holoscan.operators
This module provides a Python API to underlying C++ API Operators.
|
holoscan.operators.BayerDemosaicOp
|Bayer Demosaic operator.
|
holoscan.operators.FormatConverterOp
|Format conversion operator.
|
holoscan.operators.GXFCodeletOp(fragment, ...)
|GXF Codelet wrapper operator.
|
holoscan.operators.HolovizOp(fragment, *args)
|Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.
|
holoscan.operators.InferenceOp
|Inference operator.
|
holoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp
|Holoinfer Processing operator.
|
holoscan.operators.PingRxOp(fragment, *args, ...)
|Simple receiver operator.
|
holoscan.operators.PingTensorRxOp
|Example tensor receive operator.
|
holoscan.operators.PingTensorTxOp
|Tensor generation operator intended for use in tests and examples.
|
holoscan.operators.PingTxOp(fragment, *args, ...)
|Simple transmitter operator.
|
holoscan.operators.SegmentationPostprocessorOp
|Operator carrying out post-processing operations on segmentation outputs.
|
holoscan.operators.V4L2VideoCaptureOp
|Operator to get a video stream from a V4L2 source.
|
holoscan.operators.VideoStreamRecorderOp
|Operator class to record a video stream to a file.
|
holoscan.operators.VideoStreamReplayerOp
|Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.
- class holoscan.operators.BayerDemosaicOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Bayer Demosaic operator.
==Named Inputs==
- receivernvidia::gxf::Tensor or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
-
The input video frame to process. If the input is a VideoBuffer it must be an 8-bit unsigned grayscale video (nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat::GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY). If a video buffer is not found, the input port message is searched for a device tensor with the name specified by in_tensor_name. The tensor must have either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer format. The tensor or video buffer may be in either host or device memory (a host->device copy is performed if needed).
==Named Outputs==
- transmitternvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
The output video frame after demosaicing. This will be a 3-channel RGB image if
alpha_valueis
True, otherwise it will be a 4-channel RGBA image. The data type will be either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer (matching the bit depth of the input). The name of the tensor that is output is controlled by
out_tensor_name.
==Device Memory Requirements==
When using this operator with a
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, the minimum
block_sizeis
(rows * columns * output_channels * element_size_bytes)where
output_channelsis 4 when
generate_alphais
Trueand 3 otherwise. If the input tensor or video buffer is already on the device, only a single memory block is needed. However, if the input is on the host, a second memory block will also be needed in order to make an internal copy of the input to the device. The memory buffer must be on device (
storage_type=1).
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- poolholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory pool allocator used by the operator.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPoolinstance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is
None.
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
The name of the input tensor. Default value is
""(empty string).
- out_tensor_namestr, optional
The name of the output tensor. Default value is
""(empty string).
- interpolation_modeint, optional
The interpolation model to be used for demosaicing. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiInterpolationMode
NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED (
0): Undefined filtering interpolation mode.
NPPI_INTER_NN (
1): Nearest neighbor filtering.
NPPI_INTER_LINEAR (
2): Linear interpolation.
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC (
4): Cubic interpolation.
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_BSPLINE (
5): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1, C=0)
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_CATMULLROM (
6): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=0, C=1/2)
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_B05C03 (
7): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1/2, C=3/10)
NPPI_INTER_SUPER (
8): Super sampling.
NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS (
16): Lanczos filtering.
NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS3_ADVANCED (
17): Generic Lanczos filtering with order 3.
NPPI_SMOOTH_EDGE (
0x8000000): Smooth edge filtering.
Default value is
0(NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED).
-
- bayer_grid_posint, optional
The Bayer grid position. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiBayerGridPosition
NPPI_BAYER_BGGR (
0): Default registration position BGGR.
NPPI_BAYER_RGGB (
1): Registration position RGGB.
NPPI_BAYER_GBRG (
2): Registration position GBRG.
NPPI_BAYER_GRBG (
3): Registration position GRBG.
Default value is
2(NPPI_BAYER_GBRG).
-
- generate_alphabool, optional
Generate alpha channel. Default value is
False.
- alpha_valueint, optional
Alpha value to be generated if
generate_alphais set to
True. Default value is
255.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"bayer_demosaic".
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name
The name of the operator.
next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable)
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy)
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name)
Resources associated with the operator.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
Operator setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self)
Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port. OperatorType
- INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
- OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Enum class for operator types used by the executor.
NATIVE: Native operator.
GXF: GXF operator.
VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
VIRTUAL
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
-
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.bayer_demosaic._bayer_demosaic.BayerDemosaicOp) -> None
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.bayer_demosaic._bayer_demosaic.BayerDemosaicOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, pool: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, in_tensor_name: str = ‘’, out_tensor_name: str = ‘’, interpolation_mode: int = 0, bayer_grid_pos: int = 2, generate_alpha: bool = False, alpha_value: int = 255, name: str = ‘bayer_demosaic’) -> None
Bayer Demosaic operator.
==Named Inputs==
- receivernvidia::gxf::Tensor or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
-
The input video frame to process. If the input is a VideoBuffer it must be an 8-bit unsigned grayscale video (nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat::GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY). If a video buffer is not found, the input port message is searched for a device tensor with the name specified by in_tensor_name. The tensor must have either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer format. The tensor or video buffer may be in either host or device memory (a host->device copy is performed if needed).
==Named Outputs==
- transmitternvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
The output video frame after demosaicing. This will be a 3-channel RGB image if
alpha_valueis
True, otherwise it will be a 4-channel RGBA image. The data type will be either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer (matching the bit depth of the input). The name of the tensor that is output is controlled by
out_tensor_name.
==Device Memory Requirements==
When using this operator with a
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, the minimum
block_sizeis
(rows * columns * output_channels * element_size_bytes)where
output_channelsis 4 when
generate_alphais
Trueand 3 otherwise. If the input tensor or video buffer is already on the device, only a single memory block is needed. However, if the input is on the host, a second memory block will also be needed in order to make an internal copy of the input to the device. The memory buffer must be on device (
storage_type=1).
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- poolholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory pool allocator used by the operator.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPoolinstance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is
None.
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
The name of the input tensor. Default value is
""(empty string).
- out_tensor_namestr, optional
The name of the output tensor. Default value is
""(empty string).
- interpolation_modeint, optional
The interpolation model to be used for demosaicing. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiInterpolationMode
NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED (
0): Undefined filtering interpolation mode.
NPPI_INTER_NN (
1): Nearest neighbor filtering.
NPPI_INTER_LINEAR (
2): Linear interpolation.
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC (
4): Cubic interpolation.
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_BSPLINE (
5): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1, C=0)
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_CATMULLROM (
6): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=0, C=1/2)
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_B05C03 (
7): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1/2, C=3/10)
NPPI_INTER_SUPER (
8): Super sampling.
NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS (
16): Lanczos filtering.
NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS3_ADVANCED (
17): Generic Lanczos filtering with order 3.
NPPI_SMOOTH_EDGE (
0x8000000): Smooth edge filtering.
Default value is
0(NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED).
-
- bayer_grid_posint, optional
The Bayer grid position. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiBayerGridPosition
NPPI_BAYER_BGGR (
0): Default registration position BGGR.
NPPI_BAYER_RGGB (
1): Registration position RGGB.
NPPI_BAYER_GBRG (
2): Registration position GBRG.
NPPI_BAYER_GRBG (
3): Registration position GRBG.
Default value is
2(NPPI_BAYER_GBRG).
-
- generate_alphabool, optional
Generate alpha channel. Default value is
False.
- alpha_valueint, optional
Alpha value to be generated if
generate_alphais set to
True. Default value is
255.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"bayer_demosaic".
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Operator setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.operators.FormatConverterOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Format conversion operator.
==Named Inputs==
- source_videonvidia::gxf::Tensor or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
-
The input video frame to process. If the input is a VideoBuffer it must be in format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA, GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB or GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12, GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_ER, GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709 or GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709_ER. If a video buffer is not found, the input port message is searched for a tensor with the name specified by in_tensor_name. This must be a tensor in one of several supported formats (unsigned 8-bit int or float32 graycale, unsigned 8-bit int RGB or RGBA YUV420, NV12BT601Full, NV12BT709CSC, NV12BT709HDTV, or YUYV). The tensor or video buffer may be in either host or device memory (a host->device copy is performed if needed).
==Named Outputs==
- tensornvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
The output video frame after processing. The shape, data type and number of channels of this output tensor will depend on the specific parameters that were set for this operator. The name of the Tensor transmitted on this port is determined by
out_tensor_name.
==Device Memory Requirements==
When using this operator with a
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, between 1 and 3 device memory blocks (
storage_type=1) will be required based on the input tensors and parameters:
-
- 1.) In all cases there is a memory block needed for the output tensor. The size of this
-
block will be
out_height * out_width * out_channels * out_element_size_byteswhere
(out_height, out_width)will either be
(in_height, in_width)(or
(resize_height, resize_width)a resize was specified). out_element_size is the element size in bytes (e.g. 1 for RGB888 or 4 for Float32).
-
- 2.) If a resize is being done, another memory block is required for this. This block will
-
have size
resize_height * resize_width * in_channels * in_element_size_bytes.
-
- 3.) If the input tensor will be in host memory, a memory block is needed to copy the input
-
to the device. This block will have size
in_height * in_width * in_channels * in_element_size_bytes.
Thus when declaring the memory pool, num_blocks will be between 1 and 3 and block_size must be greater or equal to the largest of the individual blocks sizes described above.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- poolholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory pool allocator used by the operator.
- out_dtypestr
Destination data type. The available options are:
"rgb888"
"uint8"
"float32"
"rgba8888"
"yuv420"
-
- in_dtypestr, optional
Source data type. The available options are:
"rgb888"
"uint8"
"float32"
"rgba8888"
"yuv420"
“nv12” (alias for “nv12_bt709_hdtv”)
“nv12_bt601_full” (BT.601 full range as in NPP’s NV12ToRGB functions and IPP’s YUVToRGB)
“nv12_bt709_hdtv” (BT.709 recommendation for high-definition TV (HDTV))
“nv12_bt709_csc” (BT.709 recommendation for computer systems consideration (CSC))
-
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
The name of the input tensor. Default value is
""(empty string).
- out_tensor_namestr, optional
The name of the output tensor. Default value is
""(empty string).
- scale_minfloat, optional
Output will be clipped to this minimum value. Default value is
0.0.
- scale_maxfloat, optional
Output will be clipped to this maximum value. Default value is
1.0.
- alpha_valueint, optional
Unsigned integer in range [0, 255], indicating the alpha channel value to use when converting from RGB to RGBA. Default value is
255.
- resize_heightint, optional
Desired height for the (resized) output. Height will be unchanged if
resize_heightis
0. Default value is
0.
- resize_widthint, optional
Desired width for the (resized) output. Width will be unchanged if
resize_widthis
0. Default value is
0.
- resize_modeint, optional
Resize mode enum value corresponding to NPP’s NppiInterpolationMode. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiInterpolationMode
NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED (
0): Undefined filtering interpolation mode.
NPPI_INTER_NN (
1): Nearest neighbor filtering.
NPPI_INTER_LINEAR (
2): Linear interpolation.
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC (
4): Cubic interpolation.
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_BSPLINE (
5): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1, C=0)
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_CATMULLROM (
6): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=0, C=1/2)
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_B05C03 (
7): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1/2, C=3/10)
NPPI_INTER_SUPER (
8): Super sampling.
NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS (
16): Lanczos filtering.
NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS3_ADVANCED (
17): Generic Lanczos filtering with order 3.
NPPI_SMOOTH_EDGE (
0x8000000): Smooth edge filtering.
Default value is
0(NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED) which would be equivalent to
4(NPPI_INTER_CUBIC).
-
- channel_ordersequence of int
Sequence of integers describing how channel values are permuted. Default value is
[0, 1, 2]for 3-channel images and
[0, 1, 2, 3]for 4-channel images.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is
None.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"format_converter".
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.format_converter._format_converter.FormatConverterOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, pool: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, out_dtype: str, in_dtype: str = '', in_tensor_name: str = '', out_tensor_name: str = '', scale_min: float = 0.0, scale_max: float = 1.0, alpha_value: int = 255, resize_height: int = 0, resize_width: int = 0, resize_mode: int = 0, out_channel_order: list[int] = [], cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'format_converter') → None
Format conversion operator.
==Named Inputs==
- source_videonvidia::gxf::Tensor or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
-
The input video frame to process. If the input is a VideoBuffer it must be in format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA, GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB or GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12, GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_ER, GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709 or GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709_ER. If a video buffer is not found, the input port message is searched for a tensor with the name specified by in_tensor_name. This must be a tensor in one of several supported formats (unsigned 8-bit int or float32 graycale, unsigned 8-bit int RGB or RGBA YUV420, NV12BT601Full, NV12BT709CSC, NV12BT709HDTV, or YUYV). The tensor or video buffer may be in either host or device memory (a host->device copy is performed if needed).
==Named Outputs==
- tensornvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
The output video frame after processing. The shape, data type and number of channels of this output tensor will depend on the specific parameters that were set for this operator. The name of the Tensor transmitted on this port is determined by
out_tensor_name.
==Device Memory Requirements==
When using this operator with a
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, between 1 and 3 device memory blocks (
storage_type=1) will be required based on the input tensors and parameters:
-
- 1.) In all cases there is a memory block needed for the output tensor. The size of this
-
block will be
out_height * out_width * out_channels * out_element_size_byteswhere
(out_height, out_width)will either be
(in_height, in_width)(or
(resize_height, resize_width)a resize was specified). out_element_size is the element size in bytes (e.g. 1 for RGB888 or 4 for Float32).
-
- 2.) If a resize is being done, another memory block is required for this. This block will
-
have size
resize_height * resize_width * in_channels * in_element_size_bytes.
-
- 3.) If the input tensor will be in host memory, a memory block is needed to copy the input
-
to the device. This block will have size
in_height * in_width * in_channels * in_element_size_bytes.
Thus when declaring the memory pool, num_blocks will be between 1 and 3 and block_size must be greater or equal to the largest of the individual blocks sizes described above.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- poolholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory pool allocator used by the operator.
- out_dtypestr
Destination data type. The available options are:
"rgb888"
"uint8"
"float32"
"rgba8888"
"yuv420"
-
- in_dtypestr, optional
Source data type. The available options are:
"rgb888"
"uint8"
"float32"
"rgba8888"
"yuv420"
“nv12” (alias for “nv12_bt709_hdtv”)
“nv12_bt601_full” (BT.601 full range as in NPP’s NV12ToRGB functions and IPP’s YUVToRGB)
“nv12_bt709_hdtv” (BT.709 recommendation for high-definition TV (HDTV))
“nv12_bt709_csc” (BT.709 recommendation for computer systems consideration (CSC))
-
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
The name of the input tensor. Default value is
""(empty string).
- out_tensor_namestr, optional
The name of the output tensor. Default value is
""(empty string).
- scale_minfloat, optional
Output will be clipped to this minimum value. Default value is
0.0.
- scale_maxfloat, optional
Output will be clipped to this maximum value. Default value is
1.0.
- alpha_valueint, optional
Unsigned integer in range [0, 255], indicating the alpha channel value to use when converting from RGB to RGBA. Default value is
255.
- resize_heightint, optional
Desired height for the (resized) output. Height will be unchanged if
resize_heightis
0. Default value is
0.
- resize_widthint, optional
Desired width for the (resized) output. Width will be unchanged if
resize_widthis
0. Default value is
0.
- resize_modeint, optional
Resize mode enum value corresponding to NPP’s NppiInterpolationMode. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/nppdefs.html?highlight=Two%20parameter%20cubic%20filter#c.NppiInterpolationMode
NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED (
0): Undefined filtering interpolation mode.
NPPI_INTER_NN (
1): Nearest neighbor filtering.
NPPI_INTER_LINEAR (
2): Linear interpolation.
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC (
4): Cubic interpolation.
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_BSPLINE (
5): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1, C=0)
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_CATMULLROM (
6): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=0, C=1/2)
NPPI_INTER_CUBIC2P_B05C03 (
7): Two-parameter cubic filter (B=1/2, C=3/10)
NPPI_INTER_SUPER (
8): Super sampling.
NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS (
16): Lanczos filtering.
NPPI_INTER_LANCZOS3_ADVANCED (
17): Generic Lanczos filtering with order 3.
NPPI_SMOOTH_EDGE (
0x8000000): Smooth edge filtering.
Default value is
0(NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED) which would be equivalent to
4(NPPI_INTER_CUBIC).
-
- channel_ordersequence of int
Sequence of integers describing how channel values are permuted. Default value is
[0, 1, 2]for 3-channel images and
[0, 1, 2, 3]for 4-channel images.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is
None.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"format_converter".
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Operator setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.operators.GXFCodeletOp(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
Bases:
holoscan.operators.gxf_codelet._gxf_codelet.GXFCodeletOp
GXF Codelet wrapper operator.
==Named Inputs==
Input ports are automatically defined based on the parameters of the underlying GXF Codelet that include the
nvidia::gxf::Receivercomponent handle.
To view the information about the operator, refer to the description property of this object.
==Named Outputs==
Output ports are automatically defined based on the parameters of the underlying GXF Codelet that include the
nvidia::gxf::Transmittercomponent handle.
To view the information about the operator, refer to the
descriptionproperty of this object.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- gxf_typenamestr
The GXF type name that identifies the specific GXF Codelet being wrapped.
- *argstuple
Additional positional arguments (
holoscan.core.Conditionor
holoscan.core.Resource).
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"gxf_codelet".
- **kwargsdict
The additional keyword arguments that can be passed depend on the underlying GXF Codelet. The additional parameters are the parameters of the underlying GXF Codelet that are neither specifically part of the
nvidia::gxf::Receivernor the
nvidia::gxf::Transmittercomponents. These parameters can provide further customization and functionality to the operator.
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.gxf_codelet._gxf_codelet.GXFCodeletOp) -> None
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.gxf_codelet._gxf_codelet.GXFCodeletOp, op: object, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, gxf_typename: str, *args, name: str = ‘gxf_codelet’, **kwargs) -> None
GXF Codelet wrapper operator.
==Named Inputs==
Input ports are automatically defined based on the parameters of the underlying GXF Codelet that include the
nvidia::gxf::Receivercomponent handle.
To view the information about the operator, refer to the description property of this object.
==Named Outputs==
Output ports are automatically defined based on the parameters of the underlying GXF Codelet that include the
nvidia::gxf::Transmittercomponent handle.
To view the information about the operator, refer to the
descriptionproperty of this object.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- gxf_typenamestr
The GXF type name that identifies the specific GXF Codelet being wrapped.
- *argstuple
Additional positional arguments (
holoscan.core.Conditionor
holoscan.core.Resource).
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"gxf_codelet".
- **kwargsdict
The additional keyword arguments that can be passed depend on the underlying GXF Codelet. The additional parameters are the parameters of the underlying GXF Codelet that are neither specifically part of the
nvidia::gxf::Receivernor the
nvidia::gxf::Transmittercomponents. These parameters can provide further customization and functionality to the operator.
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Operator setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.operators.HolovizOp(fragment, *args, allocator=None, receivers=(), tensors=(), color_lut=(), window_title='Holoviz', display_name='DP-0', width=1920, height=1080, framerate=60, use_exclusive_display=False, fullscreen=False, headless=False, framebuffer_srgb=False, vsync=False, display_color_space=<ColorSpace.AUTO: -1>, enable_render_buffer_input=False, enable_render_buffer_output=False, enable_depth_buffer_input=False, enable_depth_buffer_output=False, enable_camera_pose_output=False, camera_pose_output_type='projection_matrix', camera_eye=(0.0, 0.0, 1.0), camera_look_at=(0.0, 0.0, 0.0), camera_up=(0.0, 1.0, 0.0), key_callback=None, unicode_char_callback=None, mouse_button_callback=None, scroll_callback=None, cursor_pos_callback=None, framebuffer_size_callback=None, window_size_callback=None, font_path='', cuda_stream_pool=None, window_close_condition=None, name='holoviz_op')
Bases:
holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp
Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.
This is a Vulkan-based visualizer.
==Named Inputs==
- receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor and/or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
-
Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this
receiversport. This port can accept either VideoBuffers or Tensors. These inputs can be in either host or device memory. Each tensor or video buffer will result in a layer. The operator autodetects the layer type for certain input types (e.g. a video buffer will result in an image layer). For other input types or more complex use cases, input specifications can be provided either at initialization time as a parameter or dynamically at run time (via
input_specs). On each call to
compute, tensors corresponding to all names specified in the
tensorsparameter must be found or an exception will be raised. Any extra, named tensors not present in the
tensorsparameter specification (or optional, dynamic
input_specsinput) will be ignored.
- input_specslist[holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputSpec], optional
-
A list of
InputSpecobjects. This port can be used to dynamically update the overlay specification at run time. No inputs are required on this port in order for the operator to
compute.
- render_buffer_inputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional
-
An empty color render buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and be in device memory. This input port only exists if
enable_render_buffer_inputwas set to
True, in which case
computewill only be called when a message arrives on this input.
- depth_buffer_inputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional
-
An empty depth buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_D32F and be in device memory. This input port only exists if
enable_depth_buffer_inputwas set to
True, in which case
computewill only be called when a message arrives on this input.
==Named Outputs==
- render_buffer_outputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional
-
Output for a filled color render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and will be in device memory. This output is useful for offline rendering or headless mode. This output port only exists if
enable_render_buffer_outputwas set to
True.
- depth_buffer_outputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional
-
Output for a filled depth buffer. If an input depth buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_D32F and will be in device memory. This output port only exists if
enable_depth_buffer_outputwas set to
True.
- camera_pose_outputstd::array<float, 16> or nvidia::gxf::Pose3D, optional
-
The camera pose. Depending on the value of
camera_pose_output_typethis outputs a 4x4 row major projection matrix (type
std::array<float, 16>) or the camera extrinsics model (type
nvidia::gxf::Pose3D). This output port only exists if
enable_camera_pose_outputwas set to
True.
==Device Memory Requirements==
If
render_buffer_inputor
depth_buffer_inputis enabled, the provided buffer is used and no memory block will be allocated. Otherwise, when using this operator with a
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, a single device memory block is needed (
storage_type=1). The size of this memory block can be determined by rounding the width and height up to the nearest even size and then padding the rows as needed so that the row stride is a multiple of 256 bytes. C++ code to calculate the block size is as follows
def get_block_size(height, width): height_even = height + (height & 1) width_even = width + (width & 1) row_bytes = width_even * 4 # 4 bytes per pixel for 8-bit RGBA or 32-bit float depth row_stride = row_bytes if (row_bytes % 256 == 0) else ((row_bytes // 256 + 1) * 256) return height_even * row_stride
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator, optional
Allocator used to allocate render buffer output. If
None, will default to
holoscan.core.UnboundedAllocator.
- receiverssequence of holoscan.core.IOSpec, optional
List of input receivers.
- tensorssequence of dict, optional
List of input tensors. Each tensor is defined by a dictionary where the
"name"key must correspond to a tensor sent to the operator’s input. See the notes section below for further details on how the tensor dictionary is defined.
- color_lutlist of list of float, optional
Color lookup table for tensors of type
color_lut. Should be shape
(n_colors, 4).
- window_titlestr, optional
Title on window canvas. Default value is
"Holoviz".
- display_namestr, optional
In exclusive display or fullscreen mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr or hwinfo –monitor. Default value is
"".
- widthint, optional
Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode. Default value is
1920.
- heightint, optional
Window height or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode. Default value is
1080.
- frameratefloat, optional
Display framerate in Hz if in exclusive display mode. Default value is
60.0.
- use_exclusive_displaybool, optional
Enable exclusive display. Default value is
False.
- fullscreenbool, optional
Enable fullscreen window. Default value is
False.
- headlessbool, optional
Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer can be output to port
render_buffer_outputand/or
depth_buffer_output. Default value is
False.
- framebuffer_srgbbool, optional
Enable sRGB framebuffer. If set to true, the operator will use an sRGB framebuffer for rendering. If set to false, the operator will use a linear framebuffer. Default value is
False.
- vsyncbool, optional
Enable vertical sync. If set to true the operator waits for the next vertical blanking period of the display to update the current image. Default value is
False.
- display_color_spaceholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ColorSpace, optional
Set the display color space. Supported color spaces depend on the display setup. ‘ColorSpace::SRGB_NONLINEAR’ is always supported. In headless mode, only ‘ColorSpace::PASS_THROUGH’ is supported since there is no display. For other color spaces the display needs to be configured for HDR. Default value is
ColorSpace::AUTO.
- enable_render_buffer_inputbool, optional
If
True, an additional input port, named
"render_buffer_input"is added to the operator. Default value is
False.
- enable_render_buffer_outputbool, optional
If
True, an additional output port, named
"render_buffer_output"is added to the operator. Default value is
False.
- enable_depth_buffer_inputbool, optional
If
True, an additional input port, named
"depth_buffer_input"is added to the operator. Default value is
False.
- enable_depth_buffer_outputbool, optional
If
True, an additional output port, named
"depth_buffer_output"is added to the operator. Default value is
False.
- enable_camera_pose_outputbool, optional
If
True, an additional output port, named
"camera_pose_output"is added to the operator. Default value is
False.
- camera_pose_output_typestr, optional
Type of data output at
"camera_pose_output". Supported values are
projection_matrixand
extrinsics_model. Default value is
projection_matrix.
- camera_eyesequence of three floats, optional
Initial camera eye position. Default value is
(0.0, 0.0, 1.0).
- camera_look_atsequence of three floats, optional
Initial camera look at position. Default value is
(0.0, 0.0, 0.0).
- camera_upsequence of three floats, optional
Initial camera up vector. Default value is
(0.0, 1.0, 0.0).
- key_callbackCallable[HolovizOp.Key, HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, HolovizOp.KeyModifiers], optional
The callback function is called when a key is pressed, released or repeated.
- unicode_char_callbackCallable[int], optional
The callback function is called when a Unicode character is input.
- mouse_button_callbackCallable[HolovizOp.MouseButton, HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, HolovizOp.KeyModifiers], optional
The callback function is called when a mouse button is pressed or released.
- scroll_callbackCallable[float, float], optional
The callback function is called when a scrolling device is used, such as a mouse scroll wheel or the scroll area of a touch pad.
- cursor_pos_callbackCallable[float, float], optional
The callback function is called when the cursor position changes. Coordinates are provided in screen coordinates, relative to the upper left edge of the content area.
- framebuffer_size_callbackCallable[int, int], optional
The callback function is called when the framebuffer is resized.
- window_size_callbackCallable[int, int], optional
The callback function is called when the window is resized.
- font_pathstr, optional
File path for the font used for rendering text. Default value is
"".
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPoolinstance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is
None.
- window_close_conditionholoscan.conditions.BooleanCondition, optionally
This is the
BooleanConditionon the operator that will cause it to stop executing if the display window is closed. By default, this condition is created automatically during initialize. The user may want to provide it if, for example, there are multiple HolovizOp operators and you want to share the same window close condition across both. By sharing the same condition, if one of the display windows is closed it would also close the other(s).
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"holoviz_op".
Notes
The
tensorsargument is used to specify the tensors to display. Each tensor is defined using a dictionary, that must, at minimum include a ‘name’ key that corresponds to a tensor found on the operator’s input. A ‘type’ key should also be provided to indicate the type of entry to display. The ‘type’ key will be one of {
"color",
"color_lut",
"crosses",
"lines",
"lines_3d",
"line_strip",
"line_strip_3d",
"ovals",
"points",
"points_3d",
"rectangles",
"text",
"triangles",
"triangles_3d",
"depth_map",
"depth_map_color",
"unknown"}. The default type is
"unknown"which will attempt to guess the corresponding type based on the tensor dimensions. Concrete examples are given below.
To show a single 2D RGB or RGBA image, use a list containing a single tensor of type
"color".
tensors = [dict(name="video", type="color", opacity=1.0, priority=0)]
Here, the optional key
opacityis used to scale the opacity of the tensor. The
prioritykey is used to specify the render priority for layers. Layers with a higher priority will be rendered on top of those with a lower priority.
If we also had a
"boxes"`tensor representing rectangular bounding boxes, we could display them on top of the image like this.
tensors = [ dict(name="video", type="color", priority=0), dict(name="boxes", type="rectangles", color=[1.0, 0.0, 0.0], line_width=2, priority=1), ]
where the
colorand
line_widthkeys specify the color and line width of the bounding box.
The details of the dictionary is as follows:
name: name of the tensor containing the input data to display
type:
str
-
type: input type (default
"unknown")
type:
str
possible values:
unknown: unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor.
color: RGB or RGBA color 2d image.
color_lut: single channel 2d image, color is looked up.
points: point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive.
lines: line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive.
line_strip: line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1).
triangles: triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive.
crosses: cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si).
rectangles: axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1).
ovals: oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi).
text: text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are defined by InputSpec member text.
depth_map: single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through
depth_map_color. Supported formats for the depth map:
-
8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component
-
32-bit signed float format that has a single 32-bit depth component
-
depth_map_color: RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3.
-
-
opacity: layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent (default:
1.0)
type:
float
-
- priority: layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority
values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values (default:
0)
type:
int
- image_format: color image format, used if type is color, color_lut or
depth_map_color. (default: auto_detect).
type:
str
color: RGBA color of rendered geometry (default:
[1.F, 1.F, 1.F, 1.F])
type:
List[float]
-
line_width: line width for geometry made of lines (default:
1.0)
type:
float
-
point_size: point size for geometry made of points (default:
1.0)
type:
float
-
text: array of text strings, used when
typeis text (default:
[])
type:
List[str]
-
yuv_model_conversion: YUV model conversion (default:
yuv_601)
type:
str
possible values:
yuv_601: color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.601
yuv_709: color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.709
yuv_2020: color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.2020
-
-
yuv_range: YUV range (default:
itu_full)
type:
str
possible values:
- itu_full: the full range of the encoded values are valid and interpreted according
to the ITU “full range” quantization rules
- itu_narrow: headroom and foot room are reserved in the numerical range of encoded
values, and the remaining values are expanded according to the ITU “narrow range” quantization rules
-
-
- x_chroma_location: Location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma
samples. (default:
cosited_even)
type:
str
possible values:
- cosited_even: downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even
coordinates
- midpoint: downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even
luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample
-
- y_chroma_location: Location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma
samples. (default:
cosited_even)
type:
str
possible values:
- cosited_even: downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even
coordinates
- midpoint: downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even
luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample
-
depth_map_render_mode: depth map render mode (default:
points)
type:
str
possible values:
points: render as points
lines: render as lines
triangles: render as triangles
-
-
Displaying Color Images
Image data can either be on host or device (GPU). For tensors the image format is derived from the component count and component type if image_format is auto_detect (the default). These image formats are supported in auto detect mode
gray 8 bit signed normalized
gray 8 bit unsigned normalized
gray 16 bit signed normalized
gray 16 bit unsigned normalized
gray 32 bit signed normalized
gray 32 bit unsigned normalized
gray 32 bit float
RGB 8 bit signed normalized
RGB 8 bit unsigned normalized
RGBA 8 bit signed normalized
RGBA 8 bit unsigned normalized
RGBA 16 bit signed normalized
RGBA 16 bit unsigned normalized
RGBA 32 bit float
Additionally the image_format can be set to these values
“r8_uint”
“r8_sint”
“r8_unorm”
“r8_snorm”
“r8_srgb”
“r16_uint”
“r16_sint”
“r16_unorm”
“r16_snorm”
“r16_sfloat”
“r32_uint”
“r32_sint”
“r32_sfloat”
“r8g8b8_unorm”
“r8g8b8_snorm”
“r8g8b8_snorm”
“r8g8b8a8_unorm”
“r8g8b8a8_snorm”
“r8g8b8a8_srgb”
“r16g16b16a16_unorm”
“r16g16b16a16_snorm”
“r16g16b16a16_sfloat”
“r32g32b32a32_sfloat”
“a2b10g10r10_unorm_pack32”
“a2r10g10b10_unorm_pack32”
“b8g8r8a8_unorm”
“b8g8r8a8_srgb”
“a8b8g8r8_unorm_pack32”
“y8u8y8v8_422_unorm”
“u8y8v8y8_422_unorm”
“y8_u8v8_2plane_420_unorm”
“y8_u8v8_2plane_422_unorm”
“y8_u8_v8_3plane_420_unorm”
“y8_u8_v8_3plane_422_unorm”
“y16_u16v16_2plane_420_unorm”
“y16_u16v16_2plane_422_unorm”
“y16_u16_v16_3plane_420_unorm”
“y16_u16_v16_3plane_422_unorm”
When the
typeparameter is set to
color_lutthe final color is looked up using the values from the
color_lutparameter. For color lookups these image formats are supported
R 8 bit signed
R 8 bit unsigned
R 16 bit signed
R 16 bit unsigned
R 32 bit signed
R 32 bit unsigned
-
Drawing Geometry
In all cases,
xand
yare normalized coordinates in the range
[0, 1]. The
xand
ycorrespond to the horizontal and vertical axes of the display, respectively. The origin
(0, 0)is at the top left of the display. Geometric primitives outside of the visible area are clipped. Coordinate arrays are expected to have the shape
(N, C)where
Nis the coordinate count and
Cis the component count for each coordinate.
Points are defined by a
(x, y)coordinate pair.
Lines are defined by a set of two
(x, y)coordinate pairs.
Lines strips are defined by a sequence of
(x, y)coordinate pairs. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.
Triangles are defined by a set of three
(x, y)coordinate pairs.
Crosses are defined by
(x, y, size)tuples.
sizespecifies the size of the cross in the
xdirection and is optional, if omitted it’s set to
0.05. The size in the
ydirection is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window to make the crosses square.
Rectangles (bounding boxes) are defined by a pair of 2-tuples defining the upper-left and lower-right coordinates of a box:
(x1, y1), (x2, y2).
Ovals are defined by
(x, y, size_x, size_y)tuples.
size_xand
size_yare optional, if omitted they are set to
0.05.
Texts are defined by
(x, y, size)tuples.
sizespecifies the size of the text in
ydirection and is optional, if omitted it’s set to
0.05. The size in the
xdirection is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window. The index of each coordinate references a text string from the
textparameter and the index is clamped to the size of the text array. For example, if there is one item set for the
textparameter, e.g.
text=["my_text"]and three coordinates, then
my_textis rendered three times. If
text=["first text", "second text"]and three coordinates are specified, then
first textis rendered at the first coordinate,
second textat the second coordinate and then
second textagain at the third coordinate. The
textstring array is fixed and can’t be changed after initialization. To hide text which should not be displayed, specify coordinates greater than
(1.0, 1.0)for the text item, the text is then clipped away.
3D Points are defined by a
(x, y, z)coordinate tuple.
3D Lines are defined by a set of two
(x, y, z)coordinate tuples.
3D Lines strips are defined by a sequence of
(x, y, z)coordinate tuples. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.
3D Triangles are defined by a set of three
(x, y, z)coordinate tuples.
-
Displaying Depth Maps
When
typeis
depth_mapthe provided data is interpreted as a rectangular array of depth values. Additionally a 2d array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified by setting
typeto
depth_map_color.
The type of geometry drawn can be selected by setting
depth_map_render_mode.
Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. The camera is controlled using the mouse:
Orbit (LMB)
Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)
Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)
Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)
Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT)
-
Output
By default a window is opened to display the rendering, but the extension can also be run in headless mode with the
headlessparameter.
Using a display in exclusive mode is also supported with the
use_exclusive_displayparameter. This reduces the latency by avoiding the desktop compositor.
The rendered framebuffer can be output to
render_buffer_outputand/or
depth_buffer_output.
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
- class ChromaLocation
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
COSITED_EVEN
MIDPOINT
Attributes
value
- COSITED_EVEN = <ChromaLocation.COSITED_EVEN: 0>
- MIDPOINT = <ChromaLocation.MIDPOINT: 1>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class ColorSpace
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
AUTO
SRGB_NONLINEAR
EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR
BT2020_LINEAR
HDR10_ST2084
PASS_THROUGH
BT709_LINEAR
Attributes
value
- AUTO = <ColorSpace.AUTO: -1>
- BT2020_LINEAR = <ColorSpace.BT2020_LINEAR: 2>
- BT709_LINEAR = <ColorSpace.BT709_LINEAR: 5>
- EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR = <ColorSpace.EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR: 1>
- HDR10_ST2084 = <ColorSpace.HDR10_ST2084: 3>
- PASS_THROUGH = <ColorSpace.PASS_THROUGH: 4>
- SRGB_NONLINEAR = <ColorSpace.SRGB_NONLINEAR: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.ColorSpace, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class DepthMapRenderMode
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
POINTS
LINES
TRIANGLES
Attributes
value
- LINES = <DepthMapRenderMode.LINES: 1>
- POINTS = <DepthMapRenderMode.POINTS: 0>
- TRIANGLES = <DepthMapRenderMode.TRIANGLES: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
- class ImageFormat
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
AUTO_DETECT
R8_UINT
R8_SINT
R8_UNORM
R8_SNORM
R8_SRGB
R16_UINT
R16_SINT
R16_UNORM
R16_SNORM
R16_SFLOAT
R32_UINT
R32_SINT
R32_SFLOAT
R8G8B8_UNORM
R8G8B8_SNORM
R8G8B8_SRGB
R8G8B8A8_UNORM
R8G8B8A8_SNORM
R8G8B8A8_SRGB
R16G16B16A16_UNORM
R16G16B16A16_SNORM
R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT
R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT
D16_UNORM
X8_D24_UNORM
D32_SFLOAT
A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32
A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32
B8G8R8A8_UNORM
B8G8R8A8_SRGB
A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32
A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32
Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM
U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM
Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM
Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM
Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM
Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM
Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM
Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM
Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM
Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM
Attributes
value
- A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32 = <ImageFormat.A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32: 26>
- A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32 = <ImageFormat.A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32: 27>
- A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32 = <ImageFormat.A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32: 31>
- A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32 = <ImageFormat.A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32: 30>
- AUTO_DETECT = <ImageFormat.AUTO_DETECT: -1>
- B8G8R8A8_SRGB = <ImageFormat.B8G8R8A8_SRGB: 29>
- B8G8R8A8_UNORM = <ImageFormat.B8G8R8A8_UNORM: 28>
- D16_UNORM = <ImageFormat.D16_UNORM: 23>
- D32_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.D32_SFLOAT: 25>
- R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT: 21>
- R16G16B16A16_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R16G16B16A16_SNORM: 20>
- R16G16B16A16_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R16G16B16A16_UNORM: 19>
- R16_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.R16_SFLOAT: 9>
- R16_SINT = <ImageFormat.R16_SINT: 6>
- R16_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R16_SNORM: 8>
- R16_UINT = <ImageFormat.R16_UINT: 5>
- R16_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R16_UNORM: 7>
- R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT: 22>
- R32_SFLOAT = <ImageFormat.R32_SFLOAT: 12>
- R32_SINT = <ImageFormat.R32_SINT: 11>
- R32_UINT = <ImageFormat.R32_UINT: 10>
- R8G8B8A8_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8A8_SNORM: 17>
- R8G8B8A8_SRGB = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8A8_SRGB: 18>
- R8G8B8A8_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8A8_UNORM: 16>
- R8G8B8_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8_SNORM: 14>
- R8G8B8_SRGB = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8_SRGB: 15>
- R8G8B8_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R8G8B8_UNORM: 13>
- R8_SINT = <ImageFormat.R8_SINT: 1>
- R8_SNORM = <ImageFormat.R8_SNORM: 3>
- R8_SRGB = <ImageFormat.R8_SRGB: 4>
- R8_UINT = <ImageFormat.R8_UINT: 0>
- R8_UNORM = <ImageFormat.R8_UNORM: 2>
- U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM: 33>
- X8_D24_UNORM = <ImageFormat.X8_D24_UNORM: 24>
- Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM: 38>
- Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM: 39>
- Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM: 40>
- Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM: 41>
- Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM: 32>
- Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM: 34>
- Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM: 35>
- Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM: 36>
- Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM = <ImageFormat.Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM: 37>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.ImageFormat, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class InputSpec
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator.
- Parameters
- tensor_namestr
The tensor name for this input.
- typeholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType or str
The type of data that this tensor represents.
Attributes
type (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType) The type of data that this tensor represents. opacity (float) The opacity of the object. Must be in range [0.0, 1.0] where 1.0 is fully opaque. priority (int) Layer priority, determines the render order. Layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority. image_format (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ImageFormat) Color image format, used if type is HolovizOp.InputType.COLORR, HolovizOp.InputType.COLOR_LUT or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR. color (4-tuple of float) RGBA values in range [0.0, 1.0] for rendered geometry. line_width (float) Line width for geometry made of lines. point_size (float) Point size for geometry made of points. text (sequence of str) Sequence of strings used when type is HolovizOp.InputType.TEXT. yuv_model_conversion (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.YuvModelConversion) YUV model conversion. yuv_range (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.YuvRange) YUV range. x_chroma_location (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation) chroma location in x direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in width (420 and 422). y_chroma_location (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation) chroma location in y direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in height (420). depth_map_render_mode (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode) The depth map render mode. Used only if type is HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR. views (list of HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) Sequence of layer views. By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view, the layer can be placed freely within the window. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.
Methods
View
View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator.
description(self)
- Returns
- class View
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator.
Notes
Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix. Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten.
When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.
It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner.
Attributes
offset_x, offset_y (float) Offset of top-left corner of the view. (0, 0) is the upper left and (1, 1) is the lower right. width (float) Normalized width (range [0.0, 1.0]). height (float) Normalized height (range [0.0, 1.0]). matrix (sequence of float) 16-elements representing a 4x4 transformation matrix.
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) → None
View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator.
Notes
Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix. Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten.
When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.
It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner.
Attributes
offset_x, offset_y (float) Offset of top-left corner of the view. (0, 0) is the upper left and (1, 1) is the lower right. width (float) Normalized width (range [0.0, 1.0]). height (float) Normalized height (range [0.0, 1.0]). matrix (sequence of float) 16-elements representing a 4x4 transformation matrix.
- property height
- property matrix
- property offset_x
- property offset_y
- property width
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec, arg0: str, arg1: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputType) -> None
InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator.
- Parameters
- tensor_namestr
The tensor name for this input.
- typeholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType or str
The type of data that this tensor represents.
Attributes
type (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType) The type of data that this tensor represents. opacity (float) The opacity of the object. Must be in range [0.0, 1.0] where 1.0 is fully opaque. priority (int) Layer priority, determines the render order. Layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority. image_format (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ImageFormat) Color image format, used if type is HolovizOp.InputType.COLORR, HolovizOp.InputType.COLOR_LUT or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR. color (4-tuple of float) RGBA values in range [0.0, 1.0] for rendered geometry. line_width (float) Line width for geometry made of lines. point_size (float) Point size for geometry made of points. text (sequence of str) Sequence of strings used when type is HolovizOp.InputType.TEXT. yuv_model_conversion (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.YuvModelConversion) YUV model conversion. yuv_range (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.YuvRange) YUV range. x_chroma_location (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation) chroma location in x direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in width (420 and 422). y_chroma_location (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ChromaLocation) chroma location in y direction for formats which are chroma downsampled in height (420). depth_map_render_mode (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode) The depth map render mode. Used only if type is HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR. views (list of HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) Sequence of layer views. By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view, the layer can be placed freely within the window. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views. 2. __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec, arg0: str, arg1: str) -> None
-
- property color
- property depth_map_render_mode
- description(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec) → str
- Returns
- descriptionstr
YAML string representation of the InputSpec class.
- property image_format
- property line_width
- property opacity
- property point_size
- property priority
- property text
- property type
- property views
- property x_chroma_location
- property y_chroma_location
- property yuv_model_conversion
- property yuv_range
- class InputType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
UNKNOWN
COLOR
COLOR_LUT
POINTS
LINES
LINE_STRIP
TRIANGLES
CROSSES
RECTANGLES
OVALS
TEXT
DEPTH_MAP
DEPTH_MAP_COLOR
POINTS_3D
LINES_3D
LINE_STRIP_3D
TRIANGLES_3D
Attributes
value
- COLOR = <InputType.COLOR: 1>
- COLOR_LUT = <InputType.COLOR_LUT: 2>
- CROSSES = <InputType.CROSSES: 7>
- DEPTH_MAP = <InputType.DEPTH_MAP: 11>
- DEPTH_MAP_COLOR = <InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR: 12>
- LINES = <InputType.LINES: 4>
- LINES_3D = <InputType.LINES_3D: 14>
- LINE_STRIP = <InputType.LINE_STRIP: 5>
- LINE_STRIP_3D = <InputType.LINE_STRIP_3D: 15>
- OVALS = <InputType.OVALS: 9>
- POINTS = <InputType.POINTS: 3>
- POINTS_3D = <InputType.POINTS_3D: 13>
- RECTANGLES = <InputType.RECTANGLES: 8>
- TEXT = <InputType.TEXT: 10>
- TRIANGLES = <InputType.TRIANGLES: 6>
- TRIANGLES_3D = <InputType.TRIANGLES_3D: 16>
- UNKNOWN = <InputType.UNKNOWN: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class Key
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
SPACE
APOSTROPHE
COMMA
MINUS
PERIOD
SLASH
ZERO
ONE
TWO
THREE
FOUR
FIVE
SIX
SEVEN
EIGHT
NINE
SEMICOLON
EQUAL
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
I
J
K
L
M
N
O
P
Q
R
S
T
U
V
W
X
Y
LEFT_BRACKET
BACKSLASH
RIGHT_BRACKET
GRAVE_ACCENT
ESCAPE
ENTER
TAB
BACKSPACE
INSERT
DELETE
RIGHT
LEFT
DOWN
UP
PAGE_UP
PAGE_DOWN
HOME
END
CAPS_LOCK
SCROLL_LOCK
NUM_LOCK
PRINT_SCREEN
PAUSE
F1
F2
F3
F4
F5
F6
F7
F8
F9
F10
F11
F12
F13
F14
F15
F16
F17
F18
F19
F20
F21
F22
F23
F24
F25
KP_0
KP_1
KP_2
KP_3
KP_4
KP_5
KP_6
KP_7
KP_8
KP_9
KP_DECIMAL
KP_DIVIDE
KP_MULTIPLY
KP_SUBTRACT
KP_ADD
KP_ENTER
KP_EQUAL
LEFT_SHIFT
LEFT_CONTROL
LEFT_ALT
LEFT_SUPER
RIGHT_SHIFT
RIGHT_CONTROL
RIGHT_ALT
RIGHT_SUPER
MENU
Attributes
value
- A = <Key.A: 65>
- APOSTROPHE = <Key.APOSTROPHE: 39>
- B = <Key.B: 66>
- BACKSLASH = <Key.BACKSLASH: 92>
- BACKSPACE = <Key.BACKSPACE: 259>
- C = <Key.C: 67>
- CAPS_LOCK = <Key.CAPS_LOCK: 280>
- COMMA = <Key.COMMA: 44>
- D = <Key.D: 68>
- DELETE = <Key.DELETE: 261>
- DOWN = <Key.DOWN: 264>
- E = <Key.E: 69>
- EIGHT = <Key.EIGHT: 56>
- END = <Key.END: 269>
- ENTER = <Key.ENTER: 257>
- EQUAL = <Key.EQUAL: 61>
- ESCAPE = <Key.ESCAPE: 256>
- F = <Key.F: 70>
- F1 = <Key.F1: 290>
- F10 = <Key.F10: 299>
- F11 = <Key.F11: 300>
- F12 = <Key.F12: 301>
- F13 = <Key.F13: 302>
- F14 = <Key.F14: 303>
- F15 = <Key.F15: 304>
- F16 = <Key.F16: 305>
- F17 = <Key.F17: 306>
- F18 = <Key.F18: 307>
- F19 = <Key.F19: 308>
- F2 = <Key.F2: 291>
- F20 = <Key.F20: 309>
- F21 = <Key.F21: 310>
- F22 = <Key.F22: 311>
- F23 = <Key.F23: 312>
- F24 = <Key.F24: 313>
- F25 = <Key.F25: 314>
- F3 = <Key.F3: 292>
- F4 = <Key.F4: 293>
- F5 = <Key.F5: 294>
- F6 = <Key.F6: 295>
- F7 = <Key.F7: 296>
- F8 = <Key.F8: 297>
- F9 = <Key.F9: 298>
- FIVE = <Key.FIVE: 53>
- FOUR = <Key.FOUR: 52>
- G = <Key.G: 71>
- GRAVE_ACCENT = <Key.GRAVE_ACCENT: 96>
- H = <Key.H: 72>
- HOME = <Key.HOME: 268>
- I = <Key.I: 73>
- INSERT = <Key.INSERT: 260>
- J = <Key.J: 74>
- K = <Key.K: 75>
- KP_0 = <Key.KP_0: 320>
- KP_1 = <Key.KP_1: 321>
- KP_2 = <Key.KP_2: 322>
- KP_3 = <Key.KP_3: 323>
- KP_4 = <Key.KP_4: 324>
- KP_5 = <Key.KP_5: 325>
- KP_6 = <Key.KP_6: 326>
- KP_7 = <Key.KP_7: 327>
- KP_8 = <Key.KP_8: 328>
- KP_9 = <Key.KP_9: 329>
- KP_ADD = <Key.KP_ADD: 334>
- KP_DECIMAL = <Key.KP_DECIMAL: 330>
- KP_DIVIDE = <Key.KP_DIVIDE: 331>
- KP_ENTER = <Key.KP_ENTER: 335>
- KP_EQUAL = <Key.KP_EQUAL: 336>
- KP_MULTIPLY = <Key.KP_MULTIPLY: 332>
- KP_SUBTRACT = <Key.KP_SUBTRACT: 333>
- L = <Key.L: 76>
- LEFT = <Key.LEFT: 263>
- LEFT_ALT = <Key.LEFT_ALT: 342>
- LEFT_BRACKET = <Key.LEFT_BRACKET: 91>
- LEFT_CONTROL = <Key.LEFT_CONTROL: 341>
- LEFT_SHIFT = <Key.LEFT_SHIFT: 340>
- LEFT_SUPER = <Key.LEFT_SUPER: 343>
- M = <Key.M: 77>
- MENU = <Key.MENU: 348>
- MINUS = <Key.MINUS: 45>
- N = <Key.N: 78>
- NINE = <Key.NINE: 57>
- NUM_LOCK = <Key.NUM_LOCK: 282>
- O = <Key.O: 79>
- ONE = <Key.ONE: 49>
- P = <Key.P: 80>
- PAGE_DOWN = <Key.PAGE_DOWN: 267>
- PAGE_UP = <Key.PAGE_UP: 266>
- PAUSE = <Key.PAUSE: 284>
- PERIOD = <Key.PERIOD: 46>
- PRINT_SCREEN = <Key.PRINT_SCREEN: 283>
- Q = <Key.Q: 81>
- R = <Key.R: 82>
- RIGHT = <Key.RIGHT: 262>
- RIGHT_ALT = <Key.RIGHT_ALT: 346>
- RIGHT_BRACKET = <Key.RIGHT_BRACKET: 93>
- RIGHT_CONTROL = <Key.RIGHT_CONTROL: 345>
- RIGHT_SHIFT = <Key.RIGHT_SHIFT: 344>
- RIGHT_SUPER = <Key.RIGHT_SUPER: 347>
- S = <Key.S: 83>
- SCROLL_LOCK = <Key.SCROLL_LOCK: 281>
- SEMICOLON = <Key.SEMICOLON: 59>
- SEVEN = <Key.SEVEN: 55>
- SIX = <Key.SIX: 54>
- SLASH = <Key.SLASH: 47>
- SPACE = <Key.SPACE: 32>
- T = <Key.T: 84>
- TAB = <Key.TAB: 258>
- THREE = <Key.THREE: 51>
- TWO = <Key.TWO: 50>
- U = <Key.U: 85>
- UP = <Key.UP: 265>
- V = <Key.V: 86>
- W = <Key.W: 87>
- X = <Key.X: 88>
- Y = <Key.Y: 89>
- ZERO = <Key.ZERO: 48>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.Key, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class KeyAndButtonAction
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
PRESS
RELEASE
REPEAT
Attributes
value
- PRESS = <KeyAndButtonAction.PRESS: 0>
- RELEASE = <KeyAndButtonAction.RELEASE: 1>
- REPEAT = <KeyAndButtonAction.REPEAT: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class KeyModifiers
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Attributes
alt caps_lock control num_lock shift
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
- property alt
- property caps_lock
- property control
- property num_lock
- property shift
- class MouseButton
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
LEFT
MIDDLE
RIGHT
Attributes
value
- LEFT = <MouseButton.LEFT: 0>
- MIDDLE = <MouseButton.MIDDLE: 1>
- RIGHT = <MouseButton.RIGHT: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.MouseButton, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Enum class for operator types used by the executor.
NATIVE: Native operator.
GXF: GXF operator.
VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
VIRTUAL
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
-
- class YuvModelConversion
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
YUV_601
YUV_709
YUV_2020
Attributes
value
- YUV_2020 = <YuvModelConversion.YUV_2020: 2>
- YUV_601 = <YuvModelConversion.YUV_601: 0>
- YUV_709 = <YuvModelConversion.YUV_709: 1>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.YuvModelConversion, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class YuvRange
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
ITU_FULL
ITU_NARROW
Attributes
value
- ITU_FULL = <YuvRange.ITU_FULL: 0>
- ITU_NARROW = <YuvRange.ITU_NARROW: 1>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.YuvRange, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, receivers: list[holoscan.core._core.IOSpec] = [], tensors: list[holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec] = [], color_lut: list[list[float]] = [], window_title: str = 'Holoviz', display_name: str = '', width: int = 1920, height: int = 1080, framerate: int = 60, use_exclusive_display: bool = False, fullscreen: bool = False, headless: bool = False, framebuffer_srgb: bool = False, vsync: bool = False, display_color_space: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.ColorSpace = <ColorSpace.AUTO: -1>, enable_render_buffer_input: bool = False, enable_render_buffer_output: bool = False, enable_depth_buffer_input: bool = False, enable_depth_buffer_output: bool = False, enable_camera_pose_output: bool = False, camera_pose_output_type: str = 'projection_matrix', camera_eye: Annotated[list[float], FixedSize(3)] = [0.0, 0.0, 1.0], camera_look_at: Annotated[list[float], FixedSize(3)] = [0.0, 0.0, 0.0], camera_up: Annotated[list[float], FixedSize(3)] = [0.0, 1.0, 1.0], key_callback: Callable[[holoscan::viz::Key, holoscan::viz::KeyAndButtonAction, holoscan::viz::KeyModifiers], None] = None, unicode_char_callback: Callable[[int], None] = None, mouse_button_callback: Callable[[holoscan::viz::MouseButton, holoscan::viz::KeyAndButtonAction, holoscan::viz::KeyModifiers], None] = None, scroll_callback: Callable[[float, float], None] = None, cursor_pos_callback: Callable[[float, float], None] = None, framebuffer_size_callback: Callable[[int, int], None] = None, window_size_callback: Callable[[int, int], None] = None, font_path: str = '', cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, window_close_condition: holoscan.conditions._conditions.BooleanCondition = None, name: str = 'holoviz_op') → None
Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.
This is a Vulkan-based visualizer.
==Named Inputs==
- receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor and/or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer
-
Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this
receiversport. This port can accept either VideoBuffers or Tensors. These inputs can be in either host or device memory. Each tensor or video buffer will result in a layer. The operator autodetects the layer type for certain input types (e.g. a video buffer will result in an image layer). For other input types or more complex use cases, input specifications can be provided either at initialization time as a parameter or dynamically at run time (via
input_specs). On each call to
compute, tensors corresponding to all names specified in the
tensorsparameter must be found or an exception will be raised. Any extra, named tensors not present in the
tensorsparameter specification (or optional, dynamic
input_specsinput) will be ignored.
- input_specslist[holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputSpec], optional
-
A list of
InputSpecobjects. This port can be used to dynamically update the overlay specification at run time. No inputs are required on this port in order for the operator to
compute.
- render_buffer_inputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional
-
An empty color render buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and be in device memory. This input port only exists if
enable_render_buffer_inputwas set to
True, in which case
computewill only be called when a message arrives on this input.
- depth_buffer_inputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional
-
An empty depth buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_D32F and be in device memory. This input port only exists if
enable_depth_buffer_inputwas set to
True, in which case
computewill only be called when a message arrives on this input.
==Named Outputs==
- render_buffer_outputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional
-
Output for a filled color render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and will be in device memory. This output is useful for offline rendering or headless mode. This output port only exists if
enable_render_buffer_outputwas set to
True.
- depth_buffer_outputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional
-
Output for a filled depth buffer. If an input depth buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_D32F and will be in device memory. This output port only exists if
enable_depth_buffer_outputwas set to
True.
- camera_pose_outputstd::array<float, 16> or nvidia::gxf::Pose3D, optional
-
The camera pose. Depending on the value of
camera_pose_output_typethis outputs a 4x4 row major projection matrix (type
std::array<float, 16>) or the camera extrinsics model (type
nvidia::gxf::Pose3D). This output port only exists if
enable_camera_pose_outputwas set to
True.
==Device Memory Requirements==
If
render_buffer_inputor
depth_buffer_inputis enabled, the provided buffer is used and no memory block will be allocated. Otherwise, when using this operator with a
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, a single device memory block is needed (
storage_type=1). The size of this memory block can be determined by rounding the width and height up to the nearest even size and then padding the rows as needed so that the row stride is a multiple of 256 bytes. C++ code to calculate the block size is as follows
def get_block_size(height, width): height_even = height + (height & 1) width_even = width + (width & 1) row_bytes = width_even * 4 # 4 bytes per pixel for 8-bit RGBA or 32-bit float depth row_stride = row_bytes if (row_bytes % 256 == 0) else ((row_bytes // 256 + 1) * 256) return height_even * row_stride
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator, optional
Allocator used to allocate render buffer output. If
None, will default to
holoscan.core.UnboundedAllocator.
- receiverssequence of holoscan.core.IOSpec, optional
List of input receivers.
- tensorssequence of dict, optional
List of input tensors. Each tensor is defined by a dictionary where the
"name"key must correspond to a tensor sent to the operator’s input. See the notes section below for further details on how the tensor dictionary is defined.
- color_lutlist of list of float, optional
Color lookup table for tensors of type
color_lut. Should be shape
(n_colors, 4).
- window_titlestr, optional
Title on window canvas. Default value is
"Holoviz".
- display_namestr, optional
In exclusive display or fullscreen mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr or hwinfo –monitor. Default value is
"".
- widthint, optional
Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode. Default value is
1920.
- heightint, optional
Window height or display resolution width if in exclusive display or fullscreen mode. Default value is
1080.
- frameratefloat, optional
Display framerate in Hz if in exclusive display mode. Default value is
60.0.
- use_exclusive_displaybool, optional
Enable exclusive display. Default value is
False.
- fullscreenbool, optional
Enable fullscreen window. Default value is
False.
- headlessbool, optional
Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer can be output to port
render_buffer_outputand/or
depth_buffer_output. Default value is
False.
- framebuffer_srgbbool, optional
Enable sRGB framebuffer. If set to true, the operator will use an sRGB framebuffer for rendering. If set to false, the operator will use a linear framebuffer. Default value is
False.
- vsyncbool, optional
Enable vertical sync. If set to true the operator waits for the next vertical blanking period of the display to update the current image. Default value is
False.
- display_color_spaceholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.ColorSpace, optional
Set the display color space. Supported color spaces depend on the display setup. ‘ColorSpace::SRGB_NONLINEAR’ is always supported. In headless mode, only ‘ColorSpace::PASS_THROUGH’ is supported since there is no display. For other color spaces the display needs to be configured for HDR. Default value is
ColorSpace::AUTO.
- enable_render_buffer_inputbool, optional
If
True, an additional input port, named
"render_buffer_input"is added to the operator. Default value is
False.
- enable_render_buffer_outputbool, optional
If
True, an additional output port, named
"render_buffer_output"is added to the operator. Default value is
False.
- enable_depth_buffer_inputbool, optional
If
True, an additional input port, named
"depth_buffer_input"is added to the operator. Default value is
False.
- enable_depth_buffer_outputbool, optional
If
True, an additional output port, named
"depth_buffer_output"is added to the operator. Default value is
False.
- enable_camera_pose_outputbool, optional
If
True, an additional output port, named
"camera_pose_output"is added to the operator. Default value is
False.
- camera_pose_output_typestr, optional
Type of data output at
"camera_pose_output". Supported values are
projection_matrixand
extrinsics_model. Default value is
projection_matrix.
- camera_eyesequence of three floats, optional
Initial camera eye position. Default value is
(0.0, 0.0, 1.0).
- camera_look_atsequence of three floats, optional
Initial camera look at position. Default value is
(0.0, 0.0, 0.0).
- camera_upsequence of three floats, optional
Initial camera up vector. Default value is
(0.0, 1.0, 0.0).
- key_callbackCallable[HolovizOp.Key, HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, HolovizOp.KeyModifiers], optional
The callback function is called when a key is pressed, released or repeated.
- unicode_char_callbackCallable[int], optional
The callback function is called when a Unicode character is input.
- mouse_button_callbackCallable[HolovizOp.MouseButton, HolovizOp.KeyAndButtonAction, HolovizOp.KeyModifiers], optional
The callback function is called when a mouse button is pressed or released.
- scroll_callbackCallable[float, float], optional
The callback function is called when a scrolling device is used, such as a mouse scroll wheel or the scroll area of a touch pad.
- cursor_pos_callbackCallable[float, float], optional
The callback function is called when the cursor position changes. Coordinates are provided in screen coordinates, relative to the upper left edge of the content area.
- framebuffer_size_callbackCallable[int, int], optional
The callback function is called when the framebuffer is resized.
- window_size_callbackCallable[int, int], optional
The callback function is called when the window is resized.
- font_pathstr, optional
File path for the font used for rendering text. Default value is
"".
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPoolinstance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is
None.
- window_close_conditionholoscan.conditions.BooleanCondition, optionally
This is the
BooleanConditionon the operator that will cause it to stop executing if the display window is closed. By default, this condition is created automatically during initialize. The user may want to provide it if, for example, there are multiple HolovizOp operators and you want to share the same window close condition across both. By sharing the same condition, if one of the display windows is closed it would also close the other(s).
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"holoviz_op".
Notes
The
tensorsargument is used to specify the tensors to display. Each tensor is defined using a dictionary, that must, at minimum include a ‘name’ key that corresponds to a tensor found on the operator’s input. A ‘type’ key should also be provided to indicate the type of entry to display. The ‘type’ key will be one of {
"color",
"color_lut",
"crosses",
"lines",
"lines_3d",
"line_strip",
"line_strip_3d",
"ovals",
"points",
"points_3d",
"rectangles",
"text",
"triangles",
"triangles_3d",
"depth_map",
"depth_map_color",
"unknown"}. The default type is
"unknown"which will attempt to guess the corresponding type based on the tensor dimensions. Concrete examples are given below.
To show a single 2D RGB or RGBA image, use a list containing a single tensor of type
"color".
tensors = [dict(name="video", type="color", opacity=1.0, priority=0)]
Here, the optional key
opacityis used to scale the opacity of the tensor. The
prioritykey is used to specify the render priority for layers. Layers with a higher priority will be rendered on top of those with a lower priority.
If we also had a
"boxes"`tensor representing rectangular bounding boxes, we could display them on top of the image like this.
tensors = [ dict(name="video", type="color", priority=0), dict(name="boxes", type="rectangles", color=[1.0, 0.0, 0.0], line_width=2, priority=1), ]
where the
colorand
line_widthkeys specify the color and line width of the bounding box.
The details of the dictionary is as follows:
name: name of the tensor containing the input data to display
type:
str
-
type: input type (default
"unknown")
type:
str
possible values:
unknown: unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor.
color: RGB or RGBA color 2d image.
color_lut: single channel 2d image, color is looked up.
points: point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive.
lines: line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive.
line_strip: line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1).
triangles: triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive.
crosses: cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si).
rectangles: axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1).
ovals: oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi).
text: text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are defined by InputSpec member text.
depth_map: single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through
depth_map_color. Supported formats for the depth map:
-
8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component
-
32-bit signed float format that has a single 32-bit depth component
-
depth_map_color: RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3.
-
-
opacity: layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent (default:
1.0)
type:
float
-
- priority: layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority
values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values (default:
0)
type:
int
- image_format: color image format, used if type is color, color_lut or
depth_map_color. (default: auto_detect).
type:
str
color: RGBA color of rendered geometry (default:
[1.F, 1.F, 1.F, 1.F])
type:
List[float]
-
line_width: line width for geometry made of lines (default:
1.0)
type:
float
-
point_size: point size for geometry made of points (default:
1.0)
type:
float
-
text: array of text strings, used when
typeis text (default:
[])
type:
List[str]
-
yuv_model_conversion: YUV model conversion (default:
yuv_601)
type:
str
possible values:
yuv_601: color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.601
yuv_709: color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.709
yuv_2020: color model conversion from YUV to RGB defined in BT.2020
-
-
yuv_range: YUV range (default:
itu_full)
type:
str
possible values:
- itu_full: the full range of the encoded values are valid and interpreted according
to the ITU “full range” quantization rules
- itu_narrow: headroom and foot room are reserved in the numerical range of encoded
values, and the remaining values are expanded according to the ITU “narrow range” quantization rules
-
-
- x_chroma_location: Location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma
samples. (default:
cosited_even)
type:
str
possible values:
- cosited_even: downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even
coordinates
- midpoint: downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even
luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample
-
- y_chroma_location: Location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma
samples. (default:
cosited_even)
type:
str
possible values:
- cosited_even: downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even
coordinates
- midpoint: downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even
luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample
-
depth_map_render_mode: depth map render mode (default:
points)
type:
str
possible values:
points: render as points
lines: render as lines
triangles: render as triangles
-
-
Displaying Color Images
Image data can either be on host or device (GPU). For tensors the image format is derived from the component count and component type if image_format is auto_detect (the default). These image formats are supported in auto detect mode
gray 8 bit signed normalized
gray 8 bit unsigned normalized
gray 16 bit signed normalized
gray 16 bit unsigned normalized
gray 32 bit signed normalized
gray 32 bit unsigned normalized
gray 32 bit float
RGB 8 bit signed normalized
RGB 8 bit unsigned normalized
RGBA 8 bit signed normalized
RGBA 8 bit unsigned normalized
RGBA 16 bit signed normalized
RGBA 16 bit unsigned normalized
RGBA 32 bit float
Additionally the image_format can be set to these values
“r8_uint”
“r8_sint”
“r8_unorm”
“r8_snorm”
“r8_srgb”
“r16_uint”
“r16_sint”
“r16_unorm”
“r16_snorm”
“r16_sfloat”
“r32_uint”
“r32_sint”
“r32_sfloat”
“r8g8b8_unorm”
“r8g8b8_snorm”
“r8g8b8_snorm”
“r8g8b8a8_unorm”
“r8g8b8a8_snorm”
“r8g8b8a8_srgb”
“r16g16b16a16_unorm”
“r16g16b16a16_snorm”
“r16g16b16a16_sfloat”
“r32g32b32a32_sfloat”
“a2b10g10r10_unorm_pack32”
“a2r10g10b10_unorm_pack32”
“b8g8r8a8_unorm”
“b8g8r8a8_srgb”
“a8b8g8r8_unorm_pack32”
“y8u8y8v8_422_unorm”
“u8y8v8y8_422_unorm”
“y8_u8v8_2plane_420_unorm”
“y8_u8v8_2plane_422_unorm”
“y8_u8_v8_3plane_420_unorm”
“y8_u8_v8_3plane_422_unorm”
“y16_u16v16_2plane_420_unorm”
“y16_u16v16_2plane_422_unorm”
“y16_u16_v16_3plane_420_unorm”
“y16_u16_v16_3plane_422_unorm”
When the
typeparameter is set to
color_lutthe final color is looked up using the values from the
color_lutparameter. For color lookups these image formats are supported
R 8 bit signed
R 8 bit unsigned
R 16 bit signed
R 16 bit unsigned
R 32 bit signed
R 32 bit unsigned
-
Drawing Geometry
In all cases,
xand
yare normalized coordinates in the range
[0, 1]. The
xand
ycorrespond to the horizontal and vertical axes of the display, respectively. The origin
(0, 0)is at the top left of the display. Geometric primitives outside of the visible area are clipped. Coordinate arrays are expected to have the shape
(N, C)where
Nis the coordinate count and
Cis the component count for each coordinate.
Points are defined by a
(x, y)coordinate pair.
Lines are defined by a set of two
(x, y)coordinate pairs.
Lines strips are defined by a sequence of
(x, y)coordinate pairs. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.
Triangles are defined by a set of three
(x, y)coordinate pairs.
Crosses are defined by
(x, y, size)tuples.
sizespecifies the size of the cross in the
xdirection and is optional, if omitted it’s set to
0.05. The size in the
ydirection is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window to make the crosses square.
Rectangles (bounding boxes) are defined by a pair of 2-tuples defining the upper-left and lower-right coordinates of a box:
(x1, y1), (x2, y2).
Ovals are defined by
(x, y, size_x, size_y)tuples.
size_xand
size_yare optional, if omitted they are set to
0.05.
Texts are defined by
(x, y, size)tuples.
sizespecifies the size of the text in
ydirection and is optional, if omitted it’s set to
0.05. The size in the
xdirection is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window. The index of each coordinate references a text string from the
textparameter and the index is clamped to the size of the text array. For example, if there is one item set for the
textparameter, e.g.
text=["my_text"]and three coordinates, then
my_textis rendered three times. If
text=["first text", "second text"]and three coordinates are specified, then
first textis rendered at the first coordinate,
second textat the second coordinate and then
second textagain at the third coordinate. The
textstring array is fixed and can’t be changed after initialization. To hide text which should not be displayed, specify coordinates greater than
(1.0, 1.0)for the text item, the text is then clipped away.
3D Points are defined by a
(x, y, z)coordinate tuple.
3D Lines are defined by a set of two
(x, y, z)coordinate tuples.
3D Lines strips are defined by a sequence of
(x, y, z)coordinate tuples. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.
3D Triangles are defined by a set of three
(x, y, z)coordinate tuples.
-
Displaying Depth Maps
When
typeis
depth_mapthe provided data is interpreted as a rectangular array of depth values. Additionally a 2d array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified by setting
typeto
depth_map_color.
The type of geometry drawn can be selected by setting
depth_map_render_mode.
Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. The camera is controlled using the mouse:
Orbit (LMB)
Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)
Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)
Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)
Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT)
-
Output
By default a window is opened to display the rendering, but the extension can also be run in headless mode with the
headlessparameter.
Using a display in exclusive mode is also supported with the
use_exclusive_displayparameter. This reduces the latency by avoiding the desktop compositor.
The rendered framebuffer can be output to
render_buffer_outputand/or
depth_buffer_output.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Operator setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.operators.InferenceOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Inference operator.
==Named Inputs==
- receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)
-
Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this
receiversport. The operator will search across all messages for tensors matching those specified in
in_tensor_names. These are the set of input tensors used by the models in
inference_map.
- model_activation_specs: list[holoscan.operators.ActivationSpecs], optional
-
A list of
ActivationSpecobjects. This port is used together with
activation_mapto select a subset of models to inference.
==Named Outputs==
- transmitternvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)
-
A message containing tensors corresponding to the inference results from all models will be emitted. The names of the tensors transmitted correspond to those in
out_tensor_names.
==Device Memory Requirements==
When using this operator with a
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool,
num_blocksmust be greater than or equal to the number of output tensors that will be produced. The
block_sizein bytes must be greater than or equal to the largest output tensor (in bytes). If
output_on_cudais
True, the blocks should be in device memory (
storage_type=1), otherwise they should be CUDA pinned host memory (
storage_type=0).
For more details on
InferenceOpparameters, see [Customizing the Inference Operator](https://docs.nvidia.com/holoscan/sdk-user-guide/examples/byom.html#customizing-the-inference-operator) or refer to [Inference](https://docs.nvidia.com/holoscan/sdk-user-guide/inference.html).
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- backend{“trt”, “onnxrt”, “torch”}
Backend to use for inference. Set
"trt"for TensorRT,
"torch"for LibTorch and
"onnxrt"for the ONNX runtime.
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory allocator to use for the output.
- inference_mapdict[str, List[str]]
Tensor to model map.
- model_path_mapdict[str, str]
Path to the ONNX model to be loaded.
- pre_processor_mapdict[str, List[str]]
Pre processed data to model map.
- device_mapdict[str, int], optional
Mapping of model to GPU ID for inference.
- dla_core_mapdict[str, int], optional
Mapping of model to DLA core index for inference.
- temporal_mapdict[str, int], optional
Mapping of model to frame delay for inference.
- activation_mapdict[str, int], optional
Mapping of model to activation state for inference.
- backend_mapdict[str, str], optional
Mapping of model to backend type for inference. Backend options:
"trt"or
"torch"
- in_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
Input tensors.
- out_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
Output tensors.
- trt_opt_profilesequence of int, optional
TensorRT optimization profile for models with dynamic inputs.
- infer_on_cpubool, optional
Whether to run the computation on the CPU instead of GPU. Default value is
False.
- parallel_inferencebool, optional
Whether to enable parallel execution. Default value is
True.
- input_on_cudabool, optional
Whether the input buffer is on the GPU. Default value is
True.
- output_on_cudabool, optional
Whether the output buffer is on the GPU. Default value is
True.
- transmit_on_cudabool, optional
Whether to transmit the message on the GPU. Default value is
True.
- enable_fp16bool, optional
Use 16-bit floating point computations. Default value is
False.
- enable_cuda_graphsbool, optional
Use CUDA Graphs. Default value is
True.
- dla_coreint, optional
The DLA core index to execute the engine on, starts at 0. Set to -1 to disable. Default value is
-1.
- dla_gpu_fallbackbool, optional
If DLA is enabled, use the GPU if a layer cannot be executed on DLA. If the fallback is disabled, engine creation will fail if a layer cannot executed on DLA. Default value is
True.
- is_engine_pathbool, optional
Whether the input model path mapping is for trt engine files. Default value is
False.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPoolinstance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is
None.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"inference".
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name
The name of the operator.
next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable)
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy)
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name)
Resources associated with the operator.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
Operator setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self)
Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port. ActivationSpec DataMap DataVecMap OperatorType
- class ActivationSpec
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
is_active(self)
Get model active flag
model(self)
Get model name
set_active(self[, active])
Set model active flag
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.ActivationSpec, arg0: str, arg1: bool) → None
- is_active(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.ActivationSpec) → bool
Get model active flag
- model(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.ActivationSpec) → str
Get model name
- set_active(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.ActivationSpec, active: bool = True) → None
Set model active flag
- class DataMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataMap) → dict[str, str]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataMap) → dict[str, str]
- class DataVecMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataVecMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataVecMap) → dict[str, list[str]]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataVecMap) → dict[str, list[str]]
- INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
- OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Enum class for operator types used by the executor.
NATIVE: Native operator.
GXF: GXF operator.
VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
VIRTUAL
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
-
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, backend: str, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, inference_map: dict, model_path_map: dict, pre_processor_map: dict, device_map: dict = {}, dla_core_map: dict = {}, temporal_map: dict = {}, activation_map: dict = {}, backend_map: dict = {}, in_tensor_names: list[str] = [], out_tensor_names: list[str] = [], trt_opt_profile: list[int] = [1, 1, 1], infer_on_cpu: bool = False, parallel_inference: bool = True, input_on_cuda: bool = True, output_on_cuda: bool = True, transmit_on_cuda: bool = True, enable_fp16: bool = False, enable_cuda_graphs: bool = True, dla_core: int = - 1, dla_gpu_fallback: bool = True, is_engine_path: bool = False, cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'inference') → None
Inference operator.
==Named Inputs==
- receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)
-
Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this
receiversport. The operator will search across all messages for tensors matching those specified in
in_tensor_names. These are the set of input tensors used by the models in
inference_map.
- model_activation_specs: list[holoscan.operators.ActivationSpecs], optional
-
A list of
ActivationSpecobjects. This port is used together with
activation_mapto select a subset of models to inference.
==Named Outputs==
- transmitternvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)
-
A message containing tensors corresponding to the inference results from all models will be emitted. The names of the tensors transmitted correspond to those in
out_tensor_names.
==Device Memory Requirements==
When using this operator with a
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool,
num_blocksmust be greater than or equal to the number of output tensors that will be produced. The
block_sizein bytes must be greater than or equal to the largest output tensor (in bytes). If
output_on_cudais
True, the blocks should be in device memory (
storage_type=1), otherwise they should be CUDA pinned host memory (
storage_type=0).
For more details on
InferenceOpparameters, see [Customizing the Inference Operator](https://docs.nvidia.com/holoscan/sdk-user-guide/examples/byom.html#customizing-the-inference-operator) or refer to [Inference](https://docs.nvidia.com/holoscan/sdk-user-guide/inference.html).
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- backend{“trt”, “onnxrt”, “torch”}
Backend to use for inference. Set
"trt"for TensorRT,
"torch"for LibTorch and
"onnxrt"for the ONNX runtime.
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory allocator to use for the output.
- inference_mapdict[str, List[str]]
Tensor to model map.
- model_path_mapdict[str, str]
Path to the ONNX model to be loaded.
- pre_processor_mapdict[str, List[str]]
Pre processed data to model map.
- device_mapdict[str, int], optional
Mapping of model to GPU ID for inference.
- dla_core_mapdict[str, int], optional
Mapping of model to DLA core index for inference.
- temporal_mapdict[str, int], optional
Mapping of model to frame delay for inference.
- activation_mapdict[str, int], optional
Mapping of model to activation state for inference.
- backend_mapdict[str, str], optional
Mapping of model to backend type for inference. Backend options:
"trt"or
"torch"
- in_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
Input tensors.
- out_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
Output tensors.
- trt_opt_profilesequence of int, optional
TensorRT optimization profile for models with dynamic inputs.
- infer_on_cpubool, optional
Whether to run the computation on the CPU instead of GPU. Default value is
False.
- parallel_inferencebool, optional
Whether to enable parallel execution. Default value is
True.
- input_on_cudabool, optional
Whether the input buffer is on the GPU. Default value is
True.
- output_on_cudabool, optional
Whether the output buffer is on the GPU. Default value is
True.
- transmit_on_cudabool, optional
Whether to transmit the message on the GPU. Default value is
True.
- enable_fp16bool, optional
Use 16-bit floating point computations. Default value is
False.
- enable_cuda_graphsbool, optional
Use CUDA Graphs. Default value is
True.
- dla_coreint, optional
The DLA core index to execute the engine on, starts at 0. Set to -1 to disable. Default value is
-1.
- dla_gpu_fallbackbool, optional
If DLA is enabled, use the GPU if a layer cannot be executed on DLA. If the fallback is disabled, engine creation will fail if a layer cannot executed on DLA. Default value is
True.
- is_engine_pathbool, optional
Whether the input model path mapping is for trt engine files. Default value is
False.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPoolinstance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is
None.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"inference".
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Operator setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Holoinfer Processing operator.
==Named Inputs==
- receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)
-
Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this
receiversport. The operator will search across all messages for tensors matching those specified in
in_tensor_names. These are the set of input tensors used by the processing operations specified in
process_map.
==Named Outputs==
- transmitternvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)
-
A message containing tensors corresponding to the processed results from operations will be emitted. The names of the tensors transmitted correspond to those in
out_tensor_names.
==Device Memory Requirements==
When using this operator with a
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool,
num_blocksmust be greater than or equal to the number of output tensors that will be produced. The
block_sizein bytes must be greater than or equal to the largest output tensor (in bytes). If
output_on_cudais
True, the blocks should be in device memory (
storage_type=1), otherwise they should be CUDA pinned host memory (
storage_type=0).
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory allocator to use for the output.
- process_operationsholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap
Operations in sequence on tensors.
- processed_mapholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp::DataVecMap
Input-output tensor mapping.
- in_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
Names of input tensors in the order to be fed into the operator.
- out_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
Names of output tensors in the order to be fed into the operator.
- input_on_cudabool, optional
Whether the input buffer is on the GPU. Default value is
False.
- output_on_cudabool, optional
Whether the output buffer is on the GPU. Default value is
False.
- transmit_on_cudabool, optional
Whether to transmit the message on the GPU. Default value is
False.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPoolinstance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is
None.
- config_pathstr, optional
File path to the config file. Default value is
"".
- custom_kernelsholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap
Custom kernels and the kernel parameters as string Key/Value pair.
- disable_transmitterbool, optional
If
True, disable the transmitter output port of the operator. Default value is
False.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"postprocessor".
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name
The name of the operator.
next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable)
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy)
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name)
Resources associated with the operator.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
Operator setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self)
Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port. DataMap DataVecMap OperatorType
- class DataMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap) → dict[str, str]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap) → dict[str, str]
- class DataVecMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap) → dict[str, list[str]]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap) → dict[str, list[str]]
- INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
- OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Enum class for operator types used by the executor.
NATIVE: Native operator.
GXF: GXF operator.
VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
VIRTUAL
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
-
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, process_operations: dict = {}, processed_map: dict = {}, in_tensor_names: list[str] = [], out_tensor_names: list[str] = [], custom_kernels: dict = {}, input_on_cuda: bool = False, output_on_cuda: bool = False, transmit_on_cuda: bool = False, disable_transmitter: bool = False, cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, config_path: str = '', name: str = 'postprocessor') → None
Holoinfer Processing operator.
==Named Inputs==
- receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)
-
Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this
receiversport. The operator will search across all messages for tensors matching those specified in
in_tensor_names. These are the set of input tensors used by the processing operations specified in
process_map.
==Named Outputs==
- transmitternvidia::gxf::Tensor(s)
-
A message containing tensors corresponding to the processed results from operations will be emitted. The names of the tensors transmitted correspond to those in
out_tensor_names.
==Device Memory Requirements==
When using this operator with a
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool,
num_blocksmust be greater than or equal to the number of output tensors that will be produced. The
block_sizein bytes must be greater than or equal to the largest output tensor (in bytes). If
output_on_cudais
True, the blocks should be in device memory (
storage_type=1), otherwise they should be CUDA pinned host memory (
storage_type=0).
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory allocator to use for the output.
- process_operationsholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap
Operations in sequence on tensors.
- processed_mapholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp::DataVecMap
Input-output tensor mapping.
- in_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
Names of input tensors in the order to be fed into the operator.
- out_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
Names of output tensors in the order to be fed into the operator.
- input_on_cudabool, optional
Whether the input buffer is on the GPU. Default value is
False.
- output_on_cudabool, optional
Whether the output buffer is on the GPU. Default value is
False.
- transmit_on_cudabool, optional
Whether to transmit the message on the GPU. Default value is
False.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPoolinstance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is
None.
- config_pathstr, optional
File path to the config file. Default value is
"".
- custom_kernelsholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap
Custom kernels and the kernel parameters as string Key/Value pair.
- disable_transmitterbool, optional
If
True, disable the transmitter output port of the operator. Default value is
False.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"postprocessor".
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Operator setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.operators.PingRxOp(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
Bases:
holoscan.core.Operator
Simple receiver operator.
This is an example of a native operator with one input port. On each tick, it receives an integer from the “in” port.
==Named Inputs==
- inany
-
A received value.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name
The name of the operator.
next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(op_input, op_output, context)
Default implementation of compute
enable_metadata(self, enable)
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize()
Default implementation of initialize
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy)
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name)
Resources associated with the operator.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(spec)
Default implementation of setup method.
start()
Default implementation of start
stop()
Default implementation of stop
stop_execution(self)
Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port. OperatorType
- INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
- OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Enum class for operator types used by the executor.
NATIVE: Native operator.
GXF: GXF operator.
VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
VIRTUAL
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
-
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: object, arg1: holoscan::Fragment, *args, **kwargs) → None
Operator class.
Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.
If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the operator.
Condition classes will be added to
self.conditions, Resource classes will be added to
self.resources, and any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in
self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility). When a Condition or Resource is provided via a kwarg, it’s name will be automatically be updated to the name of the kwarg.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application) to which this Operator will belong.
- *args
Positional arguments.
- **kwargs
Keyword arguments.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
- compute(op_input, op_output, context)
Default implementation of compute
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize()
Default implementation of initialize
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(spec: holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec)
Default implementation of setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start()
Default implementation of start
- stop()
Default implementation of stop
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.operators.PingTensorRxOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Example tensor receive operator.
==Named Inputs==
- innvidia::gxf::TensorMap
-
A message containing any number of host or device tensors.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"ping_tensor_rx".
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name
The name of the operator.
next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable)
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy)
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name)
Resources associated with the operator.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
Operator setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self)
Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port. OperatorType
- INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
- OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Enum class for operator types used by the executor.
NATIVE: Native operator.
GXF: GXF operator.
VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
VIRTUAL
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
-
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.ping_tensor_rx._ping_tensor_rx.PingTensorRxOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, name: str = 'ping_tensor_rx') → None
Example tensor receive operator.
==Named Inputs==
- innvidia::gxf::TensorMap
-
A message containing any number of host or device tensors.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"ping_tensor_rx".
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Operator setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.operators.PingTensorTxOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Tensor generation operator intended for use in tests and examples.
The contents of the generated tensor are uninitialized.
==Named Outputs==
- outputnvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
A message containing a single tensor with the a specified shape, storage type, data type and name.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator, optional
The allocator used to allocate the tensor output. If unspecified a
holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocatoris used.
- storage_type{“host”, “device”, “system”}, optional
The memory storage type for the generated tensor. Here, “system” corresponds to CPU memory while “host” corresponds to pinned host memory allocated using CUDA’s cudaMallocHost. Finally, “device” corresponds to GPU device memory allocated via cudaMalloc.
- batch_sizeint or None, optional
Size of the batch dimension (default: 0). The tensor shape will be ([batch], rows, [columns], [channels]) where [] around a dimension indicates that it is only present if the corresponding parameter has a size > 0. If 0 or
None, no batch dimension will be present.
- rowsint, optional
The number of rows in the generated tensor.
- colsint, optional
The number of columns in the generated tensor. If 0 or
None, no columns dimension will be present.
- channelsint, optional
The number of channels in the generated tensor. If 0 or
None, no channels dimension will be present.
- data_typestr or numpy.dtype, optional
The data type used by the tensor. Should be a string matching one of the following C++ types {“int8_t”, “int16_t”, “int32_t”, “int64_t”, “uint8_t”, “uint16_t”,” “uint32_t”, “uint64_t”,
“float”, “double”, “complex<float>”, “complex<double>”}. Alternatively, a
numpy.dtype
object can be provided to indicate the desired data type.
- tensor_namestr, optional
The name of the output tensor.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
CUDA stream pool to use for memory allocation when async_device_allocation is
True.
- async_device_allocationbool, optional
If True, allocate memory using cudaMallocAsync on an internally allocated CUDA stream. Otherwise, use cudaMalloc on the default stream.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"ping_tensor_tx".
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name
The name of the operator.
next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable)
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy)
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name)
Resources associated with the operator.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
Operator setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self)
Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port. OperatorType
- INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
- OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Enum class for operator types used by the executor.
NATIVE: Native operator.
GXF: GXF operator.
VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
VIRTUAL
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
-
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.ping_tensor_tx._ping_tensor_tx.PingTensorTxOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, allocator: Optional[holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator] = None, storage_type: str = 'system', batch_size: Optional[int] = None, rows: int = 32, columns: Optional[int] = 64, channels: Optional[int] = None, dtype: Union[str, numpy.dtype] = 'uint8_t', tensor_name: str = 'tensor', cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, async_device_allocation: bool = False, name: str = 'video_stream_replayer') → None
Tensor generation operator intended for use in tests and examples.
The contents of the generated tensor are uninitialized.
==Named Outputs==
- outputnvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
A message containing a single tensor with the a specified shape, storage type, data type and name.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator, optional
The allocator used to allocate the tensor output. If unspecified a
holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocatoris used.
- storage_type{“host”, “device”, “system”}, optional
The memory storage type for the generated tensor. Here, “system” corresponds to CPU memory while “host” corresponds to pinned host memory allocated using CUDA’s cudaMallocHost. Finally, “device” corresponds to GPU device memory allocated via cudaMalloc.
- batch_sizeint or None, optional
Size of the batch dimension (default: 0). The tensor shape will be ([batch], rows, [columns], [channels]) where [] around a dimension indicates that it is only present if the corresponding parameter has a size > 0. If 0 or
None, no batch dimension will be present.
- rowsint, optional
The number of rows in the generated tensor.
- colsint, optional
The number of columns in the generated tensor. If 0 or
None, no columns dimension will be present.
- channelsint, optional
The number of channels in the generated tensor. If 0 or
None, no channels dimension will be present.
- data_typestr or numpy.dtype, optional
The data type used by the tensor. Should be a string matching one of the following C++ types {“int8_t”, “int16_t”, “int32_t”, “int64_t”, “uint8_t”, “uint16_t”,” “uint32_t”, “uint64_t”,
“float”, “double”, “complex<float>”, “complex<double>”}. Alternatively, a
numpy.dtype
object can be provided to indicate the desired data type.
- tensor_namestr, optional
The name of the output tensor.
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
CUDA stream pool to use for memory allocation when async_device_allocation is
True.
- async_device_allocationbool, optional
If True, allocate memory using cudaMallocAsync on an internally allocated CUDA stream. Otherwise, use cudaMalloc on the default stream.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"ping_tensor_tx".
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Operator setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.operators.PingTxOp(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
Bases:
holoscan.core.Operator
Simple transmitter operator.
On each tick, it transmits an integer to the “out” port.
==Named Outputs==
- outint
-
An index value that increments by one on each call to compute. The starting value is 1.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name
The name of the operator.
next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(op_input, op_output, context)
Default implementation of compute
enable_metadata(self, enable)
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize()
Default implementation of initialize
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy)
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name)
Resources associated with the operator.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(spec)
Default implementation of setup method.
start()
Default implementation of start
stop()
Default implementation of stop
stop_execution(self)
Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port. OperatorType
- INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
- OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Enum class for operator types used by the executor.
NATIVE: Native operator.
GXF: GXF operator.
VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
VIRTUAL
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
-
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: object, arg1: holoscan::Fragment, *args, **kwargs) → None
Operator class.
Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.
If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the operator.
Condition classes will be added to
self.conditions, Resource classes will be added to
self.resources, and any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in
self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility). When a Condition or Resource is provided via a kwarg, it’s name will be automatically be updated to the name of the kwarg.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
The holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application) to which this Operator will belong.
- *args
Positional arguments.
- **kwargs
Keyword arguments.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
- compute(op_input, op_output, context)
Default implementation of compute
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize()
Default implementation of initialize
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(spec: holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec)
Default implementation of setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start()
Default implementation of start
- stop()
Default implementation of stop
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.operators.SegmentationPostprocessorOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator carrying out post-processing operations on segmentation outputs.
==Named Inputs==
- in_tensornvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
Expects a message containing a 32-bit floating point device tensor with name
in_tensor_name. The expected data layout of this tensor is HWC, NCHW or NHWC format as specified via
data_format.
==Named Outputs==
- out_tensornvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
Emits a message containing a device tensor named “out_tensor” that contains the segmentation labels. This tensor will have unsigned 8-bit integer data type and shape (H, W, 1).
==Device Memory Requirements==
When used with a
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, this operator requires only a single device memory block (
storage_type=1) of size
height * widthbytes.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory allocator to use for the output.
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
Name of the input tensor. Default value is
"".
- network_output_typestr, optional
Network output type (e.g. ‘softmax’). Default value is
"softmax".
- data_formatstr, optional
Data format of network output. Default value is
"hwc".
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPoolinstance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is
None.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"segmentation_postprocessor".
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name
The name of the operator.
next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable)
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy)
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name)
Resources associated with the operator.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
Operator setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self)
Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port. OperatorType
- INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
- OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Enum class for operator types used by the executor.
NATIVE: Native operator.
GXF: GXF operator.
VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
VIRTUAL
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
-
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.segmentation_postprocessor._segmentation_postprocessor.SegmentationPostprocessorOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, in_tensor_name: str = '', network_output_type: str = 'softmax', data_format: str = 'hwc', cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'segmentation_postprocessor') → None
Operator carrying out post-processing operations on segmentation outputs.
==Named Inputs==
- in_tensornvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
Expects a message containing a 32-bit floating point device tensor with name
in_tensor_name. The expected data layout of this tensor is HWC, NCHW or NHWC format as specified via
data_format.
==Named Outputs==
- out_tensornvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
Emits a message containing a device tensor named “out_tensor” that contains the segmentation labels. This tensor will have unsigned 8-bit integer data type and shape (H, W, 1).
==Device Memory Requirements==
When used with a
holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool, this operator requires only a single device memory block (
storage_type=1) of size
height * widthbytes.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
Memory allocator to use for the output.
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
Name of the input tensor. Default value is
"".
- network_output_typestr, optional
Network output type (e.g. ‘softmax’). Default value is
"softmax".
- data_formatstr, optional
Data format of network output. Default value is
"hwc".
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPoolinstance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is
None.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"segmentation_postprocessor".
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Operator setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.operators.V4L2VideoCaptureOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator to get a video stream from a V4L2 source.
https://www.kernel.org/doc/html/v4.9/media/uapi/v4l/v4l2.html
Inputs a video stream from a V4L2 node, including USB cameras and HDMI IN. If no pixel format is specified in the yaml configuration file, the pixel format will be automatically selected. If a pixel format is specified in the yaml file, then this format will be used.
==Named Outputs==
- signalnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer or nvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
A message containing a video buffer if the V4L2 pixel format has equivalent
nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat, else a tensor.
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
Deprecated, do not use.
- devicestr
The device to target (e.g. “/dev/video0” for device 0). Default value is
"/dev/video0".
- widthint, optional
Width of the video stream. If set to
0, use the default width of the device. Default value is
0.
- heightint, optional
Height of the video stream. If set to
0, use the default height of the device. Default value is
0.
- frame_rate: float, optional
Frame rate of the video stream. If the device does not support the exact frame rate, the nearest match is used instead. If set to
0, use the default frame rate of the device. Default value is
0.0.
- num_buffersint, optional
Number of V4L2 buffers to use. Default value is
4.
- pixel_formatstr
Video stream pixel format (little endian four character code (fourcc)). Default value is
"auto".
- pass_throughbool
Deprecated, do not use.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"v4l2_video_capture".
- exposure_timeint, optional
Exposure time of the camera sensor in multiples of 100 μs (e.g. setting exposure_time to 100 is 10 ms). Default: auto exposure, or camera sensor default. Use v4l2-ctl -d /dev/<your_device> -L for a range of values supported by your device. When not set by the user, V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_AUTO is set to V4L2_EXPOSURE_AUTO, or to V4L2_EXPOSURE_APERTURE_PRIORITY if the former is not supported. When set by the user, V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_AUTO is set to V4L2_EXPOSURE_SHUTTER_PRIORITY, or to V4L2_EXPOSURE_MANUAL if the former is not supported. The provided value is then used to set V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_ABSOLUTE.
- gainint, optional
Gain of the camera sensor. Default: auto gain, or camera sensor default. Use v4l2-ctl -d /dev/<your_device> -L for a range of values supported by your device. When not set by the user, V4L2_CID_AUTOGAIN is set to true (if supported). When set by the user, V4L2_CID_AUTOGAIN is set to false (if supported). The provided value is then used to set V4L2_CID_GAIN.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name
The name of the operator.
next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable)
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy)
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name)
Resources associated with the operator.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
Operator setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self)
Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port. OperatorType
- INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
- OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Enum class for operator types used by the executor.
NATIVE: Native operator.
GXF: GXF operator.
VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
VIRTUAL
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
-
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.v4l2_video_capture._v4l2_video_capture.V4L2VideoCaptureOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator = None, device: str = '/dev/video0', width: int = 0, height: int = 0, frame_rate: float = 0.0, num_buffers: int = 4, pixel_format: str = 'auto', pass_through: bool = False, name: str = 'v4l2_video_capture', exposure_time: Optional[int] = None, gain: Optional[int] = None) → None
Operator to get a video stream from a V4L2 source.
https://www.kernel.org/doc/html/v4.9/media/uapi/v4l/v4l2.html
Inputs a video stream from a V4L2 node, including USB cameras and HDMI IN. If no pixel format is specified in the yaml configuration file, the pixel format will be automatically selected. If a pixel format is specified in the yaml file, then this format will be used.
==Named Outputs==
- signalnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer or nvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
A message containing a video buffer if the V4L2 pixel format has equivalent
nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat, else a tensor.
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
Deprecated, do not use.
- devicestr
The device to target (e.g. “/dev/video0” for device 0). Default value is
"/dev/video0".
- widthint, optional
Width of the video stream. If set to
0, use the default width of the device. Default value is
0.
- heightint, optional
Height of the video stream. If set to
0, use the default height of the device. Default value is
0.
- frame_rate: float, optional
Frame rate of the video stream. If the device does not support the exact frame rate, the nearest match is used instead. If set to
0, use the default frame rate of the device. Default value is
0.0.
- num_buffersint, optional
Number of V4L2 buffers to use. Default value is
4.
- pixel_formatstr
Video stream pixel format (little endian four character code (fourcc)). Default value is
"auto".
- pass_throughbool
Deprecated, do not use.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"v4l2_video_capture".
- exposure_timeint, optional
Exposure time of the camera sensor in multiples of 100 μs (e.g. setting exposure_time to 100 is 10 ms). Default: auto exposure, or camera sensor default. Use v4l2-ctl -d /dev/<your_device> -L for a range of values supported by your device. When not set by the user, V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_AUTO is set to V4L2_EXPOSURE_AUTO, or to V4L2_EXPOSURE_APERTURE_PRIORITY if the former is not supported. When set by the user, V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_AUTO is set to V4L2_EXPOSURE_SHUTTER_PRIORITY, or to V4L2_EXPOSURE_MANUAL if the former is not supported. The provided value is then used to set V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_ABSOLUTE.
- gainint, optional
Gain of the camera sensor. Default: auto gain, or camera sensor default. Use v4l2-ctl -d /dev/<your_device> -L for a range of values supported by your device. When not set by the user, V4L2_CID_AUTOGAIN is set to true (if supported). When set by the user, V4L2_CID_AUTOGAIN is set to false (if supported). The provided value is then used to set V4L2_CID_GAIN.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Operator setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.operators.VideoStreamRecorderOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator class to record a video stream to a file.
==Named Inputs==
- inputnvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
A message containing a video frame to serialize to disk. The input tensor can be on either the CPU or GPU. This data location will be recorded as part of the metadata serialized to disk and if the data is later read back in via VideoStreamReplayerOp, the tensor output of that operator will be on the same device (CPU or GPU).
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- directorystr
Directory path for storing files.
- basenamestr
User specified file name without extension.
- flush_on_tickbool, optional
Flushes output buffer on every tick when
True. Default value is
False.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"video_stream_recorder".
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name
The name of the operator.
next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable)
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy)
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name)
Resources associated with the operator.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
Operator setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self)
Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port. OperatorType
- INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
- OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Enum class for operator types used by the executor.
NATIVE: Native operator.
GXF: GXF operator.
VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
VIRTUAL
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
-
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_recorder._video_stream_recorder.VideoStreamRecorderOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, directory: str, basename: str, flush_on_tick: bool = False, name: str = 'video_stream_recorder') → None
Operator class to record a video stream to a file.
==Named Inputs==
- inputnvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
A message containing a video frame to serialize to disk. The input tensor can be on either the CPU or GPU. This data location will be recorded as part of the metadata serialized to disk and if the data is later read back in via VideoStreamReplayerOp, the tensor output of that operator will be on the same device (CPU or GPU).
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- directorystr
Directory path for storing files.
- basenamestr
User specified file name without extension.
- flush_on_tickbool, optional
Flushes output buffer on every tick when
True. Default value is
False.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"video_stream_recorder".
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Operator setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.operators.VideoStreamReplayerOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.
==Named Outputs==
- outputnvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
A message containing a video frame deserialized from disk. Depending on the metadata in the file being read, this tensor could be on either CPU or GPU. For the data used in examples distributed with the SDK, the tensor will be an unnamed GPU tensor (name == “”).
==Device Memory Requirements==
This operator reads data from a file to an intermediate host buffer and then transfers the data to the GPU. Because both host and device memory is needed, an allocator supporting both memory types must be used. Options for this are UnboundedAllocator and RMMAllocator. When specifying memory pool sizes for RMMAllocator, the following memory blocks are needed:
-
One block of host memory equal in size to a single uncompressed video frame
is needed. Note that for RMMAllocator, the memory sizes should be specified in MiB, so the minimum value can be obtained by
math.ceil(height * width * channels * element_size_bytes) / (1024 * 1024))
-
One block of device memory equal in size to the host memory block.
When declaring an RMMAllocator memory pool, host_memory_initial_size and device_memory_initial_size must be greater than or equal to the values discussed above.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- directorystr
Directory path for reading files from.
- basenamestr
User specified file name without extension.
- batch_sizeint, optional
Number of entities to read and publish for one tick. Default value is
1.
- ignore_corrupted_entitiesbool, optional
If an entity could not be deserialized, it is ignored by default; otherwise a failure is generated. Default value is
True.
- frame_ratefloat, optional
Frame rate to replay. If zero value is specified, it follows timings in timestamps. Default value is
0.0.
- realtimebool, optional
Playback video in realtime, based on frame_rate or timestamps. Default value is
True.
- repeatbool, optional
Repeat video stream in a loop. Default value is
False.
- countint, optional
Number of frame counts to playback. If zero value is specified, it is ignored. If the count is less than the number of frames in the video, it would finish early. Default value is
0.
- allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator
Allocator used to tensor memory. Currently, only the
holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocatoris supported. The default value of
Nonewill lead to use of a
holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocator.
- entity_serializerholoscan.core.EntitySerializer
The entity serializer used for deserialization. The default value of
Nonewill lead to use of a default
holoscan.resources.StdEntitySerializer. If this argument is specified, then the allocator argument is ignored.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"video_stream_replayer".
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
name
The name of the operator.
next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
enable_metadata(self, enable)
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator.
find_all_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find all flow info objects in the operator's next flows that match a given condition.
find_flow_info(self, predicate)
Find a flow info in the operator's next flows based on a given predicate.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
queue_policy(self, port_name, port_type, policy)
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port's receiver (or transmitter).
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port.
resource(self, name)
Resources associated with the operator.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
Operator setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
stop_execution(self)
Stop the execution of the operator.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port. OperatorType
- INPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__input_exec__'
- OUTPUT_EXEC_PORT_NAME = '__output_exec__'
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Enum class for operator types used by the executor.
NATIVE: Native operator.
GXF: GXF operator.
VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
VIRTUAL
Attributes
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
-
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_replayer._video_stream_replayer.VideoStreamReplayerOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *args, directory: str, basename: str, batch_size: int = 1, ignore_corrupted_entities: bool = True, frame_rate: float = 1.0, realtime: bool = True, repeat: bool = False, count: int = 0, allocator: Optional[holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator] = None, entity_serializer: Optional[holoscan.core._core.Resource] = None, name: str = 'video_stream_replayer') → None
Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.
==Named Outputs==
- outputnvidia::gxf::Tensor
-
A message containing a video frame deserialized from disk. Depending on the metadata in the file being read, this tensor could be on either CPU or GPU. For the data used in examples distributed with the SDK, the tensor will be an unnamed GPU tensor (name == “”).
==Device Memory Requirements==
This operator reads data from a file to an intermediate host buffer and then transfers the data to the GPU. Because both host and device memory is needed, an allocator supporting both memory types must be used. Options for this are UnboundedAllocator and RMMAllocator. When specifying memory pool sizes for RMMAllocator, the following memory blocks are needed:
-
One block of host memory equal in size to a single uncompressed video frame
is needed. Note that for RMMAllocator, the memory sizes should be specified in MiB, so the minimum value can be obtained by
math.ceil(height * width * channels * element_size_bytes) / (1024 * 1024))
-
One block of device memory equal in size to the host memory block.
When declaring an RMMAllocator memory pool, host_memory_initial_size and device_memory_initial_size must be greater than or equal to the values discussed above.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment (constructor only)
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- directorystr
Directory path for reading files from.
- basenamestr
User specified file name without extension.
- batch_sizeint, optional
Number of entities to read and publish for one tick. Default value is
1.
- ignore_corrupted_entitiesbool, optional
If an entity could not be deserialized, it is ignored by default; otherwise a failure is generated. Default value is
True.
- frame_ratefloat, optional
Frame rate to replay. If zero value is specified, it follows timings in timestamps. Default value is
0.0.
- realtimebool, optional
Playback video in realtime, based on frame_rate or timestamps. Default value is
True.
- repeatbool, optional
Repeat video stream in a loop. Default value is
False.
- countint, optional
Number of frame counts to playback. If zero value is specified, it is ignored. If the count is less than the number of frames in the video, it would finish early. Default value is
0.
- allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator
Allocator used to tensor memory. Currently, only the
holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocatoris supported. The default value of
Nonewill lead to use of a
holoscan.resources.UnboundedAllocator.
- entity_serializerholoscan.core.EntitySerializer
The entity serializer used for deserialization. The default value of
Nonewill lead to use of a default
holoscan.resources.StdEntitySerializer. If this argument is specified, then the allocator argument is ignored.
- namestr, optional (constructor only)
The name of the operator. Default value is
"video_stream_replayer".
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource
The condition or resource to add.
-
- add_dynamic_flow(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flow: holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, flows: list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]) -> None
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
Add a dynamic flow from this operator to another operator.
- Parameters
- next_opholoscan.core.Operator
The downstream operator to connect to.
- next_input_port_namestr, optional
The name of the input port on the downstream operator to connect to. If not specified, the first available input port will be used.
Notes
This method has several overloads to support different ways of creating dynamic flows:
add_dynamic_flow(next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Basic connection using default output port. This is the simplest form for connecting
two operators when you only need to specify the destination.
add_dynamic_flow(curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) - Connection with explicit output port specification. Use this when the source operator has
multiple output ports and you need to specify which one to use.
add_dynamic_flow(flow: FlowInfo) - Connection using a FlowInfo object, which encapsulates all connection details including:
-
Source operator and its output port specification
-
Destination operator and its input port specification
-
Port names and associated IOSpecs
This is useful for complex connections or when reusing connection patterns.
-
add_dynamic_flow(flows: List[FlowInfo]) - Batch connection using multiple FlowInfo objects. Use this to set up multiple
connections in a single call, which is more efficient than making multiple individual connections.
The FlowInfo class provides a complete description of a flow connection between operators, including all port specifications and naming. It’s particularly useful when you need to:
Store and reuse connection patterns
Create complex routing configurations
Handle dynamic port specifications
Manage multiple connections systematically
add_dynamic_flow(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, curr_output_port_name: str, next_op: holoscan.core._core.Operator, next_input_port_name: str = ‘’) -> None
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property async_condition
The internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
This property provides access to the internal asynchronous condition for the operator, which controls the scheduling of the operator’s compute method.
- Returns
- conditionholoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
An instance of holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition that is the internal asynchronous condition for the operator.
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- enable_metadata(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, enable: bool) → None
Configure whether or not the metadata feature is enabled for this operator. If it is not set, the default value will be determined by the enable_metadata setting from the Fragment that this operator belongs to.
- property execution_context
The execution context for the operator.
This property provides access to the execution context of the operator, which contains information about the current execution environment including scheduling details.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.ExecutionContext
The execution context object for this operator.
- find_all_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → list[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo]
Find all flow info objects in the operator’s next flows that match a given condition.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of matching FlowInfo objects.
- find_flow_info(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, predicate: Callable[[holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo], bool]) → holoscan.core._core.FlowInfo
Find a flow info in the operator’s next flows based on a given predicate.
- Parameters
- predicatecallable
A function that takes a FlowInfo object and returns a boolean.
- Returns
- holoscan.core.FlowInfo or None
The first matching FlowInfo object, or None if not found.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property is_metadata_enabled
Boolean indicating whether the fragment this operator belongs to has metadata transmission enabled.
- property metadata
The metadata dictionary (
holoscan.core.MetadataDictionary) associated with the operator.
- property metadata_policy
The metadata policy (
holoscan.core.MetadataPolicy) associated with the operator.
The supported policies are:
MetadataPolicy.REJECT: Reject the new value if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.UPDATE: Replace existing value with the new one if the key already exists
MetadataPolicy.INPLACE_UPDATE: Update the value stored within an existing MetadataObject in-place if the key already exists (in contrast to UPDATE which always replaces the existing MetadataObject with a new one).
MetadataPolicy.RAISE: Raise an exception if the key already exists
-
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property next_flows
Get the list of flow information for connections to downstream operators.
- Returns
- list[holoscan.core.FlowInfo]
List of flow information objects describing connections to downstream operators.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- queue_policy(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str, port_type: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.IOType = <IOType.INPUT: 0>, policy: holoscan.core._core.IOSpec.QueuePolicy = <QueuePolicy.FAULT: 2>) → None
Set the queue policy to be used by an input (or output) port’s receiver (or transmitter).
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the port.
- port_typeIOSpec.IOType, optional
Enum indicating whether port_name corresponds to an input port or output port.
- policyIOSpec.QueuePolicy, optional
The queue policy to set. Valid values are:
QueuePolicy.POP : If the queue is full, pop the oldest item, then add the new one.
QueuePolicy.REJECT : If the queue is full, reject (discard) the new item.
QueuePolicy.FAULT : If the queue is full, log a warning and reject the new item.
-
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- resource(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, name: str) → Optional[object]
Resources associated with the operator.
- Parameters
- namestr
The name of the resource to retrieve
- Returns
- holoscan.core.Resource or None
The resource with the given name. If no resource with the given name is found, None is returned.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Operator setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- stop_execution(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Stop the execution of the operator.
This method is used to stop the execution of the operator by setting the internal async condition to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operator will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called).
Note that executing this method does not trigger the operator’s stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.