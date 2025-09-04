Application Runner Configuration

Below is an example configuration file with the application and optional resources parameter groups, for an application with two-fragments ( first-fragment and second-fragment ):

Copy Copied! application: title: My Application Title version: 1.0.1 inputFormats: ["files"] # optional outputFormats: ["screen"] # optional resources: # optional # non-distributed app cpu: 1 # optional cpuLimit: 5 # optional gpu: 1 # optional gpuLimit: 5 # optional memory: 1Mi # optional memoryLimit: 2Gi # optional gpuMemory: 1Gi # optional gpuMemoryLimit: 1.5Gi # optional sharedMemory: 1Gi # optional # distributed app fragments: # optional first-fragment: # optional cpu: 1 # optional cpuLimit: 5 # optional gpu: 1 # optional gpuLimit: 5 # optional memory: 100Mi # optional memoryLimit: 1Gi # optional gpuMemory: 1Gi # optional gpuMemoryLimit: 10Gi # optional sharedMemory: 1Gi # optional second-fragment: # optional cpu: 1 # optional cpuLimit: 2 # optional gpu: 1 # optional gpuLimit: 2 # optional memory: 1Gi # optional memoryLimit: 2Gi # optional gpuMemory: 1Gi # optional gpuMemoryLimit: 5Gi # optional sharedMemory: 10Mi # optional

For details, please refer to the HAP specification.