a corresponding Python object.
holoscan.core.arglist_to_kwargs(arglist) Utility that converts an ArgList to a Python kwargs dictionary.
holoscan.core.Resource(fragment, *args, **kwargs) Class representing a resource.
holoscan.core.SchedulingStatusType Enum class for Condition scheduling status.
holoscan.core.ServiceDriverEndpoint Interface for a distributed service endpoint on the driver side.
holoscan.core.ServiceWorkerEndpoint Interface for a distributed service endpoint on the worker side.
holoscan.core.Tensor alias of holoscan.core._core.PyTensor
holoscan.core.Tracker(app, *[, filename, ...]) Context manager to add data flow tracking to an application.
holoscan.core.kwargs_to_arglist(**kwargs) Utility that converts a set of python keyword arguments to an ArgList.
holoscan.core.py_object_to_arg(obj[, name]) Utility that converts a single python argument to a corresponding Arg type.
class holoscan.core.Application(argv=None, *args, **kwargs)

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Application

Application class.

This constructor parses the command line for flags that are recognized by App Driver/Worker, and removes all recognized flags so users can use the remaining flags for their own purposes.

If the arguments are not specified, the arguments are retrieved from sys.executable and sys.argv.

The arguments after processing arguments (parsing Holoscan-specific flags and removing them) are accessible through the argv attribute.

Parameters
argvList[str]

The command line arguments to parse. The first item should be the path to the python executable. If not specified, [sys.executable, *sys.argv] is used.

Examples

>>> from holoscan.core import Application
>>> import sys
>>> Application().argv == sys.argv
True
>>> Application([]).argv == sys.argv
True
>>> Application([sys.executable, *sys.argv]).argv == sys.argv
True
>>> Application(["python3", "myapp.py", "--driver", "--address=10.0.0.1", "my_arg1"]).argv
['myapp.py', 'my_arg1']

Attributes

application The application associated with the fragment.
argv The command line arguments after processing flags.
data_loggers Get the data loggers associated with this fragment.
description The application's description.
executor Get the executor associated with the fragment.
fragment_graph Get the computation graph (Graph node is a Fragment) associated with the application.
graph Get the computation graph (Graph node is an Operator) associated with the fragment.
is_metadata_enabled Whether operator metadata transmission is enabled by default for the application.
metadata_policy The default metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the application.
name The fragment's name.
options The reference to the CLI options.
version The application's version.

Methods

add_data_logger(self, logger) Add a data logger to the application.
add_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_fragment(self, frag) Add a fragment to the application.
add_operator(self, op) Add an operator to the application.
compose(self) The compose method of the application.
compose_graph(self) This is a wrapper around compose that only calls compose if the graph is not already composed.
config(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
config_keys(self) The set of keys present in the fragment's configuration file.
enable_metadata(self, enabled) Method to set whether operator metadata transmission is enabled by default for fragments in this application.
from_config(self, key) Retrieve parameters from the associated configuration.
kwargs(self, key) Retrieve a dictionary parameters from the associated configuration.
make_thread_pool(self, name, initialize_size) Create a ThreadPool associated with this Fragment.
network_context(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
register_service(self, service[, id]) Register a fragment service instance.
run(self) The run method of the application.
run_async() Run the application asynchronously using a shared executor.
scheduler(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service.
set_dynamic_flows(self, op, dynamic_flow_func) Set a callback function to define dynamic flows for an operator at runtime.
shutdown_async_executor([wait]) Shuts down the shared asynchronous executor.
start_op() Get or create the start operator for this application.
stop_execution(self[, op_name]) Stop the execution of all operators in the fragment.
track(self, num_start_messages_to_skip, ...) The track method of the fragment (or application).
track_distributed(self, ...)

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, argv: list[str] = []) → None

Application class.

This constructor parses the command line for flags that are recognized by App Driver/Worker, and removes all recognized flags so users can use the remaining flags for their own purposes.

If the arguments are not specified, the arguments are retrieved from sys.executable and sys.argv.

The arguments after processing arguments (parsing Holoscan-specific flags and removing them) are accessible through the argv attribute.

Parameters
argvList[str]

The command line arguments to parse. The first item should be the path to the python executable. If not specified, [sys.executable, *sys.argv] is used.

Examples

>>> from holoscan.core import Application
>>> import sys
>>> Application().argv == sys.argv
True
>>> Application([]).argv == sys.argv
True
>>> Application([sys.executable, *sys.argv]).argv == sys.argv
True
>>> Application(["python3", "myapp.py", "--driver", "--address=10.0.0.1", "my_arg1"]).argv
['myapp.py', 'my_arg1']

add_data_logger(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, logger: holoscan.core._core.DataLogger) → None

Add a data logger to the application.

This method adds a data logger to the application. For distributed applications, the data logger is added to each fragment in the fragment graph.

Parameters
loggerholoscan.core.DataLogger

The data logger to add.

add_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, upstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, downstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator) -> None

  2. add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, upstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, downstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_pairs: set[tuple[str, str]]) -> None

  3. add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, upstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, downstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, connector_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType) -> None

  4. add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, upstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, downstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_pairs: set[tuple[str, str]], connector_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType) -> None

Connect two operators associated with the fragment.

Parameters
upstream_opholoscan.core.Operator

Source operator.

downstream_opholoscan.core.Operator

Destination operator.

port_pairsSequence of (str, str) tuples

Sequence of ports to connect. The first element of each 2-tuple is a port from upstream_op while the second element is the port of downstream_op to which it connects.

Notes

This is an overloaded function. Additional variants exist:

1.) For the Application class there is a variant where the first two arguments are of type holoscan.core.Fragment instead of holoscan.core.Operator. This variant is used in building multi-fragment applications. 2.) There are also variants that omit the port_pairs argument that are applicable when there is only a single output on the upstream operator/fragment and a single input on the downstream operator/fragment.

  1. add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, upstream_frag: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, downstream_frag: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, port_pairs: set[tuple[str, str]]) -> None

add_fragment(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, frag: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) → None

Add a fragment to the application.

Parameters
fragholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment to add.

add_operator(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, op: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Add an operator to the application.

Parameters
opholoscan.core.Operator

The operator to add.

property application

The application associated with the fragment.

Returns
appholoscan.core.Application
property argv

The command line arguments after processing flags. This does not include the python executable like sys.argv does.

Returns
argvlist of str
compose(self: holoscan.core._core.Application) → None

The compose method of the application.

This method should be called after config, but before the graph starts running in order to compose the computation graph. This method will be called automatically by Application.run, so it is not normally necessary to call it directly.

compose_graph(self: holoscan.core._core.Application) → None

This is a wrapper around compose that only calls compose if the graph is not already composed.

config(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. config(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, config_file: str, prefix: str = ‘’) -> None

Configuration class.

Represents configuration parameters as read from a YAML file.

Parameters
configstr or holoscan.core.Config

The path to the configuration file (in YAML format) or a holoscan.core.Config object.

prefixstr, optional

Prefix path for the` config` file. Only available in the overloaded variant that takes a string for config.

2. config(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, arg0: holoscan.core._core.Config) -> None
3. config(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) -> holoscan.core._core.Config
config_keys(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) → set[str]

The set of keys present in the fragment’s configuration file.

property data_loggers

Get the data loggers associated with this fragment.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.DataLogger]

A list of data loggers associated with this fragment.

property description

The application’s description.

Returns
descriptionstr
enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, enabled: bool) → None

Method to set whether operator metadata transmission is enabled by default for fragments in this application. Individual fragments can override this default via Fragment.enable_metadata. Similarly individual operators can override their fragment default via Operator.enable_metadata.

property executor

Get the executor associated with the fragment.

property fragment_graph

Get the computation graph (Graph node is a Fragment) associated with the application.

from_config(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, key: str) → object

Retrieve parameters from the associated configuration.

Parameters
keystr

The key within the configuration file to retrieve. This can also be a specific component of the parameter via syntax ‘key.sub_key’.

Returns
argsholoscan.core.ArgList

An argument list associated with the key.

property graph

Get the computation graph (Graph node is an Operator) associated with the fragment.

property is_metadata_enabled

Whether operator metadata transmission is enabled by default for the application.

Notes

Setting metadata to be enabled/disabled via this method is deprecated. Please use enable_metadata instead.

kwargs(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, key: str) → dict

Retrieve a dictionary parameters from the associated configuration.

Parameters
keystr

The key within the configuration file to retrieve. This can also be a specific component of the parameter via syntax ‘key.sub_key’.

Returns
kwargsdict

A Python dict containing the parameters in the configuration file under the specified key.

make_thread_pool(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, name: str, initialize_size: int = 1) → holoscan::ThreadPool

Create a ThreadPool associated with this Fragment.

The add method must be used to add individual operators to the pool.

Parameters
namestr

A name for the thread pool.

initialize_size1

The initial number of threads in the pool.

property metadata_policy

The default metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the application.

Individual fragments of a distributed application can override this via Fragment.metadata_policy. Similarly, individual operators can override this via Operator.metadata_policy.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The fragment’s name.

Returns
namestr
network_context(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. network_context(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, network_context: holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext) -> None

Assign a network context to the Fragment

Parameters
network_contextholoscan.core.NetworkContext

A network_context class instance to be used by the underlying GXF executor. If unspecified, no network context will be used.

2. network_context(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) -> holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext
Get the network context to be used by the Fragment
property options

The reference to the CLI options.

Returns
optionsholoscan.core.CLIOptions
register_service(self: object, service: object, id: str = '') → None

Register a fragment service instance.

Registers an already created fragment service instance with the specified identifier. This allows the fragment service to be retrieved later using the service() method.

A service must be an instance of a class that inherits from holoscan.core.Resource or holoscan.core.FragmentService.

Parameters
serviceholoscan.core.Resource or holoscan.core.FragmentService

The service instance to register.

idstr, optional

The identifier for the service registration. If empty: - For Resource instances: The resource’s name will be used as the identifier. - For other services: A unique identifier based on the service type will be generated. Note: When registering a Resource, the id parameter must be empty or will be ignored.

Raises
TypeError

If the service is not a Resource or FragmentService instance.

RuntimeError

If the service registration fails.

Notes

Resources are automatically wrapped in a DefaultFragmentService when registered. For Python-defined services, a unique identifier is generated if no id is provided.

run(self: holoscan.core._core.Application) → None

The run method of the application.

This method runs the computation. It must have first been initialized via config and compose.

run_async()

Run the application asynchronously using a shared executor.

This method uses a shared ThreadPoolExecutor associated with this Application instance. The executor is created on the first call. Call shutdown_async_executor() when done with async runs to clean up resources.

Returns
futureconcurrent.futures.Future object
scheduler(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, scheduler: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler) -> None

Assign a scheduler to the Fragment.

Parameters
schedulerholoscan.core.Scheduler

A scheduler class instance to be used by the underlying GXF executor. If unspecified, the default is a holoscan.gxf.GreedyScheduler.

2. scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) -> holoscan.core._core.Scheduler
Get the scheduler to be used by the Fragment.
service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service.

Retrieves a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. The lookup process checks the Python service registry first, then falls back to the C++ service registry if needed.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Notes

For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

set_dynamic_flows(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, dynamic_flow_func: Callable) → None

Set a callback function to define dynamic flows for an operator at runtime.

This method allows operators to modify their connections with other operators during execution. The callback function is called after the operator executes and can add dynamic flows using the operator’s add_dynamic_flow() methods.

Parameters
opholoscan.core.Operator

The operator for which to set dynamic flows.

dynamic_flow_funccallable

The callback function that defines the dynamic flows. Takes an operator as input and returns None.

shutdown_async_executor(wait=True)

Shuts down the shared asynchronous executor.

Call this method when the application instance is no longer needed and asynchronous runs initiated by run_async should terminate.

Parameters
waitbool

If True (default), wait for running tasks to complete before shutting down. If False, shut down immediately.

start_op()

Get or create the start operator for this application.

This operator is nothing but the first operator that was added to the application. It has the name of <|start|> and has a condition of CountCondition(1). This Operator is used to start the execution of the application. Entry operators who want to start the execution of the application should connect to this operator.

If this method is not called, no start operator is created. Otherwise, the start operator is created if it does not exist, and the start operator is returned.

Returns
Operator

The start operator instance. If it doesn’t exist, it will be created with a CountCondition(1).

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, op_name: str = '') → None

Stop the execution of all operators in the fragment.

This method is used to stop the execution of all operators in the fragment by setting the internal async condition of each operator to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operators will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called), which may lead to application termination depending on the application’s design.

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operators’ stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

Parameters
op_namestr, optional

The name of the operator to stop. If empty, all operators will be stopped.

track(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, num_start_messages_to_skip: int = 10, num_last_messages_to_discard: int = 10, latency_threshold: int = 0, is_limited_tracking: bool = False) → holoscan::DataFlowTracker

The track method of the fragment (or application).

This method enables data frame flow tracking and returns a DataFlowTracker object which can be used to display metrics data for profiling an application.

Parameters
num_start_messages_to_skipint

The number of messages to skip at the beginning.

num_last_messages_to_discardint

The number of messages to discard at the end.

latency_thresholdint

The minimum end-to-end latency in milliseconds to account for in the end-to-end latency metric calculations

is_limited_trackingbool, optional

If True, the tracking is limited to root and leaf nodes, minimizing the timestamps by avoiding intermediate operators.

Returns
trackerholoscan.core.DataFlowTracker

The data flow tracker object that can be used to display metrics data for profiling along the different paths through the computation graph.

track_distributed(self: holoscan.core._core.Application, num_start_messages_to_skip: int = 10, num_last_messages_to_discard: int = 10, latency_threshold: int = 0, is_limited_tracking: bool = False) → dict[str, holoscan::DataFlowTracker]
property version

The application’s version.

Returns
versionstr
class holoscan.core.Arg

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Class representing a typed argument.

Attributes

arg_type ArgType info corresponding to the argument.
description YAML formatted string describing the argument.
has_value Boolean flag indicating whether a value has been assigned to the argument.
name Name of the argument.

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Arg, name: str) → None

Class representing a typed argument.

Parameters
namestr, optional

The argument’s name.

property arg_type

ArgType info corresponding to the argument.

Returns
arg_typeholoscan.core.ArgType
property description

YAML formatted string describing the argument.

property has_value

Boolean flag indicating whether a value has been assigned to the argument.

property name

Name of the argument.

class holoscan.core.ArgContainerType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for an Arg’s container type.

Members:

NATIVE

VECTOR

ARRAY

Attributes

name

value
ARRAY = <ArgContainerType.ARRAY: 2>
NATIVE = <ArgContainerType.NATIVE: 0>
VECTOR = <ArgContainerType.VECTOR: 1>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ArgContainerType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class holoscan.core.ArgElementType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for an Arg’s element type.

Members:

CUSTOM

BOOLEAN

INT8

UNSIGNED8

INT16

UNSIGNED16

INT32

UNSIGNED32

INT64

UNSIGNED64

FLOAT32

FLOAT64

STRING

HANDLE

YAML_NODE

IO_SPEC

CONDITION

RESOURCE

Attributes

name

value
BOOLEAN = <ArgElementType.BOOLEAN: 1>
CONDITION = <ArgElementType.CONDITION: 18>
CUSTOM = <ArgElementType.CUSTOM: 0>
FLOAT32 = <ArgElementType.FLOAT32: 10>
FLOAT64 = <ArgElementType.FLOAT64: 11>
HANDLE = <ArgElementType.HANDLE: 15>
INT16 = <ArgElementType.INT16: 4>
INT32 = <ArgElementType.INT32: 6>
INT64 = <ArgElementType.INT64: 8>
INT8 = <ArgElementType.INT8: 2>
IO_SPEC = <ArgElementType.IO_SPEC: 17>
RESOURCE = <ArgElementType.RESOURCE: 19>
STRING = <ArgElementType.STRING: 14>
UNSIGNED16 = <ArgElementType.UNSIGNED16: 5>
UNSIGNED32 = <ArgElementType.UNSIGNED32: 7>
UNSIGNED64 = <ArgElementType.UNSIGNED64: 9>
UNSIGNED8 = <ArgElementType.UNSIGNED8: 3>
YAML_NODE = <ArgElementType.YAML_NODE: 16>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ArgElementType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class holoscan.core.ArgList

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Class representing a list of arguments.

Attributes

args The underlying list of Arg objects.
description YAML formatted string describing the list.
name The name of the argument list.
size The number of arguments in the list.

Methods

add(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
clear(self) Clear the argument list.

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) → None

Class representing a list of arguments.

add(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add(self: holoscan.core._core.ArgList, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the list.

  1. add(self: holoscan.core._core.ArgList, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the list.

property args

The underlying list of Arg objects.

clear(self: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) → None

Clear the argument list.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the list.

property name

The name of the argument list.

Returns
namestr
property size

The number of arguments in the list.

class holoscan.core.ArgType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Class containing argument type info.

Attributes

container_type The container type of the argument.
dimension The dimension of the argument container.
element_type The element type of the argument.
to_string String describing the argument type.

__init__(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ArgType) -> None

Class containing argument type info.

  1. __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ArgType, element_type: holoscan.core._core.ArgElementType, container_type: holoscan.core._core.ArgContainerType) -> None

Class containing argument type info.

Parameters
element_typeholoscan.core.ArgElementType

Element type of the argument.

container_typeholoscan.core.ArgContainerType

Container type of the argument.

property container_type

The container type of the argument.

property dimension

The dimension of the argument container.

property element_type

The element type of the argument.

property to_string

String describing the argument type.

class holoscan.core.AsyncDataLoggerResource

Bases: holoscan.core._core.DataLoggerResource, holoscan.core._core.DataLogger, holoscan.core._core.Resource

Base asynchronous data logger resource class.

This is a version of DataLoggerResource where it is intended that messages are pushed to the provided queue. Logging of messages from the queue is handled by a dedicated background thread that is managed by the AsyncDataLoggerResource.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.core.AsyncQueuePolicy

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Policy for handling queue overflow

Members:

REJECT : Reject new items when queue is full

RAISE : Raise exception when queue is full

Attributes

name

value
RAISE = <AsyncQueuePolicy.RAISE: 1>
REJECT = <AsyncQueuePolicy.REJECT: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.AsyncQueuePolicy, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class holoscan.core.CLIOptions

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Attributes

config_path The path to the configuration file.
driver_address The address of the App Driver.
run_driver The flag to run the App Driver.
run_worker The flag to run the App Worker.
worker_address The address of the App Worker.
worker_targets The list of fragments for the App Worker.

Methods

print(self) Print the CLI Options.

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.CLIOptions, run_driver: bool = False, run_worker: bool = False, driver_address: str = '', worker_address: str = '', worker_targets: list[str] = [], config_path: str = '') → None

CLIOptions class.

property config_path

The path to the configuration file.

property driver_address

The address of the App Driver.

print(self: holoscan.core._core.CLIOptions) → None

Print the CLI Options.

property run_driver

The flag to run the App Driver.

property run_worker

The flag to run the App Worker.

property worker_address

The address of the App Worker.

property worker_targets

The list of fragments for the App Worker.

Returns
worker_targetslist of str
class holoscan.core.Component

Bases: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase

Base component class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment The fragment containing the component.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the component.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Component) → None

Base component class.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the component.

property fragment

The fragment containing the component.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the component.

Returns
namestr
service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

holoscan.core.ComponentSpec

alias of holoscan.core._core.PyComponentSpec

class holoscan.core.Condition(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Condition

Class representing a condition.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
condition_type Condition type.
description YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment Fragment that the condition belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the condition.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
check(timestamp) Default implementation of check.
initialize() Default implementation of initialize
on_execute(timestamp) Default implementation of on_execute
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(spec) Default implementation of setup method.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.
update_state(timestamp) Default implementation of update_state

ConditionComponentType

class ConditionComponentType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: object, arg1: holoscan::Fragment, *args, **kwargs) → None

Class representing a condition.

Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.

If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the condition.

If a fragment keyword argument is provided, it must be of type holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application). A single Fragment object can also be provided positionally instead.

Any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility).

Parameters
*args

Positional arguments.

**kwargs

Keyword arguments.

Raises
RuntimeError

If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
check(timestamp: int) → tuple[holoscan.core._core.SchedulingStatusType, int | None]

Default implementation of check.

Parameters
timestampint

The timestamp at which the check method is called. This method is called by the underlying GXF framework to determine whether an operator is ready to execute.

Returns
status_type: SchedulingStatusType

The current status of the operator. See the documentation on native condition creation for explanations of the various status types.

target_timestamp: int or None

Specifies a specific target timestamp at which the operator is expected to be ready. This should only be provided if relevant (it helps the underlying framework avoid overhead of repeated checks before the target time).

Notes

The method should return SchedulingStatusType.READY when the desired condition has been met.

The operator will always execute with this default implementation that always execute with this default implementation.

property condition_type

Condition type.

holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the condition.

property fragment

Fragment that the condition belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize()

Default implementation of initialize

property name

The name of the condition.

Returns
namestr
on_execute(timestamp)

Default implementation of on_execute

Parameters
timestampint

The timestamp at which the on_execute method was called.

Notes

This method is called by the underlying GXF framework immediately after the Operator.compute call for the operator to which the condition has been assigned.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(spec: holoscan.core._core.PyComponentSpec)

Default implementation of setup method.

property spec
transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

update_state(timestamp)

Default implementation of update_state

Parameters
timestampint

The timestamp at which the update_state method was called.

Notes

This method is always called by the underlying GXF framework immediately before the Condition.check method. In some cases, the Condition.on_execute method may also wish to call this method.

class holoscan.core.ConditionType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for Condition types.

Members:

NONE

MESSAGE_AVAILABLE

DOWNSTREAM_MESSAGE_AFFORDABLE

COUNT

BOOLEAN

PERIODIC

ASYNCHRONOUS

EXPIRING_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE

MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE

MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_TIMEOUT

Attributes

name

value
ASYNCHRONOUS = <ConditionType.ASYNCHRONOUS: 6>
BOOLEAN = <ConditionType.BOOLEAN: 4>
COUNT = <ConditionType.COUNT: 3>
DOWNSTREAM_MESSAGE_AFFORDABLE = <ConditionType.DOWNSTREAM_MESSAGE_AFFORDABLE: 2>
EXPIRING_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE = <ConditionType.EXPIRING_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE: 7>
MESSAGE_AVAILABLE = <ConditionType.MESSAGE_AVAILABLE: 1>
MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE = <ConditionType.MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE: 8>
MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_TIMEOUT = <ConditionType.MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_TIMEOUT: 9>
NONE = <ConditionType.NONE: 0>
PERIODIC = <ConditionType.PERIODIC: 5>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class holoscan.core.Config

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Configuration class.

Represents configuration parameters as read from a YAML file.

Attributes

config_file The configuration file (in YAML format) associated with the Config object.
prefix TODO

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Config, config_file: str, prefix: str = '') → None

Configuration class.

Represents configuration parameters as read from a YAML file.

Parameters
config_filestr

The path to the configuration file (in YAML format).

prefixstr, optional

TODO

property config_file

The configuration file (in YAML format) associated with the Config object.

property prefix

TODO

class holoscan.core.DLDevice

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

DLDevice class.

Attributes

device_id The device id (int).
device_type The device type (DLDeviceType).

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.DLDevice, arg0: holoscan.core._core.DLDeviceType, arg1: int) → None
property device_id

The device id (int).

property device_type

The device type (DLDeviceType).

The following device types are supported:

  • DLDeviceType.DLCPU: system memory (kDLCPU)

  • DLDeviceType.DLCUDA: CUDA GPU memory (kDLCUDA)

  • DLDeviceType.DLCUDAHost: CUDA pinned memory (kDLCUDAHost)

  • DLDeviceType.DLCUDAManaged: CUDA managed memory (kDLCUDAManaged)

class holoscan.core.DLDeviceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

DLCPU

DLCUDA

DLCUDAHOST

DLCUDAMANAGED

Attributes

name

value
DLCPU = <DLDeviceType.DLCPU: 1>
DLCUDA = <DLDeviceType.DLCUDA: 2>
DLCUDAHOST = <DLDeviceType.DLCUDAHOST: 3>
DLCUDAMANAGED = <DLDeviceType.DLCUDAMANAGED: 13>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.DLDeviceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class holoscan.core.DataFlowMetric

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for DataFlowMetric type.

Members:

MAX_MESSAGE_ID

MIN_MESSAGE_ID

MAX_E2E_LATENCY

AVG_E2E_LATENCY

MIN_E2E_LATENCY

NUM_SRC_MESSAGES

NUM_DST_MESSAGES

Attributes

name

value
AVG_E2E_LATENCY = <DataFlowMetric.AVG_E2E_LATENCY: 3>
MAX_E2E_LATENCY = <DataFlowMetric.MAX_E2E_LATENCY: 2>
MAX_MESSAGE_ID = <DataFlowMetric.MAX_MESSAGE_ID: 0>
MIN_E2E_LATENCY = <DataFlowMetric.MIN_E2E_LATENCY: 4>
MIN_MESSAGE_ID = <DataFlowMetric.MIN_MESSAGE_ID: 1>
NUM_DST_MESSAGES = <DataFlowMetric.NUM_DST_MESSAGES: 6>
NUM_SRC_MESSAGES = <DataFlowMetric.NUM_SRC_MESSAGES: 5>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.DataFlowMetric, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class holoscan.core.DataFlowTracker

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Data Flow Tracker class.

The DataFlowTracker class is used to track the data flow metrics for different paths between the root and leaf operators. This class is used by developers to get data flow metrics either during the execution of the application and/or as a summary after the application ends.

Methods

enable_logging(self[, filename, ...]) Enable logging of frames at the end of the every execution of a leaf Operator.
end_logging(self) Write out any remaining messages from the log buffer and close the file
get_metric(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
get_num_paths(self) The number of tracked paths
get_path_strings(self) Return an array of strings which are path names.
print(self) Print the result of the data flow tracking in pretty-printed format to the standard output
set_discard_last_messages(self, arg0) Set the number of messages to discard at the end of the execution.
set_skip_latencies(self, arg0) Set the threshold latency for which the end-to-end latency calculations will be done.
set_skip_starting_messages(self, arg0) Set the number of messages to skip at the beginning of the execution.

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.DataFlowTracker) → None

Data Flow Tracker class.

The DataFlowTracker class is used to track the data flow metrics for different paths between the root and leaf operators. This class is used by developers to get data flow metrics either during the execution of the application and/or as a summary after the application ends.

enable_logging(self: holoscan.core._core.DataFlowTracker, filename: str = 'logger.log', num_buffered_messages: int = 100) → None

Enable logging of frames at the end of the every execution of a leaf Operator.

A path consisting of an array of tuples in the form of (an Operator name, message receive timestamp, message publish timestamp) is logged in a file. The logging does not take into account the number of message to skip or discard or the threshold latency.

This function buffers a number of lines set by num_buffered_messages before flushing the buffer to the log file.

Parameters
filenamestr

The name of the log file.

num_buffered_messagesint

The number of messages to be buffered before flushing the buffer to the log file.

end_logging(self: holoscan.core._core.DataFlowTracker) → None

Write out any remaining messages from the log buffer and close the file

get_metric(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. get_metric(self: holoscan.core._core.DataFlowTracker, pathstring: str, metric: holoscan.core._core.DataFlowMetric) -> float

Return the value of a metric for a given path.

If metric is DataFlowMetric::NUM_SRC_MESSAGES, then the function returns -1.

Parameters
pathstringstr

The path name string for which the metric is being queried

metricholoscan.core.DataFlowMetric

The metric to be queried.

Returns
valfloat

The value of the metric for the given path

Notes

There is also an overloaded version of this function that takes only the metric argument.

  1. get_metric(self: holoscan.core._core.DataFlowTracker, metric: holoscan.core._core.DataFlowMetric = <DataFlowMetric.NUM_SRC_MESSAGES: 5>) -> dict[str, int]

get_num_paths(self: holoscan.core._core.DataFlowTracker) → int

The number of tracked paths

Returns
num_pathsint

The number of tracked paths

get_path_strings(self: holoscan.core._core.DataFlowTracker) → list[str]

Return an array of strings which are path names. Each path name is a comma-separated list of Operator names in a path. The paths are agnostic to the edges between two Operators.

Returns
pathslist[str]

A list of the path names.

print(self: holoscan.core._core.DataFlowTracker) → None

Print the result of the data flow tracking in pretty-printed format to the standard output

set_discard_last_messages(self: holoscan.core._core.DataFlowTracker, arg0: int) → None

Set the number of messages to discard at the end of the execution.

This does not affect the log file or the number of source messages metric.

Parameters
numint

The number of messages to discard.

set_skip_latencies(self: holoscan.core._core.DataFlowTracker, arg0: int) → None

Set the threshold latency for which the end-to-end latency calculations will be done. Any latency strictly less than the threshold latency will be ignored.

This does not affect the log file or the number of source messages metric.

Parameters
thresholdint

The threshold latency in milliseconds.

set_skip_starting_messages(self: holoscan.core._core.DataFlowTracker, arg0: int) → None

Set the number of messages to skip at the beginning of the execution.

This does not affect the log file or the number of source messages metric.

Parameters
numint

The number of messages to skip.

class holoscan.core.DataLogger

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Base class for data loggers.

A data logger captures and persists data flowing through the Holoscan pipeline. It can log data from input ports, output ports, and metadata.

__init__(*args, **kwargs)
class holoscan.core.DataLoggerResource

Bases: holoscan.core._core.DataLogger, holoscan.core._core.Resource

Base data logger resource class.

Inherits from both Resource and DataLogger to provide Parameter handling and a default set of parameters likely to be useful across many concrete data logger implementations.

This simple class is intended for logging cases where the time needed to perform logging is minimal because the logging methods would run on the same thread that is calling operator.compute. Thus, any time spent in logging adds to the overall execution time of the operator. For situations where this is not acceptable, AsyncDataLoggerResource is provided as an alternative.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.core.DefaultFragmentService(resource=None, *args, **kwargs)

Bases: holoscan.core._core.DefaultFragmentService

Base class for fragment services in Python.

Provides default implementations of virtual methods to avoid infinite recursion issues with pybind11 trampolines.

Methods

resource([new_resource]) Get or set the underlying Resource associated with this service.

__init__(resource=None, *args, **kwargs)

Initialize the fragment service.

Parameters
resourceResource, optional

The underlying resource for this service.

resource(new_resource=None)

Get or set the underlying Resource associated with this service.

This method is called by the C++ backend.

Parameters
new_resourceResource or None

If provided, sets the resource. If None, acts as getter.

Returns
Resource or None

The associated resource when called as a getter.

class holoscan.core.DistributedAppService

Bases: holoscan.core._core.FragmentService, holoscan.core._core.ServiceDriverEndpoint, holoscan.core._core.ServiceWorkerEndpoint

Composite service class that implements FragmentService and distributed service endpoints.

This class combines the functionality of FragmentService, ServiceDriverEndpoint, and ServiceWorkerEndpoint to provide a single service that can be used as both a driver and worker endpoint in distributed environments.

Attributes

resource The resource associated with the service.

Methods

driver_shutdown(self) Shut down the driver-side service.
driver_start(self, driver_ip) Start the driver-side service.
worker_connect(self, driver_ip) Connect the worker-side service to the driver.
worker_disconnect(self) Disconnect the worker-side service from the driver.

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.DistributedAppService) → None

Construct a new DistributedAppService object.

driver_shutdown(self: holoscan.core._core.DistributedAppService) → None

Shut down the driver-side service.

driver_start(self: holoscan.core._core.DistributedAppService, driver_ip: str) → None

Start the driver-side service.

property resource

The resource associated with the service.

worker_connect(self: holoscan.core._core.DistributedAppService, driver_ip: str) → None

Connect the worker-side service to the driver.

worker_disconnect(self: holoscan.core._core.DistributedAppService) → None

Disconnect the worker-side service from the driver.

class holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

Bases: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext

Execution context class.

Attributes

input
output

Methods

allocate_cuda_stream(self[, stream_name]) Allocate an internal CUDA stream using the operator's associated CUDA thread pool.
device_from_stream(self, cuda_stream_ptr) Determine the device ID corresponding to a given CUDA stream.
find_operator(self[, op_name]) Find an operator by name.
get_operator_status(self[, op_name]) Get the status of the operator.
synchronize_streams(self, cuda_stream_ptrs, ...) Allocate an internal CUDA stream using the operator's associated CUDA thread pool.

__init__(*args, **kwargs)
allocate_cuda_stream(self: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext, stream_name: str = '') → int

Allocate an internal CUDA stream using the operator’s associated CUDA thread pool.

Parameters
namestr, optional

The name of the CUDA stream to allocate.

Returns
stream_ptrint

The memory address corresponding to the cudaStream_t that was created.

device_from_stream(self: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext, cuda_stream_ptr: int) → Optional[int]

Determine the device ID corresponding to a given CUDA stream.

Parameters
cuda_stream_ptr: int

The memory address of the CUDA stream. This must be a Holoscan-managed stream for the device query to work.

Returns
device_idint or None

If the CUDA stream is managed by Holoscan, the device ID corresponding to the stream is returned. Otherwise the output will be None.

find_operator(self: holoscan.core._core.PyExecutionContext, op_name: str = '') → object

Find an operator by name.

If the operator name is not provided, the current operator is returned.

Parameters
op_namestr, optional

The name of the operator to find. If not provided, returns the current operator.

Returns
operatorOperator or None

A shared pointer to the operator, or None if the operator is not found.

get_operator_status(self: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext, op_name: str = '') → object

Get the status of the operator.

If the operator name is not provided, the status of the current operator is returned.

Parameters
op_namestr, optional

The name of the operator to check status for. If not provided, checks the current operator.

Returns
statusOperatorStatus

The status of the operator.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the operator is not found or another error occurs.

property input
property output
synchronize_streams(self: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext, cuda_stream_ptrs: list[Optional[int]], target_cuda_stream_ptr: int) → None

Allocate an internal CUDA stream using the operator’s associated CUDA thread pool.

Parameters
cuda_stream_ptrs: list[int or None], optional

A list of memory addresses of the CUDA streams to synchronize. Any None elements will be ignored.

target_stream_ptr: int

The memory address of the target CUDA stream to synchronize to.

class holoscan.core.Executor

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Executor class.

Attributes

context The corresponding GXF context.
context_uint64 The corresponding GXF context represented as a 64-bit unsigned integer address
fragment The fragment that the executor belongs to.

Methods

interrupt(self) Interrupt execution of the application.
run(self, arg0) Method that can be called to run the executor.

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Executor, fragment: holoscan::Fragment) → None

Executor class.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The fragment that the executor is associated with.

property context

The corresponding GXF context. This will be an opaque PyCapsule object.

property context_uint64

The corresponding GXF context represented as a 64-bit unsigned integer address

property fragment

The fragment that the executor belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
interrupt(self: holoscan.core._core.Executor) → None

Interrupt execution of the application.

run(self: holoscan.core._core.Executor, arg0: holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorGraph) → None

Method that can be called to run the executor.

class holoscan.core.FlowInfo

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Information about a flow connection between operators.

This class contains details about the connection between two operators, including the source and destination operators, port names, and port specifications.

Attributes

curr_operator Current operator in the flow connection.
output_port_name Name of the output port from the current operator.
output_port_spec Specification of the output port.
next_operator Next operator in the flow connection.
input_port_name Name of the input port on the next operator.
input_port_spec Specification of the input port.

__init__(*args, **kwargs)
property curr_operator

Current operator in the flow connection.

property input_port_name

Name of the input port on the next operator.

property input_port_spec

Specification of the input port.

property next_operator

Next operator in the flow connection.

property output_port_name

Name of the output port from the current operator.

property output_port_spec

Specification of the output port.

class holoscan.core.Fragment(app=None, name='', *args, **kwargs)

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Fragment

Fragment class.

Attributes

application The application associated with the fragment.
data_loggers Get the data loggers associated with this fragment.
executor Get the executor associated with the fragment.
graph Get the computation graph (Graph node is an Operator) associated with the fragment.
is_metadata_enabled Property to get or set the boolean controlling whether operator metadata transmission is enabled.
metadata_policy The default metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the fragment.
name The fragment's name.

Methods

add_data_logger(self, logger) Add a data logger to the fragment.
add_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_operator(self, op) Add an operator to the fragment.
compose(self) The compose method of the Fragment.
config(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
config_keys(self) The set of keys present in the fragment's configuration file.
enable_metadata(self, enabled) Method to set whether operator metadata transmission is enabled by default for an operators added to this fragment.
from_config(self, key) Retrieve parameters from the associated configuration.
kwargs(self, key) Retrieve a dictionary parameters from the associated configuration.
make_thread_pool(self, name, initialize_size) Create a ThreadPool associated with this Fragment.
network_context(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
register_service(self, service[, id]) Register a fragment service instance.
run(self) The run method of the Fragment.
run_async() Run the fragment asynchronously using a shared executor.
scheduler(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service.
set_dynamic_flows(self, op, dynamic_flow_func) Set a callback function to define dynamic flows for an operator at runtime.
shutdown_async_executor([wait]) Shuts down the shared asynchronous executor.
start_op() Get or create the start operator for this fragment.
stop_execution(self[, op_name]) Stop the execution of all operators in the fragment.
track(self, num_start_messages_to_skip, ...) The track method of the fragment (or application).

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, arg0: object) → None

Fragment class.

add_data_logger(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, logger: holoscan.core._core.DataLogger) → None

Add a data logger to the fragment.

Parameters
loggerholoscan.core.DataLogger

The shared pointer to the data logger to add.

add_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, upstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, downstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator) -> None

  2. add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, upstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, downstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_pairs: set[tuple[str, str]]) -> None

  3. add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, upstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, downstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, connector_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType) -> None

  4. add_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, upstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, downstream_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_pairs: set[tuple[str, str]], connector_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType) -> None

Connect two operators associated with the fragment.

Parameters
upstream_opholoscan.core.Operator

Source operator.

downstream_opholoscan.core.Operator

Destination operator.

port_pairsSequence of (str, str) tuples

Sequence of ports to connect. The first element of each 2-tuple is a port from upstream_op while the second element is the port of downstream_op to which it connects.

Notes

This is an overloaded function. Additional variants exist:

1.) For the Application class there is a variant where the first two arguments are of type holoscan.core.Fragment instead of holoscan.core.Operator. This variant is used in building multi-fragment applications. 2.) There are also variants that omit the port_pairs argument that are applicable when there is only a single output on the upstream operator/fragment and a single input on the downstream operator/fragment.

add_operator(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, op: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Add an operator to the fragment.

Parameters
opholoscan.core.Operator

The operator to add.

property application

The application associated with the fragment.

Returns
appholoscan.core.Application
compose(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) → None

The compose method of the Fragment.

This method should be called after config, but before run in order to compose the computation graph.

config(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. config(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, config_file: str, prefix: str = ‘’) -> None

Configuration class.

Represents configuration parameters as read from a YAML file.

Parameters
configstr or holoscan.core.Config

The path to the configuration file (in YAML format) or a holoscan.core.Config object.

prefixstr, optional

Prefix path for the` config` file. Only available in the overloaded variant that takes a string for config.

2. config(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, arg0: holoscan.core._core.Config) -> None
3. config(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) -> holoscan.core._core.Config
config_keys(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) → set[str]

The set of keys present in the fragment’s configuration file.

property data_loggers

Get the data loggers associated with this fragment.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.DataLogger]

A list of data loggers associated with this fragment.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, enabled: bool) → None

Method to set whether operator metadata transmission is enabled by default for an operators added to this fragment. Individual operators can override this default via Operator.enable_metadata.

property executor

Get the executor associated with the fragment.

from_config(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, key: str) → object

Retrieve parameters from the associated configuration.

Parameters
keystr

The key within the configuration file to retrieve. This can also be a specific component of the parameter via syntax ‘key.sub_key’.

Returns
argsholoscan.core.ArgList

An argument list associated with the key.

property graph

Get the computation graph (Graph node is an Operator) associated with the fragment.

property is_metadata_enabled

Property to get or set the boolean controlling whether operator metadata transmission is enabled.

Notes

Setting metadata to be enabled/disabled via this method is deprecated. Please use enable_metadata instead.

kwargs(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, key: str) → dict

Retrieve a dictionary parameters from the associated configuration.

Parameters
keystr

The key within the configuration file to retrieve. This can also be a specific component of the parameter via syntax ‘key.sub_key’.

Returns
kwargsdict

A Python dict containing the parameters in the configuration file under the specified key.

make_thread_pool(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, name: str, initialize_size: int = 1) → holoscan::ThreadPool

Create a ThreadPool associated with this Fragment.

The add method must be used to add individual operators to the pool.

Parameters
namestr

A name for the thread pool.

initialize_size1

The initial number of threads in the pool.

property metadata_policy

The default metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the fragment.

Individual operators can override this via Operator.metadata_policy.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The fragment’s name.

Returns
namestr
network_context(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. network_context(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, network_context: holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext) -> None

Assign a network context to the Fragment

Parameters
network_contextholoscan.core.NetworkContext

A network_context class instance to be used by the underlying GXF executor. If unspecified, no network context will be used.

2. network_context(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) -> holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext
Get the network context to be used by the Fragment
register_service(self: object, service: object, id: str = '') → None

Register a fragment service instance.

Registers an already created fragment service instance with the specified identifier. This allows the fragment service to be retrieved later using the service() method.

A service must be an instance of a class that inherits from holoscan.core.Resource or holoscan.core.FragmentService.

Parameters
serviceholoscan.core.Resource or holoscan.core.FragmentService

The service instance to register.

idstr, optional

The identifier for the service registration. If empty: - For Resource instances: The resource’s name will be used as the identifier. - For other services: A unique identifier based on the service type will be generated. Note: When registering a Resource, the id parameter must be empty or will be ignored.

Raises
TypeError

If the service is not a Resource or FragmentService instance.

RuntimeError

If the service registration fails.

Notes

Resources are automatically wrapped in a DefaultFragmentService when registered. For Python-defined services, a unique identifier is generated if no id is provided.

run(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) → None

The run method of the Fragment.

This method runs the computation. It must have first been initialized via config and compose.

run_async()

Run the fragment asynchronously using a shared executor.

This method uses a shared ThreadPoolExecutor associated with this Application instance. The executor is created on the first call. Call shutdown_async_executor() when done with async runs to clean up resources.

Returns
futureconcurrent.futures.Future object
scheduler(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, scheduler: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler) -> None

Assign a scheduler to the Fragment.

Parameters
schedulerholoscan.core.Scheduler

A scheduler class instance to be used by the underlying GXF executor. If unspecified, the default is a holoscan.gxf.GreedyScheduler.

2. scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment) -> holoscan.core._core.Scheduler
Get the scheduler to be used by the Fragment.
service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service.

Retrieves a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. The lookup process checks the Python service registry first, then falls back to the C++ service registry if needed.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Notes

For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

set_dynamic_flows(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, dynamic_flow_func: Callable) → None

Set a callback function to define dynamic flows for an operator at runtime.

This method allows operators to modify their connections with other operators during execution. The callback function is called after the operator executes and can add dynamic flows using the operator’s add_dynamic_flow() methods.

Parameters
opholoscan.core.Operator

The operator for which to set dynamic flows.

dynamic_flow_funccallable

The callback function that defines the dynamic flows. Takes an operator as input and returns None.

shutdown_async_executor(wait=True)

Shuts down the shared asynchronous executor.

Call this method when the application instance is no longer needed and asynchronous runs initiated by run_async should terminate.

Parameters
waitbool

If True (default), wait for running tasks to complete before shutting down. If False, shut down immediately.

start_op()

Get or create the start operator for this fragment.

This operator is nothing but the first operator that was added to the fragment. It has the name of <|start|> and has a condition of CountCondition(1). This Operator is used to start the execution of the fragment. Entry operators who want to start the execution of the fragment should connect to this operator.

If this method is not called, no start operator is created. Otherwise, the start operator is created if it does not exist, and the start operator is returned.

Returns
Operator

The start operator instance. If it doesn’t exist, it will be created with a CountCondition(1).

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, op_name: str = '') → None

Stop the execution of all operators in the fragment.

This method is used to stop the execution of all operators in the fragment by setting the internal async condition of each operator to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operators will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called), which may lead to application termination depending on the application’s design.

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operators’ stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

Parameters
op_namestr, optional

The name of the operator to stop. If empty, all operators will be stopped.

track(self: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, num_start_messages_to_skip: int = 10, num_last_messages_to_discard: int = 10, latency_threshold: int = 0, is_limited_tracking: bool = False) → holoscan::DataFlowTracker

The track method of the fragment (or application).

This method enables data frame flow tracking and returns a DataFlowTracker object which can be used to display metrics data for profiling an application.

Parameters
num_start_messages_to_skipint

The number of messages to skip at the beginning.

num_last_messages_to_discardint

The number of messages to discard at the end.

latency_thresholdint

The minimum end-to-end latency in milliseconds to account for in the end-to-end latency metric calculations

is_limited_trackingbool, optional

If True, the tracking is limited to root and leaf nodes, minimizing the timestamps by avoiding intermediate operators.

Returns
trackerholoscan.core.DataFlowTracker

The data flow tracker object that can be used to display metrics data for profiling along the different paths through the computation graph.

class holoscan.core.FragmentGraph

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Abstract base class for all graphs

__init__(*args, **kwargs)
class holoscan.core.FragmentService

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Base interface for services that enable sharing of resources and functionality between operators.

Attributes

resource The resource associated with the service.

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.FragmentService) → None

Construct a new FragmentService object.

property resource

The resource associated with the service.

holoscan.core.Graph

alias of holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorGraph

class holoscan.core.IOSpec

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

I/O specification class.

Attributes

conditions List of Condition objects associated with this I/O specification.
connector_type The receiver or transmitter type of the I/O specification class.
io_type The type (input or output) of the I/O specification class.
name The name of the I/O specification class.
queue_policy The queue policy used by the input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
queue_size The size of the input/output queue.

Methods

IOSize I/O size class.
condition(self, arg0, **kwargs) Add a condition to this input/output.
connector(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.

ConnectorType
IOType
QueuePolicy

ANY_SIZE = IOSize(-1)
class ConnectorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum representing the receiver type (for input specs) or transmitter type (for output specs).

Members:

DEFAULT

DOUBLE_BUFFER

ASYNC_BUFFER

UCX

Attributes

name

value
ASYNC_BUFFER = <ConnectorType.ASYNC_BUFFER: 2>
DEFAULT = <ConnectorType.DEFAULT: 0>
DOUBLE_BUFFER = <ConnectorType.DOUBLE_BUFFER: 1>
UCX = <ConnectorType.UCX: 3>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class IOSize

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

I/O size class.

Parameters
sizeint

The size of the input/output queue.

Attributes

size The size of the I/O size class.

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOSize, size: int) → None
property size

The size of the I/O size class.

Returns
sizeint
class IOType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum representing the I/O specification type (input or output).

Members:

INPUT

OUTPUT

Attributes

name

value
INPUT = <IOType.INPUT: 0>
OUTPUT = <IOType.OUTPUT: 1>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
PRECEDING_COUNT = IOSize(0)
class QueuePolicy

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum representing the queue policy for a receiver (for input specs) or transmitter (for output specs).

Members:

POP

REJECT

FAULT

Attributes

name

value
FAULT = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>
POP = <QueuePolicy.POP: 0>
REJECT = <QueuePolicy.REJECT: 1>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy, value: int) → None
property name
property value
SIZE_ONE = IOSize(1)
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec, op_spec: holoscan::OperatorSpec, name: str, io_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType) → None

I/O specification class.

Parameters
op_specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec

Operator specification class of the associated operator.

namestr

The name of the IOSpec object.

io_typeholoscan.core.IOSpec.IOType

Enum indicating whether this is an input or output specification.

condition(self: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ConditionType, **kwargs)holoscan.core._core.IOSpec

Add a condition to this input/output.

The following ConditionTypes are supported:

  • ConditionType.NONE

  • ConditionType.MESSAGE_AVAILABLE

  • ConditionType.DOWNSTREAM_MESSAGE_AFFORDABLE

  • ConditionType.COUNT

  • ConditionType.BOOLEAN

Parameters
kindholoscan.core.ConditionType

The type of the condition.

**kwargs

Python keyword arguments that will be cast to an ArgList associated with the condition.

Returns
objholoscan.core.IOSpec

The self object.

property conditions

List of Condition objects associated with this I/O specification.

Returns
conditionlist of holoscan.core.Condition
connector(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. connector(self: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec, arg0: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.ConnectorType, **kwargs) -> holoscan.core._core.IOSpec

Add a connector (transmitter or receiver) to this input/output.

The following ConnectorTypes are supported:

  • IOSpec.ConnectorType.DEFAULT

  • IOSpec.ConnectorType.DOUBLE_BUFFER

  • IOSpec.ConnectorType.ASYNC_BUFFER

  • IOSpec.ConnectorType.UCX

If this method is not been called, the IOSpec’s connector_type will be ConnectorType.DEFAULT which will result in a DoubleBuffered receiver or or transmitter being used (or their annotated variant if flow tracking is enabled).

Parameters
kindholoscan.core.IOSpec.ConnectorType

The type of the connector. For example for type IOSpec.ConnectorType.DOUBLE_BUFFER, a holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferReceiver will be used for an input port and a holoscan.resources.DoubleBufferTransmitter will be used for an output port.

**kwargs

Python keyword arguments that will be cast to an ArgList associated with the resource (connector).

Returns
objholoscan.core.IOSpec

The self object.

Notes

This is an overloaded function. Additional variants exist:

1.) A variant with no arguments will just return the holoscan.core.Resource corresponding to the transmitter or receiver used by this IOSpec object. If None was explicitly set, it will return None.

2.) A variant that takes a single holoscan.core.Resource corresponding to a transmitter or receiver as an argument. This sets the transmitter or receiver used by the IOSpec object.

  1. connector(self: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec) -> holoscan.core._core.Resource

  2. connector(self: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec, arg0: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

property connector_type

The receiver or transmitter type of the I/O specification class.

Returns
connector_typeholoscan.core.IOSpec.ConnectorType
property io_type

The type (input or output) of the I/O specification class.

Returns
io_typeholoscan.core.IOSpec.IOType
property name

The name of the I/O specification class.

Returns
namestr
property queue_policy

The queue policy used by the input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Notes

This value is only used for initializing input and output ports. The policy is set by the OperatorSpec.input, OperatorSpec.output or IOSpec.queue_policy method.

The following IOSpec.QueuePolicy values are supported:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy::REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

property queue_size

The size of the input/output queue.

Notes

This value is only used for initializing input ports. The queue size is set by the ‘OperatorSpec.input()’ method or this property. If the queue size is set to ‘any size’ (IOSpec::kAnySize in C++ or IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in Python), the connector/condition settings will be ignored. If the queue size is set to other values, the default connector (DoubleBufferReceiver/UcxReceiver) and condition (MessageAvailableCondition) will use the queue size for initialization (‘capacity’ for the connector and ‘min_size’ for the condition) if they are not set.

class holoscan.core.InputContext

Bases: holoscan.core._core.InputContext

Input context class.

Methods

receive(self, name, *[, kind]) Receive an object from the specified port.
receive_cuda_stream(self[, input_port_name, ...]) Receive the CUDA stream associated with the specified input port.
receive_cuda_streams(self[, input_port_name]) Receive a list of CUDA streams associated with the specified input port.

__init__(*args, **kwargs)
receive(self: holoscan.core._core.PyInputContext, name: str, *, kind: str = '') → object

Receive an object from the specified port.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the port to receive the object from.

Returns
dataobject

The received Python object. If no entities were received on the port, data will be None.

receive_cuda_stream(self: holoscan.core._core.PyInputContext, input_port_name: str = None, allocate: bool = True) → int

Receive the CUDA stream associated with the specified input port.

Parameters
input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port to receive the object from.

allocatebool, optional

If True, the operator should allocate its own CUDA stream and synchronize any incoming streams to it. The stream returned by this function is then the internally, allocated stream.

Returns
stream_ptrint

The memory address of the underlying cudaStream_t.

receive_cuda_streams(self: holoscan.core._core.PyInputContext, input_port_name: str = None) → list[Optional[int]]

Receive a list of CUDA streams associated with the specified input port.

The size of the list will be equal to the number of messages received on the port. For messages not containing a CudaStream, the corresponding entry in the list will be None.

Parameters
input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port to receive the object from.

Returns
stream_ptrslist[int]

The memory addresses of the underlying cudaStream_t for each message. For any messages without a stream, the list will contain None.

class holoscan.core.Message

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Class representing a message.

A message is a data structure that is used to pass data between operators. It wraps a std::any object and provides a type-safe interface to access the data.

This class is used by the holoscan::gxf::GXFWrapper to support the Holoscan native operator. The holoscan::gxf::GXFWrapper will hold the object of this class and delegate the message to the Holoscan native operator.

__init__(*args, **kwargs)
class holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Class representing a holoscan metadata dictionary.

Attributes

policy Metadata policy property that governs the behavior of the set and update methods.

Methods

clear(self) Clear all items from the dictionary
erase(self, key) Remove the item with the given key from the dictionary.
get(self, key[, value]) Get the item with the given key from the dictionary.
has_key(self, key) Determine if an item with the given key exists in the dictionary.
insert(self, other) Insert items from another MetadataDictionary into this dictionary.
items(self) Returns a list of (key, value) tuples for all items in the dictionary.
keys(self) Get a list of the metadata keys in the dictionary.
merge(self, other) Merge items from another MetadataDictionary into this dictionary.
pop(self, key, default) Pop the specified item from the dictionary.
set(self, key, value[, dtype, cast_to_cpp]) Store the given value in the dictionary with the given key.
size(self) Get the size of the metadata dictionary.
swap(self, other) Swap the contents of this MetadataDictionary with another one.
type_dict(self) Returns a list of dictionary of C++ std::type_info names corresponding to the values.
update(self, other) Update items in this dictionary with items from another MetadataDictionary.

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary) → None

Class representing a holoscan metadata dictionary.

clear(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary) → None

Clear all items from the dictionary

erase(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary, key: str) → bool

Remove the item with the given key from the dictionary.

Parameters
keystr

The key to check for in the dictionary.

Returns
bool

True if the key was found and removed, False otherwise.

get(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary, key: str, value: object = None) → object

Get the item with the given key from the dictionary.

Returns
object

The value stored in the dictionary with the given key.

has_key(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary, key: str) → bool

Determine if an item with the given key exists in the dictionary.

Parameters
keystr

The key to check for in the dictionary.

Returns
bool

True if the key exists in the dictionary, False otherwise.

insert(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary, other: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary) → None

Insert items from another MetadataDictionary into this dictionary.

Parameters
otherMetadataDictionary

Insert items from other into this dictionary. If a key already exists in this dictionary, the value will not be updated.

items(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary) → list[tuple[str, object]]

Returns a list of (key, value) tuples for all items in the dictionary.

Returns
itemsList[Tuple[str, object]]

A list of (key, value) tuples for all items in the dictionary.

keys(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary) → list[str]

Get a list of the metadata keys in the dictionary.

Returns
List[str]

A list of the keys in the dictionary.

merge(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary, other: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary) → None

Merge items from another MetadataDictionary into this dictionary.

Parameters
otherMetadataDictionary

Merge items from other into this dictionary. If a key already exists in this dictionary, the value will not be updated. Any items inserted into this dictionary will be removed from other.

property policy

Metadata policy property that governs the behavior of the set and update methods.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

pop(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary, key: str, default: object = <holoscan.core._core.MetaNoneValue object at 0x7f829264eb70>) → object

Pop the specified item from the dictionary.

Parameters
keystr

The key to pop from the dictionary.

defaultobject, optional

The value to return if the key is not found in the dictionary. If not provided, a KeyError will be raised if the specified key does not exist.

Returns
valueobject

The value stored in the dictionary with the given key.

set(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary, key: str, value: object, dtype: Optional[numpy.dtype] = None, cast_to_cpp: bool = False) → None

Store the given value in the dictionary with the given key.

Parameters
keystr

The key to store the value under.

valueobject

The value to set. By default the Python object is directly stored. If the metadata will be sent to a downstream operator that wraps a C++ operator, it may be desirable to instead cast the data to a C++ type. This can be done by setting cast_to_cpp to True.

dtypenumpy.dtype, optional

When cast_to_cpp is True, the dtype argument can be used to indicate what numeric type the values should be cast to. If not provided, the default C++ type will be double for a Python float and int64_t for a Python int.

cast_to_cppbool, optional

If True, the Python object will be converted to a corresponding C++ type, if possible. If False, the Python object will be stored directly. The types that can be cast are str, bool and various floating point and integer types. Iterables or sequences with uniform element type will become a std::vector of the contained type.

size(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary) → int

Get the size of the metadata dictionary.

Returns
sizeint

The number of items in the dictionary.

swap(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary, other: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary) → None

Swap the contents of this MetadataDictionary with another one.

Parameters
otherMetadataDictionary

The metadata dictionary to swap contents with.

type_dict(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary) → dict

Returns a list of dictionary of C++ std::type_info names corresponding to the values.

Returns
type_dictDict[str, str]

The keys will match those of this MetadataDictionary while the values are the C++ type names corresponding to the values. These type names are mainly relevant for the items stored as C++ types. All items with values that are Python objects, will have the name typeid(GILGuardedPythonObject).name().

update(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary, other: holoscan.core._core.MetadataDictionary) → None

Update items in this dictionary with items from another MetadataDictionary.

Parameters
otherMetadataDictionary

Insert items from other into this dictionary. If a key already exists in this dictionary, the value will be updated in accordance with this dictionary’s metadata policy.

class holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum to define the policy for handling behavior of MetadataDictionary::set when a key already exists.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

Members:

REJECT

INPLACE_UPDATE

UPDATE

RAISE

DEFAULT

Attributes

name

value
DEFAULT = <MetadataPolicy.DEFAULT: 4>
INPLACE_UPDATE = <MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: 1>
RAISE = <MetadataPolicy.RAISE: 3>
REJECT = <MetadataPolicy.REJECT: 0>
UPDATE = <MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.MetadataPolicy, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class holoscan.core.MultiMessageConditionInfo

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Information associated with a multi-message condition.

Attributes

args
kind
port_names

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.MultiMessageConditionInfo) → None
property args
property kind
property port_names
class holoscan.core.NetworkContext

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Component

Class representing a network context.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment Fragment that the network context belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the network context.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
initialize(self) initialization method for the network context.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the network context.

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext, *args, **kwargs) → None

Class representing a network context.

Parameters
*args

Positional arguments.

**kwargs

Keyword arguments.

Raises
RuntimeError

If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the component.

property fragment

Fragment that the network context belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext) → None

initialization method for the network context.

property name

The name of the network context.

Returns
namestr
service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the network context.

property spec
class holoscan.core.Operator(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Operator

Operator class.

Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.

If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the operator.

Condition classes will be added to self.conditions, Resource classes will be added to self.resources, and any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility). When a Condition or Resource is provided via a kwarg, it’s name will be automatically be updated to the name of the kwarg.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application) to which this Operator will belong.

*args

Positional arguments.

**kwargs

Keyword arguments.

Raises
RuntimeError

If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context The execution context for the operator.
fragment The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name The name of the operator.
next_flows Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.
spec The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(op_input, op_output, context) Default implementation of compute
enable_metadata(self, enable) Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate) Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate) Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize() Default implementation of initialize
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy) Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name) Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name) Resources associated with the operator.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(spec) Default implementation of setup method.
start() Default implementation of start
stop() Default implementation of stop
stop_execution(self) Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name) Get the transmitter used by an output port.

OperatorType

INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for operator types used by the executor.

  • NATIVE: Native operator.

  • GXF: GXF operator.

  • VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

VIRTUAL

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: object, arg1: holoscan::Fragment, *args, **kwargs) → None

Operator class.

Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.

If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the operator.

Condition classes will be added to self.conditions, Resource classes will be added to self.resources, and any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility). When a Condition or Resource is provided via a kwarg, it’s name will be automatically be updated to the name of the kwarg.

Parameters
fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment

The holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application) to which this Operator will belong.

*args

Positional arguments.

**kwargs

Keyword arguments.

Raises
RuntimeError

If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None

  2. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None

  3. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.

Parameters
next_opholoscan.core.Operator

The downstream operator to connect to.

next_input_port_namestr, optional

The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.

Notes

This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:

  1. add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting

    two operators when you only need to specify the destination.

  2. add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has

    multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.

  3. add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:

    • Source operator and its output port specification

    • Destination operator and its input port specification

    • Port names and associated IOSpecs

    • This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.

  4. add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple

    connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.

The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:

  • Store and reuse connection patterns

  • Create complex routing configurations

  • Handle dynamic port specifications

  • Manage multiple connections systematically

  1. add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property async_condition

The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.

Returns
conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition

An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.

compute(op_input, op_output, context)

Default implementation of compute

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None

Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.

property execution_context

The execution context for the operator.

This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.

Returns
holoscan.core.ExecutionContext

The execution context object for this operator.

find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]

Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of matching FlowInfo objects.

find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool])holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo

Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.

Parameters
predicatecallable

A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.

Returns
holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None

The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.

property fragment

The fragment (holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize()

Default implementation of initialize

property is_metadata_enabled

Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.

property metadata

The metadata dictionary (holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.

property metadata_policy

The metadata policy (holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.

The supported policies are:

  • MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists

  • MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).

  • MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists

property name

The name of the operator.

property next_flows

Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.

Returns
list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]

List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.

property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None

Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the port.

port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional

Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.

policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional

The queue policy to set. Valid values are:

  • QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.

  • QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.

  • QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]

Get the receiver used by an input port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the input port.

Returns
receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver

The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]

Resources associated with the operator.

Parameters
namestr

The name of the resource to retrieve

Returns
holoscan.core.Resource or None

The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(spec: holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec)

Default implementation of setup method.

property spec

The operator spec (holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.

start()

Default implementation of start

stop()

Default implementation of stop

stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Stop the execution of the operator.

This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]

Get the transmitter used by an output port.

Parameters
port_namestr

The name of the output port.

Returns
transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None

The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.

class holoscan.core.OperatorGraph

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Abstract base class for all graphs

__init__(*args, **kwargs)
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec

alias of holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec

class holoscan.core.OperatorStatus

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Operator status values

Members:

NOT_STARTED

START_PENDING

STARTED

TICK_PENDING

TICKING

IDLE

STOP_PENDING

Attributes

name

value
IDLE = <OperatorStatus.IDLE: 5>
NOT_STARTED = <OperatorStatus.NOT_STARTED: 0>
STARTED = <OperatorStatus.STARTED: 2>
START_PENDING = <OperatorStatus.START_PENDING: 1>
STOP_PENDING = <OperatorStatus.STOP_PENDING: 6>
TICKING = <OperatorStatus.TICKING: 4>
TICK_PENDING = <OperatorStatus.TICK_PENDING: 3>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.OperatorStatus, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class holoscan.core.OutputContext

Bases: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext

Output context class.

Methods

emit(self, data, name[, emitter_name, ...]) Emit a Python or C++ object on the specified port.
set_cuda_stream(self, stream_ptr[, ...]) Specify a CUDA stream to be emitted along with any data on the specified output port.

__init__(*args, **kwargs)
emit(self: holoscan.core._core.PyOutputContext, data: object, name: str, emitter_name: str = '', acq_timestamp: int = - 1) → None

Emit a Python or C++ object on the specified port.

Parameters
dataobject

The Python object to emit. If it is a tensor-like object it will be transmitted as a C++ holoscan::Tensor for compatibility with C++ operators expecting a holoscan::Tensor (no copy of the data is required when converting to the C++ tensor type). Similarly, if data is a dictionary where all keys are strings and all values are tensor-like objects then it will be transmitted as a holoscan::TensorMap for compatibility with Holoscan C++ operators. Similarly if it is detected that the output port is connected across fragments in a distributed application, then serialization of the data will automatically be performed so that it can be sent over the network via UCX.

namestr

The name of the port to emit the object on.

emitter_namestr, optional

This can be specified to force emitting as a different type than would be chosen by default. For example, if data is a Python str object it would normally be emitted as a Python string. However, to send the string as a std::string as expected by a downstream C++ operator, one could set emitter_name="std::string" to make sure the data will be cast to this type. In general, any type that has been registered with the type registry can be specified here as long as the provided object can be cast to that type. To get a list of the currently registered type names, call holoscan.core.io_type_registry.registered_types().

set_cuda_stream(self: holoscan.core._core.PyOutputContext, stream_ptr: int, output_port_name: str = None) → None

Specify a CUDA stream to be emitted along with any data on the specified output port.

Parameters
stream_ptrint

The memory address of the underlying cudaStream_t to be emitted.

output_port_namestr, optional

The name of the output port to emit the stream on. Can be unspecified if there is only a single output port on the operator.

class holoscan.core.ParameterFlag

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for parameter flags.

The following flags are supported: - NONE: The parameter is mendatory and static. It cannot be changed at runtime. - OPTIONAL: The parameter is optional and might not be available at runtime. - DYNAMIC: The parameter is dynamic and might change at runtime.

Members:

NONE

OPTIONAL

DYNAMIC

Attributes

name

value
DYNAMIC = <ParameterFlag.DYNAMIC: 2>
NONE = <ParameterFlag.NONE: 0>
OPTIONAL = <ParameterFlag.OPTIONAL: 1>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ParameterFlag, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class holoscan.core.Resource(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Resource

Class representing a resource.

Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.

If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the resource.

If a fragment keyword argument is provided, it must be of type holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application). A single Fragment object can also be provided positionally instead.

Any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility).

Parameters
*args

Positional arguments.

**kwargs

Keyword arguments.

Raises
RuntimeError

If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.
resource_type Resource type.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
initialize(self) initialization method for the resource.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(spec) Default implementation of setup method.

ResourceType

class ResourceType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <ResourceType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <ResourceType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource.ResourceType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: object, arg1: holoscan::Fragment, *args, **kwargs) → None

Class representing a resource.

Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.

If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the resource.

If a fragment keyword argument is provided, it must be of type holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application). A single Fragment object can also be provided positionally instead.

Any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility).

Parameters
*args

Positional arguments.

**kwargs

Keyword arguments.

Raises
RuntimeError

If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource) → None

initialization method for the resource.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
property resource_type

Resource type.

holoscan.core.Resource.ResourceType enum representing the type of the resource. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.

service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(spec: holoscan.core._core.PyComponentSpec)

Default implementation of setup method.

property spec
class holoscan.core.Scheduler

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Component

Class representing a scheduler.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the scheduler.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
initialize(self) initialization method for the scheduler.
service(self, service_type[, id]) Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the scheduler.

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler, *args, **kwargs) → None

Class representing a scheduler.

Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.

If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the scheduler.

If a fragment keyword argument is provided, it must be of type holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application). A single Fragment object can also be provided positionally instead.

Any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility).

Parameters
*args

Positional arguments.

**kwargs

Keyword arguments.

Raises
RuntimeError

If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the component.

property fragment

Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler) → None

initialization method for the scheduler.

property name

The name of the scheduler.

Returns
namestr
service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object

Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.

This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns None if no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.

Parameters
service_typetype

The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.

idstr, optional

The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.

Returns
object or None

The fragment service instance of the requested type, or None if not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.

Raises
RuntimeError

If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.

Notes

This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the scheduler.

property spec
class holoscan.core.SchedulingStatusType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Enum class for Condition scheduling status.

Members:

NEVER

READY

WAIT

WAIT_TIME

WAIT_EVENT

Attributes

name

value
NEVER = <SchedulingStatusType.NEVER: 0>
READY = <SchedulingStatusType.READY: 1>
WAIT = <SchedulingStatusType.WAIT: 2>
WAIT_EVENT = <SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT: 4>
WAIT_TIME = <SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_TIME: 3>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.SchedulingStatusType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
class holoscan.core.ServiceDriverEndpoint

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Interface for a distributed service endpoint on the driver side.

This class defines the methods that are called on the driver (main) process when managing a distributed service.

Methods

driver_shutdown(self) Shut down the driver-side service.
driver_start(self, driver_ip) Start the driver-side service.

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ServiceDriverEndpoint) → None

Construct a new ServiceDriverEndpoint object.

driver_shutdown(self: holoscan.core._core.ServiceDriverEndpoint) → None

Shut down the driver-side service.

driver_start(self: holoscan.core._core.ServiceDriverEndpoint, driver_ip: str) → None

Start the driver-side service.

Parameters
driver_ipstr

The IP address of the driver.

class holoscan.core.ServiceWorkerEndpoint

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Interface for a distributed service endpoint on the worker side.

This class defines the methods that are called on a worker process when managing a distributed service.

Methods

worker_connect(self, driver_ip) Connect the worker-side service to the driver.
worker_disconnect(self) Disconnect the worker-side service from the driver.

__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ServiceWorkerEndpoint) → None

Construct a new ServiceWorkerEndpoint object.

worker_connect(self: holoscan.core._core.ServiceWorkerEndpoint, driver_ip: str) → None

Connect the worker-side service to the driver.

Parameters
driver_ipstr

The IP address of the driver to connect to.

worker_disconnect(self: holoscan.core._core.ServiceWorkerEndpoint) → None

Disconnect the worker-side service from the driver.

holoscan.core.Tensor

alias of holoscan.core._core.PyTensor

class holoscan.core.Tracker(app, *, filename=None, num_buffered_messages=100, num_start_messages_to_skip=10, num_last_messages_to_discard=10, latency_threshold=0, is_limited_tracking=False)

Bases: object

Context manager to add data flow tracking to an application.

__init__(app, *, filename=None, num_buffered_messages=100, num_start_messages_to_skip=10, num_last_messages_to_discard=10, latency_threshold=0, is_limited_tracking=False)
Parameters
appholoscan.core.Application

on which flow tracking should be applied.

filenamestr or None, optional

If none, logging to file will be disabled. Otherwise, logging will write to the specified file.

num_buffered_messagesint, optional

Controls the number of messages buffered between file writing when filename is not None.

num_start_messages_to_skipint, optional

The number of messages to skip at the beginning of the execution. This does not affect the log file or the number of source messages metric.

num_last_messages_to_discardint, optional

The number of messages to discard at the end of the execution. This does not affect the log file or the number of source messages metric.

latency_thresholdint, optional

The minimum end-to-end latency in milliseconds to account for in the end-to-end latency metric calculations.

is_limited_trackingbool, optional

If true, the tracking is limited to root and leaf nodes, minimizing the timestamps by avoiding intermediate operators.

holoscan.core.arg_to_py_object(arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) → object

Utility that converts an Arg to a corresponding Python object.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Arg

The argument to convert.

Returns
objAny

Python object corresponding to the provided argument. For example, an argument of any integer type will become a Python int while std::vector<double> would become a list of Python floats.

holoscan.core.arglist_to_kwargs(arglist: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) → dict

Utility that converts an ArgList to a Python kwargs dictionary.

Parameters
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList

The argument list to convert.

Returns
kwargsdict

Python dictionary with keys matching the names of the arguments in ArgList. The values will be converted as for arg_to_py_object.

holoscan.core.kwargs_to_arglist(**kwargs)holoscan.core._core.ArgList

Utility that converts a set of python keyword arguments to an ArgList.

Parameters
**kwargs

The python keyword arguments to convert.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList

ArgList class corresponding to the provided keyword values. The argument names will match the keyword names. Values will be converted as for py_object_to_arg.

holoscan.core.py_object_to_arg(obj: object, name: str = '')holoscan.core._core.Arg

Utility that converts a single python argument to a corresponding Arg type.

Parameters
valueAny

The python value to convert.

Returns
objholoscan.core.Arg

Arg class corresponding to the provided value. For example a Python float will become an Arg containing a C++ double while a list of Python ints would become an Arg corresponding to a std::vector<uint64_t>.

namestr, optional

A name to assign to the argument.
