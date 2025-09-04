Class DFFTCollector
Defined in File dfft_collector.hpp
Base Type
public nvidia::gxf::Monitor
-
class DFFTCollector : public nvidia::gxf::Monitor
DFFTCollector class (Data Frame Flow Tracking - DFFT) collects the metrics data at the end of the execution of the leaf operators. It updates the DataFlowTracker objects with the final result after every execution of a leaf operator. It also updates the receive timestamp of the root operators to the tick start time of the operators.
Public Functions
-
gxf_result_t on_execute_abi(gxf_uid_t eid, uint64_t timestamp, gxf_result_t code) override
Called after the execution of an entity. Whenever a Holoscan operator’s entity or any other Entity (e.g., entity containing the Broadcast extension component) is finished executing, this function is called.
- Parameters
eid – GXF entity id of the entity that has finished executing.
timestamp – Timestamp of the execution.
code – Result code of the execution.
-
-
void add_leaf_op(holoscan::Operator *op)
Add an operator as a leaf operator.
- Parameters
op – The operator to be added as a leaf operator.
-
void add_root_op(holoscan::Operator *op)
Add an operator as a root operator.
- Parameters
op – The operator to be added as a root operator.
-
void data_flow_tracker(holoscan::DataFlowTracker *d)
Set the DataFlowTracker object for this DFFTCollector object.
- Parameters
d – The dataflow tracker object to be set.
-
inline int num_root_ops()
Get the number of root operators.
- Returns
The number of root operators.
-
inline int num_leaf_ops()
Get the number of leaf operators.
- Returns
The number of leaf operators.
- gxf_result_t on_execute_abi(gxf_uid_t eid, uint64_t timestamp, gxf_result_t code) override