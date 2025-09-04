Class CudaStreamPool
Defined in File cuda_stream_pool.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Allocator(Class Allocator)
-
class CudaStreamPool : public holoscan::Allocator
CUDA stream pool allocator.
An allocator that creates a pool of CUDA streams.
Internally, the streams created correspond to
nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamobjects whose lifetime is managed by the underlying GXF framework.
The user can pass this resource to any
make_operatorto allow an operator to control the CUDA stream pool it will use when a stream-related API calls such as
InputContext::receive_cuda_streamis made from the
Operator::computemethod.
==Parameters==
dev_id (int32_t, optional): The CUDA device id specifying which device the memory pool will use (Default: 0).
stream_flags (uint32_t, optional): The flags passed to the underlying
cudaStreamCreateWithPriorityCUDA runtime API call when the streams for this pool are created (Default: 0).
stream_priority_ (int32_t, optional): The priority passed to the underlying
cudaStreamCreateWithPriorityCUDA runtime API call when the streams for this pool are created (Default: 0).
reserved_size (uint32_t, optional): The number of streams to initialize the pool with (Default: 1).
max_size (uint32_t, optional): The maximum number of streams that can be allocated in the pool. A value of 0 indicates that the size is unlimited (Default: 0). Note that in practice the device hardware will limit the number of possible concurrent kernels and/or memory copy operations to a value defined by
CUDA_DEVICE_MAX_CONNECTIONS.
Public Functions
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit CudaStreamPool(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
CudaStreamPool() = default
-
inline CudaStreamPool(int32_t dev_id, uint32_t stream_flags, int32_t stream_priority, uint32_t reserved_size, uint32_t max_size)
-
CudaStreamPool(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool *component)
-
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
-
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
-
nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool *get() const
-