Function holoscan::viz::GetSurfaceFormats

Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::GetSurfaceFormats(uint32_t *surface_format_count, SurfaceFormat *surface_formats)

Get the supported surface formats.

viz::Init() has to be called before since the surface formats depend on the window.

If surface_formats is nullptr, then the number of surface formats supported for the current window is returned in surface_format_count. Otherwise, surface_format_count must point to a variable set by the application to the number of elements in the surface_formats array, and on return the variable is overwritten with the number of values actually written to surface_formats. If the value of surface_format_count is less than the number of surface formats supported, at most surface_format_count values will be written,

Parameters

  • surface_format_count – number of surface formats available or queried

  • surface_formats – either nullptr or a pointer to an array of SurfaceFormat values

