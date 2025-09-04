NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
Class Config

Class Documentation

class Config

Class to get the configuration of the application.

Public Functions

Config() = default
inline explicit Config(const std::string &config_file, const std::string &prefix = "")

Construct a new Config object.

Parameters

  • config_file – The path to the configuration file.

  • prefix – The prefix string that is prepended to the key of the configuration. (not implemented yet)

virtual ~Config() = default
Config(const Config&) = delete
Config &operator=(const Config&) = delete
inline const std::string &config_file() const

Get the path to the configuration file.

Returns

The path to the configuration file.

inline const std::string &prefix() const

Get the prefix string that is prepended to the key of the configuration.

Returns

The prefix string that is prepended to the key of the configuration.

inline const std::vector<YAML::Node> &yaml_nodes() const

Get the YAML::Node objects that contains YAML document data.

Returns

The reference to the vector of YAML::Node objects.

