Visualization

The core entity of Holoviz are layers. A layer is a two-dimensional image object. Multiple layers are composited to create the final output.

These layer types are supported by Holoviz:

Image layer

Geometry layer

GUI layer

All layers have common attributes which define the look and also the way layers are finally composited.

The priority determines the rendering order of the layers. Before rendering, the layers are sorted by priority. The layers with the lowest priority are rendered first, so that the layer with the highest priority is rendered on top of all other layers. If layers have the same priority, then the render order of these layers is undefined.

The example below draws a transparent geometry layer on top of an image layer (geometry data and image data creation is omitted in the code). Although the geometry layer is specified first, it is drawn last because it has a higher priority ( 1 ) than the image layer ( 0 ).

Operator

Module The operator has a receivers port which accepts tensors and video buffers produced by other operators. Each tensor or video buffer will result in a layer. The operator autodetects the layer type for certain input types (e.g., a video buffer will result in an image layer). For other input types or more complex use cases, input specifications can be provided either at initialization time as a parameter or dynamically at runtime. Copy Copied! std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> input_specs; auto& geometry_spec = input_specs.emplace_back(ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec("point_tensor", ops::HolovizOp::InputType::POINTS)); geometry_spec.priority_ = 1; geometry_spec.opacity_ = 0.5; auto& image_spec = input_specs.emplace_back(ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec("image_tensor", ops::HolovizOp::InputType::IMAGE)); image_spec.priority_ = 0; auto visualizer = make_operator<ops::HolovizOp>("holoviz", Arg("tensors", input_specs)); // the source provides two tensors named "point_tensor" and "image_tensor" at the "outputs" port. add_flow(source, visualizer, {{"outputs", "receivers"}}); The definition of a layer is started by calling one of the layer begin functions viz::BeginImageLayer() , viz::BeginGeometryLayer() or viz::BeginImGuiLayer() . The layer definition ends with viz::EndLayer() . The start of a layer definition is resetting the layer attributes like priority and opacity to their defaults. So for the image layer, there is no need to set the opacity to 1.0 since the default is already 1.0 . Copy Copied! namespace viz = holoscan::viz; viz::Begin(); viz::BeginGeometryLayer(); viz::LayerPriority(1); viz::LayerOpacity(0.5); /// details omitted viz::EndLayer(); viz::BeginImageLayer(); viz::LayerPriority(0); /// details omitted viz::EndLayer(); viz::End();

Operator

Module Image data can either be on host or device (GPU); both tensors and video buffers are accepted. Copy Copied! std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> input_specs; auto& image_spec = input_specs.emplace_back(ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec("image", ops::HolovizOp::InputType::IMAGE)); auto visualizer = make_operator<ops::HolovizOp>("holoviz", Arg("tensors", input_specs)); // the source provides an image named "image" at the "outputs" port. add_flow(source, visualizer, {{"output", "receivers"}}); The function viz::BeginImageLayer() starts an image layer. An image layer displays a rectangular 2D image. The image data is defined by calling viz::ImageCudaDevice() , viz::ImageCudaArray() or viz::ImageHost() . Various input formats are supported, see viz::ImageFormat . For single channel image formats image colors can be looked up by defining a lookup table with viz::LUT() . Copy Copied! viz::BeginImageLayer(); viz::ImageHost(width, height, format, data); viz::EndLayer();

Operator

Module Supported formats for nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer . nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat Supported Description GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_CUSTOM - GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420 ✓ BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_ER ✓ BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_709 ✓ BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_709_ER ✓ BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12 ✓ BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV with interleaved UV GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_ER ✓ BT.601 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER with interleaved UV GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709 ✓ BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV with interleaved UV GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709_ER ✓ BT.709 multi planar 4:2:0 YUV ER with interleaved UV GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA ✓ RGBA-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGRA ✓ BGRA-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_ARGB ✓ ARGB-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_ABGR ✓ ABGR-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBX ✓ RGBX-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGRX ✓ BGRX-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_XRGB ✓ XRGB-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_XBGR ✓ XBGR-8-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB ✓ RGB-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGR ✓ BGR-8-8-8 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_R8_G8_B8 - RGB - unsigned 8 bit multiplanar GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_B8_G8_R8 - BGR - unsigned 8 bit multiplanar GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY ✓ 8 bit GRAY scale single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY16 ✓ 16 bit GRAY scale single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY32 - 32 bit GRAY scale single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY32F ✓ float 32 bit GRAY scale single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB16 - RGB-16-16-16 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGR16 - BGR-16-16-16 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB32 - RGB-32-32-32 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGR32 - BGR-32-32-32 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_R16_G16_B16 - RGB - signed 16 bit multiplanar GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_B16_G16_R16 - BGR - signed 16 bit multiplanar GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_R32_G32_B32 - RGB - signed 32 bit multiplanar GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_B32_G32_R32 - BGR - signed 32 bit multiplanar GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV24 - multi planar 4:4:4 YUV with interleaved UV GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV24_ER - multi planar 4:4:4 YUV ER with interleaved UV GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_R8_G8_B8_D8 - RGBD unsigned 8 bit multiplanar GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_R16_G16_B16_D16 - RGBD unsigned 16 bit multiplanar GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_R32_G32_B32_D32 - RGBD unsigned 32 bit multiplanar GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBD8 - RGBD 8 bit unsigned single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBD16 - RGBD 16 bit unsigned single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBD32 - RGBD 32 bit unsigned single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_D32F ✓ Depth 32 bit float single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_D64F - Depth 64 bit float single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RAW16_RGGB - RGGB-16-16-16-16 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RAW16_BGGR - BGGR-16-16-16-16 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RAW16_GRBG - GRBG-16-16-16-16 single plane GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RAW16_GBRG - GBRG-16-16-16-16 single plane Image format detection for nvidia::gxf::Tensor . Tensors don’t have image format information attached. The Holoviz operator detects the image format from the tensor configuration. nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType Channels Color format Index for color lookup kUnsigned8 1 8 bit GRAY scale single plane ✓ kInt8 1 signed 8 bit GRAY scale single plane ✓ kUnsigned16 1 16 bit GRAY scale single plane ✓ kInt16 1 signed 16 bit GRAY scale single plane ✓ kUnsigned32 1 - ✓ kInt32 1 - ✓ kFloat32 1 float 32 bit GRAY scale single plane ✓ kUnsigned8 3 RGB-8-8-8 single plane - kInt8 3 signed RGB-8-8-8 single plane - kUnsigned8 4 RGBA-8-8-8-8 single plane - kInt8 4 signed RGBA-8-8-8-8 single plane - kUnsigned16 4 RGBA-16-16-16-16 single plane - kInt16 4 signed RGBA-16-16-16-16 single plane - kFloat32 4 RGBA float 32 single plane - See viz::ImageFormat for supported image formats. Additionally viz::ImageComponentMapping() can be used to map the color components of an image to the color components of the output.

A geometry layer is used to draw 2d or 3d geometric primitives. 2d primitives are points, lines, line strips, rectangles, ovals or text and are defined with 2d coordinates (x, y). 3d primitives are points, lines, line strips or triangles and are defined with 3d coordinates (x, y, z).

Coordinates start with (0, 0) in the top left and end with (1, 1) in the bottom right for 2d primitives.

Operator

Module See holoviz_geometry.cpp and holoviz_geometry.py for 2d geometric primitives and and holoviz_geometry.py for 3d geometric primitives. The function viz::BeginGeometryLayer() starts a geometry layer. See viz::PrimitiveTopology for supported geometry primitive topologies. There are functions to set attributes for geometric primitives like color ( viz::Color() ), line width ( viz::LineWidth() ), and point size ( viz::PointSize() ). The code below draws a red rectangle and a green text. Copy Copied! namespace viz = holoscan::viz; viz::BeginGeometryLayer(); // draw a red rectangle viz::Color(1.f, 0.f, 0.f, 0.f); const float data[]{0.1f, 0.1f, 0.9f, 0.9f}; viz::Primitive(viz::PrimitiveTopology::RECTANGLE_LIST, 1, sizeof(data) / sizeof(data[0]), data); // draw green text viz::Color(0.f, 1.f, 0.f, 0.f); viz::Text(0.5f, 0.5f, 0.2f, "Text"); viz::EndLayer();

Note ImGui layers are not supported when using the Holoviz operator.

The Holoviz module supports user interface layers created with Dear ImGui.

Calls to the Dear ImGui API are allowed between viz::BeginImGuiLayer() and viz::EndImGuiLayer() , and are used to draw to the ImGui layer. The ImGui layer behaves like other layers and is rendered with the layer opacity and priority.

The code below creates a Dear ImGui window with a checkbox used to conditionally show a image layer.

Copy Copied! namespace viz = holoscan::viz; bool show_image_layer = false; while (!viz::WindowShouldClose()) { viz::Begin(); viz::BeginImGuiLayer(); ImGui::Begin("Options"); ImGui::Checkbox("Image layer", &show_image_layer); ImGui::End(); viz::EndLayer(); if (show_image_layer) { viz::BeginImageLayer(); viz::ImageHost(...); viz::EndLayer(); } viz::End(); }

ImGUI is a static library and has no stable API. Therefore, the application and Holoviz have to use the same ImGUI version. When the link target holoscan::viz::imgui is exported, make sure to link your application against that target.

A depth map is a single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3D object using points, lines, or triangles. The color for the elements can also be specified.

Supported formats for the depth map:

8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component

32-bit signed float format that has a single 32-bit depth component

Supported format for the depth color map:

32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3

Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement.