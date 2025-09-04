Class Component
Defined in File component.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::ComponentBase(Class ComponentBase)
Derived Types
public holoscan::Condition(Class Condition)
public holoscan::NetworkContext(Class NetworkContext)
public holoscan::Resource(Class Resource)
public holoscan::Scheduler(Class Scheduler)
-
class Component : public holoscan::ComponentBase
Common class for all non-Operator components.
This class is the base class for all non-Operator components including
holoscan::Condition,
holoscan::Resource,
holoscan::NetworkContext,
holoscan::SchedulerIt is used to define the common interface for all components.
holoscan::Operatordoes not inherit from this class as it uses
holoscan::OperatorSpecinstead of
holoscan::ComponentSpec.
Subclassed by holoscan::Condition, holoscan::NetworkContext, holoscan::Resource, holoscan::Scheduler
Protected Functions
-
void update_params_from_args()
Update parameters based on the specified arguments.
-
inline virtual void set_parameters()
Set the parameters based on defaults (sets GXF parameters for GXF operators)
-
void update_params_from_args(std::unordered_map<std::string, ParameterWrapper> ¶ms)
Update parameters based on the specified arguments.
Protected Attributes
-
std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec> spec_
The component specification.
Friends
- friend class holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor
- void update_params_from_args()